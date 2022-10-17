A Dozen Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

A golden fall continues this week, full of golden opportunities to enjoy free educational and entertainment opportunities all over town. You can take guided walks through urban environments and secluded parks, catch an outdoor movie and do some seasonal shopping.
Keep reading for twelve of the best free things to do around Denver, and watch for updates:
University of Colorado Fall Color Tree Walks
Monday, October 17, and Tuesday, October 18, 5:15 p.m.
CU Museum of Natural History, Boulder
The CU Museum of Natural History and CU Facilities Management-Outdoor Services will host their annual Fall Color Tree Walk led by Facilities Operations Arborist Vince Aquino. Stroll through CU Boulder and learn the distinctive characteristics, management practices and historical significance of native and cultivated trees that span the 146-year-old campus. Space is limited, and registration is required; sign up here.
The Patch
Tuesday, October 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1801 California Street
Thursday, October 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wells Fargo Center, 1700 Lincoln Street
Brookfield Properties has been brightening up its downtown Denver assets in October with a series of one-day pop-up markets with an autumnal theme and an urban pumpkin patch that you can visit during lunch hour. The last two happen this week on Tuesday and Thursday, bringing artisans, makers, fall treats and other shopping delights to city streets. Admission is free; see a vendor list here.
Mexican Ofrendas (Altars) & Music
Tuesday, October 18, 4 p.m.
Alpine Arts Center, Edwards
Ofrendas, or altars, are an essential part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico. This family-friendly workshop gives participants an opportunity to create their own ofrendas while learning about Mexican art, music, history and culture from a Bravo! Vail scholar. Admission is free, but reservations are required; make them here.
InspiraHike
Wednesday, October 19; Friday, October 21; and Saturday, October 22, 5:15 p.m.
Bluffs Regional Park, Lone Tree
InspiraHike, a new Colorado-based company, is offering relaxing and mindful experiences that combine nature, music and guided inspirational commentary with the use of silent disco headphones. As part of its soft launch, it's offering free sunset hikes; donations will be collected to help support rescue animals and the PawsCO organization. Find out more here.
Remember the Titans: Wednesday Night Football Movie Night
Wednesday, October 19, 5:30 p.m.
1597 Humboldt Street
The Colfax Ave Business Improvement District is embracing fall and football with a free outdoor showing of Remember the Titans. The evening kicks off with a tailgate party where you can buy beer from Bruz Off Fax, order food from local restaurants with free delivery through Confluence Courier, play tailgating games and participate in a football-themed giveaway. The movie will start at 6:30 p.m. in the triangle park; get more information here.
Conservatism: A Rediscovery
Wednesday, October 19, 7 p.m.
Anschutz Great Room, Colorado Christian University, 8787 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood
The Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University hosts political theorist and author Dr. Yoram Hazony, who will examine how Anglo-American conservatism became a distinctive alternative to divine-right monarchy, Puritan theocracy and liberal revolution, tracing the tradition from the Wars of the Roses to Burke and across the Atlantic to the American Federalists and Lincoln. His talk will describe the rise and fall of Enlightenment liberalism after World War II and the present-day debates between neo-conservatives and national conservatives over how to respond to liberalism and the woke left. Find out more here.
The Art of Grave Markers
Thursday, October 20, 4 p.m.
Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street
Just in time for Halloween, CPAC will celebrate the release of The Art of Grave Markers, by photographer and CPAC founding member James Milmoe. He photographed more than 300 cemeteries in thirty countries throughout his long career as a photographic artist; the book includes over 200 pages of headstones from around the world, captured in black and white. Copies will be available for sale (purchases help support CPAC), and Milmoe will be signing them. Admission is free; find out more here.
Crossover: ATL x DEN
Friday, October 21, 3 to 5 p.m.
14th and Champa streets
Billed as an “art transmission,” the Denver Theatre District’s free pop-up Crossover event is an arts exchange between Denver and Atlanta, where live programs will happen simultaneously, with each city livestreaming the action across the cyber-verse. You’re invited to downtown Denver streets to watch curated and live-mix digital art on the giant LED screen at 14th and Champa streets, a barrage of live music and the MLK Drumline marching in to introduce the Denver transmission; Atlanta will be sending us its own live digital animation, video, live music and experimental art. Get details here.
Return of the Corn Mothers
Friday, October 21, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
History Colorado, 1200 Broadway
History Colorado Center’s ongoing Corn Mothers project highlights women in the Southwest who embody the positive and selfless qualities of the Corn Mother deity originally honored by Southwest Pueblo peoples. Comprising a book and photographic exhibition, the project has grown from eight women selected in 2007 to more than seventy honorees. Join in the intergenerational induction of 22 new women this week when the museum throws a welcoming reception with light bites and entertainment. The event is free, but an RSVP is requested here.
History Colorado: Black LGBTQ+ Memory Workshop
Saturday, October 22, 10 a.m. to noon
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West
Some of History Colorado’s most direct historical sources are living Coloradans who can give firsthand accounts of crucial events in a certain time period and cultural milieu. Now the museum is reaching out to members of the Black LGBTQ+ community in Colorado to document their experiences, just as it has to communities displaced by the Auraria campus. To that end, History Colorado is inviting people with stories to tell to participate in a free Black LGBTQ+ memory workshop at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. Learn more and RSVP here.
Rocky Mountain Bead Society Trunk Show
Saturday, October 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lowry Conference Center, 1061 Akron Way, Room 200B
Once the bead bug bites you, it becomes a passion for life. The Rocky Mountain Bead Society will come through for you, bringing all kinds of beautiful beads and supplies to the RMBS Trunk Show. It’s time to start stringing beads for holiday gifts, so the show is a great place to get inspired and create a whole new stash. Admission is free; see a vendor list and get details here.
Made by Us, Wicked Warehouse
Saturday, October 22, 5 to 10 p.m.
Lumenati Tattoo, 3839 Jackson Street
Vendor market organizers Made by Us and Lumenati Tattoo will team up this weekend for an all-local market that’s also a party with Halloween vibes. Along with artisans and vintage dealers, there will be food trucks, live music and DJs, not to mention flash tattoos by Lumenati. Feel free to come costumed for the occasion; admission is free.
Do you know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]