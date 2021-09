Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

click to enlarge Last chance! Civic Center Conservancy

Yes, Labor Day weekend is coming...but there's plenty of free entertainment before that. Today, you can say so long to Civic Center Eats for the season and also start prepping for a play about two female Supreme Court justices. But then comes the big weekend fun, including the Cherry Creek Arts Festival and Taste of Colorado.Keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around Denver this week (and watch for upcoming lists of First Friday and Labor Day weekend activities):It was good to be back in Civic Center Park this year, but all good things must come to an end, and Civic Center Eats wraps up its 2021 season today. So you have one last chance to come out to this park in the heart of Denver, order up lunch from a food truck and enjoy the city. Find out more here Theatre Or and the Tattered Cover are honoring Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a free webinar series designed as community outreach in association with the Colorado premiere of, by Jonathan Shapiro, which will open at the John Hand Theater on September 25. But first, there are five webinars that run September 2 through October 20. The first is "The Art of the Play," with hosts Alan Frosh, chief community officer of Tattered Cover, and Diane Gilboa, producing artistic director at Theatre Or. This segment, which features Shapiro, an attorney formerly with the Justice Department, will cover how the play came to be, how the playwright adapts a play from a biography, and how the director works with the playwright to update the script. It will also contain a sneak preview from the two actresses playing the iconic justices: Sally Knudsen and A. Lee Massaro. Find out more here Long weekends bring out a captive audience of yard-sale addicts. If you fall into that category, don't miss Buntport Theater’s Costume Sale Extravaganza. Alongside the theatrical costumes (Halloween is coming), the Buntport crew will have baked goods and other cheap items for sale, as well as free entertainment courtesy of the Oh Heck Yeah! life-sized interactive video game and a program of video projects by members of the experimental film series Collective Misnomer. And, the Buntporters note, First Friday will be just a few blocks away by foot. Find all the details here Labor Day weekend brings a couple of mural festivals to the metro area, including the Colfax Canvas in downtown Aurora. While the artists will be getting a head start on their murals starting August 30, the public fun really begins over weekend, when the fest rolls out its big three-day block party at the People’s Building, where you’ll find a beer garden, vendors, live music, food trucks and fun. Audio tours guiding art lovers to mural sites in the Aurora Cultural Arts District will be available online here beginning September 3 The Westwood neighborhood’s Via Verde is a hidden treasure for bicyclists and explorers of all kinds. The three-mile project-in-progress connects a patchwork of bike paths, parks, streets painted with murals, greenways and pedestrian-friendly walkways. Never heard of it? That could change: The Trust for Public Land and Bicycle Colorado will host a free, all-ages community bike ride along the route, beginning at Re:Vision on Morrison Road; the only requirement is the capability of riding three miles safely and with confidence. Bikes and helmets will be available for folks without their own; sign up at the link here The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is back after a cancellation in 2020 and a postponement to September in 2021, but festival-goers can expect the same kind of juried, high-quality art vendors as always, along with the kind of programming that makes CCAF shine — with a few changes. First, the fest is moving across First Avenue to Creekside, behind the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, for a new look and feel, and for the first time, it's using a timed-entry system requiring pre-registration online. Otherwise, it's business as usual: The Creation Station will be offering hands-on art experiences, and the food court and live music will be back. Admission is still free; RSVP and find info at Eventbrite Though KGNU’s record sale has a long history, this is only its second year in the Ballpark District at the Buell Public Media Center, where everything will be spread out for shoppers outdoors in the courtyard, with KGNU radio DJs spinning tunes in the background all day. Devoted vinyl flippers are sure to be more than pleased with the selection, but there’s a lot more used merch to peruse, including CDs, books, posters, gear and everything you need for a better home-listening experience. KGNU is always accepting donations of all of the above; email dave@kgnu.org for information. Admission is free; learn more about the bazaar here The fourth and last Meet in the Street event of 2021 runs through the Labor Day weekend, while serving as a companion experience to the mass chow-down that is Taste of Colorado, going on simultaneously in the same corridor. Need a break from turkey legs and corn on the cob? Head over to the Meet in the Street climbing wall at the Outer Space, rock and spin in a spun chair at 16th and Stout, play giant-sized games or check out That Party Truck at Patio 16. It’s all free; see details here.

The Taste of Colorado — which started more than a century ago as the Festival of Mountain and Plain — is back, but it's moved from Civic Center Park to downtown Denver, which will be a playground all weekend. The end-of-summer celebration includes multiple outdoor performance stages, a large arts and crafts marketplace, an expanded Kids Zone packed with family-friendly activities, and more than fifty food vendors. Everything but the food is free; get the scoop here Boulder’s Street Wise, now in its third year and shaping up to be one of the region’s best-run mural festivals, kicks off over Labor Day weekend, beginning with an informal Sunday afternoon meet-the-artists launch party at Rayback. The next day, up to thirty participating artists will start painting, following Street Wise’s general theme of “artivism"; the action continues through September 12. Along the way, Street Wise has plenty of programming, from panel discussions to art shows, to keep its audience busy as the murals near completion. Most events are free; RSVP here , and learn more here Silent Screen Walking Tour: Saturday, September 18, noon to 8 p.m., self-guided, Denver Theatre District

Even Supernova founder Ivar Zeile admits that moving most of the Supernova digital animation fest online is a good idea — and not just for safety’s sake. He recommends using the largest screen you can find to better view the virtual roster of colorful, wacky and mind-blowing video programming that comes in waves throughout September. But you can also see the digital animal in person: on the Denver Night Lights projections on the Clocktower Building downtown, or on a one-day self-guided walking tour viewing work on downtown’s jumbo screens. See the full schedule here and sign up for a free membership here Seventeen prints of dancers by indigenous artist Woodrow “Woody” Wilson Crumbo are now on display at the Aurora History Museum. Crumbo spent time as an independent prospector, and discovered one of the largest beryllium veins in the country. But he was also a well-known Native American artist whose work is on display at the Smithsonian Institution and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as a flutist and dancer of Potawatomi descent. Museum admission is free; find out more at auroramuseum.org Recipe Shared was originally imagined by Meghan Frank and Buba Basishvili of Theatre Artibus as a followup to, a collaborative pre-COVID performance based on interviews conducted with citizens of the Five Points neighborhood as a way of creating bonds between artists and neighbors. But the pandemic interceded. So they recycled the material — a treasure trove of interviews and historical storytelling — into an online film project. Recipe Shared is now available virtually anytime for no charge. Learn more here One Night Stand Theater has released its eighth online “mini-show”: an audio production called, with six short plays and stories showcasing education, students and school life. “While we’re waiting to return to live stage performances, we’re doing these online productions with our One Night Stand Theater writers and actors,” says James O’Leary, One Night Stand Theater’s artistic director. “Our new show features tales of life in kindergarten, grade school and high school, with scary teachers, lunchroom hijinks and prom pranks.” Listen to it for free here Rosh Hashanah is upon us, colliding with Labor Day, and — we can only hope — some late summer weather to warm folks attending this year’s free live service hosted by Judaism Your Way. Since seating is getting tight for the outdoor service at the Denver Botanic Gardens, there’s also an online option, and several other livestreaming tie-ins are available over two days, including Jewish Yoga and Jewish Mindfulness Meditation sessions, as well as a family-oriented service. While registering online for Rosh Hashanah, check the schedule for the following week’s Yom Kippur events and sign up ASAP. Find information and register here