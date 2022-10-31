Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

What a week! The free activities start off with Halloween parties, move right into Day of the Dead celebrations (see our list of Día de los Muertos events) and then explode with a First Friday that coincides with the start of Denver Arts Week, which runs through November; find out more about that lineup here. And don't forget that the Denver Film Festival starts November 2 (most events require tickets; get the details here).
Now keep reading for ten of the best free things to do in Denver this week, and watch for updates:
Five Points Great Pumpkin
Monday, October 31, 4 to 7 p.m.
Stout Street Children's Park, 2501 Stout Street
The Five Points BID and Curtis Park Neighbors are hosting this free party in the Stout Street Children's Park with Halloween games, carriage rides, a trick-or-treat street and a haunted graveyard. Find details here.
Denver Police District 6 Halloween Party
Monday, October 31, 4 to 7 p.m.
District Six Police Station, 1566 Washington Street
Denver’s District 6 Police Station might be the safest place around for trick-or-treaters under the age of twelve. The cops on the Capitol Hill beat open the station doors every year with offers of candy and a chance to meet all the department celebrities, including bomb-sniffing K-9s and police horses, and snap selfies with police, emergency and fire vehicles, as well as uniformed SWAT officers. By the time they get to the gently haunted Boo Bus, kids will be ready to crash. It’s free to attend (adult required!); see info here.
Día de los Muertos Celebration
Tuesday, November 1, 4 p.m.
Troy Chavez Peace Garden, 3825 Shoshone Street
Denver's oldest Día de los Muertos celebration, put on by Servicios de la Raza, starts at the Troy Chavez Peace Garden, with a procession that then heads to La Raza Park, 1501 West 38th Avenue, for ceremonies and music at 5 p.m. Find out more here.
Ted Conover: Cheap Land Colorado
Tuesday, November 1, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Pulitzer Prize finalist and National Book Critics Circle Award-winning author Ted Conover returns to his hometown of Denver for the launch of Cheap Land Colorado. He'll be in conversation with Senator John Hickenlooper, talking about the book, which captures the living-off-the-grid world he discovered in the San Luis Valley back in 2017. Admission is free; find out more here.
Adapting Colorado’s Water Systems for a 21st Century Water Supply and Economy
Tuesday, November 1, 7:30 p.m.
Hilton Fort Collins, 425 West Prospect Road, Fort Collins (and online)
The Common Sense Institute is hosting a discussion with CSI Terry J. Stevinson fellows on the subject of the state's water supply, which is the focus of a new CSI report. Attend in person or via zoom; either way, it's free. Register here.
Día de los Muertos Grand Fiesta: A Community Celebration
Friday, November 4, 5 p.m.
40 West Art District, West Colfax Corridor, between Lamar Street and Wadsworth Boulevard
40 West Hub: 6501 West Colfax Avenue
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
CHAC Gallery, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood
Now that the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council Gallery and its fifty-year legacy of Día de los Muertos festivities is part of the 40 West neighborhood, this art district has a lock on the holiday. After all, it's
just steps away from Pirate: Contemporary Art, which brought its now 38-year-old Día de los Muertos traditions to Lakewood. In the spirit of community, both CHAC and Pirate will light the fire under the celebration, offering their new shows of Day of the Dead-themed art and altars, with Aztec dancers and piñatas to kick off a district-wide candlelight procession to the 40 West Hub. It’s el Día, ground zero, for miles around. Learn more here and here.
North High School Horror Film Festival
Friday, November 4, 6 p.m.
MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
Too old to go trick-or-treating but too young to hit the bar crawls? This event is for you. Horror films made by elementary, middle school and high school students will screen at the Holiday Theater, just up the street from North High School, and those young auteurs will welcome hoots and hollers from an adoring audience. Bone-chilling or simply chill? See for yourself: Teens age 18 and under will be admitted for free with a valid ID; adults must pay a $5 fee in advance or at the door. RSVP here.
Hijos del Sol Holiday Mercado
Saturday, November 5, through December 3, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or by appointment, 303-946-8873)
Hijos del Sol, 2715 West Eighth Avenue
The retail arm of the Latino Cultural Arts Center is ready with a fully stocked store for holiday shoppers whose taste runs toward one-of-a-kind gifts from global and local artisans, including beautiful handmade bags, hats, textiles, jewelry, carvings, decorations and more, from every corner of Mexico, Latin America and Denver. Visits to Hijos del Sol are usually only by appointment, but the shop will be open for the next four Saturdays; learn more here.
Super Market Denver Vintage Pop-Up Bar Crawl
Saturday, November 5, noon to 8 p.m.
Larimer Street, between 26th and 32nd streets
This summer, the city was teeming with guerrilla vintage markets led by intrepid and talented entrepreneurs who stuck together in order to succeed. Now, a small consortium of these gypsy vintage markets has pulled together the ambitious Super Market Denver Vintage Pop-Up Bar Crawl, spreading out more than sixty vendors at popular drinking spots on Larimer Street, including First Draft, Matchbox, American Bonded, Meadowlark, Big Sky Supply, Gold Point and Infinite Monkey Theorem. Support your local micro-businesses! Times vary at each stop; find a bar crawl map, vendor list and timetable on Instagram.
Mario Acevedo, Cats in Quarantine Book Launch
Saturday, November 5, 4 to 6 p.m.
BookBar, 4280 Tennyson Street
Denver artist, cartoonist, writer and animal lover Mario Acevedo, known for his paintings of Old Denver hot spots, is also the author of the hilarious Felix Gomez detective-vampire series and other books and stories. But in the darkness of the pandemic, Acevedo took up his pen and started drawing a daily single-panel cartoon called Cats in Quarantine, which he shared on social media to cheer up folks in lockdown...and which won a place in our most recent Comics Contest. Now these cartoons been collected in a book by local Hex Publishers, and Acevedo will share some of his favorite subtly malevolent cat panels at the launch at BookBar. RSVP for the free event here.
Anguish Garden II Graphic Novel Premiere
Saturday, November 5, 6 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Denver comic book author R. Alan Brooks and collaborating artists Kevin Caron and Jolyon Yates are excited to introduce fans to Brooks’s new graphic novel, Anguish Garden II, at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. The second in a series that began with the release of Anguish Garden in 2020 — a comic so controversial that it elicited death threats from white supremacists — Anguish Garden II delves into what draws people into radical ideologies and how easy it can be to fall under their sway. Learn how the sequel and art came together; the first fifty people in the door will go home with a free copy. RSVP here.
Parker Science Night
Sunday, November 6, 3:30 to 7 p.m.
PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker
The Parker Arts Center and the Council of Arts Science and Culture (CASC) bring you Parker Science Night, complete with experiential learning from Raytheon, Wings Over the Rockies, Jeffco Aero Modelers, Buckley Air Force Base, Civil Air Patrol, Mobile Earth & Space Observatory, and more! Each classroom and booth will have hands-on activities for attendees; specialized presentations will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The event ends with the MESO Star Viewing Party from 6 to 8 p.m. at the PACE Center's loading dock. Admission to this family-friendly event is free, but registration is required here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]