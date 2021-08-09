Twelve Things to Do for Free in and Around Denver This Week

Keep reading for the twelve best free events in and around Denver this week:
ArtPark Al Fresco Family Nights: World's Longest Comic Book
RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street
Tuesday, August 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
The new RiNo ArtPark is hosting Al Fresco Family Nights this month, serving up hands-on evening workshops for families in cooperation with the Denver Public Library and other partners. This week, facilitator Shawn Bowman and some of Denver’s pro comic artists will lead all takers through the World's Longest Comic Book, a shared activity with a cooperative choose-your-ending superhero adventure. It’s free to participate; RSVP and learn more at Eventbrite.
Changing the Legacy of Race & Ethnicity: Conversation on Whites and Racial Justice
Thursday, August 12, 7 p.m., online
The Changing the Legacy of Race & Ethnicity: Conversations for One America conversation turns to a panel addressing "Whites and Racial Justice." Dr. Dwinita Mosby Tyler will facilitate a conversation with journalist and author Helen Thorpe and former Colorado state senator Michael “Mike” Johnston of Gary Investments. Online audience members will be able to find out more and register for the free event here.
Denver Parade of Homes
Thursday, August 12, through Sunday, August 29, noon to 5 p.m. (and 24/7 online)
Throughout metro Denver
Denver’s annual home showcase, hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, returns to highlight 39 new homes from Castle Rock to Erie and Arvada and Aurora. Thirteen homebuilders designed the models, which include seven luxury "Dream Homes." You can tour them all online anytime during the Parade, or in person Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free; find out more here.
48 Hours of Socially Engaged Art & Conversation Summit
Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14
RedLine Contemporary Art, 2350 Lawrence Street (and online)
RedLine welcomes both local and national collaborators, speakers, artists and scholars for its seventh annual summit, which includes speeches and other programs, both online and in person at RedLine. All events are free, but if you register, you'll get updates — and three programs do include separate registration: the virtual Celia Peters workshop, "Story in Song," at 12:30 p.m. August 13; the virtual Chelvanaya Gabriel workshop, "Creative Resilience Dialogues," at 11 a.m. August 14, and the in-person R. Alan Brooks Book Club Discussion about Infinitum: An Afrofuturist Tale, by Tim Fielder, at 2 p.m. on August 14. But there's so much more; get the full schedule here.
Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival
Friday, August 13, 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, August 14, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, August 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anderson Park 4355 Field Street, Wheat Ridge
Wheat Ridge Carnation Grand Parade: Saturday, August 14, west on West 38th Avenue between Ames and Upham streets, 9:30 a.m.
Wheat Ridge, once home to as many as 32 carnation growers, adopted the moniker “Carnation City” in the last century, and when the city incorporated in 1969, the Carnation Festival was born. Today the carnations have disappeared (the last grower closed up shop in 2008), but the festival lives on complete with the Wheat Ridge Carnation Grand Parade on Saturday, a car show, beer gardens, live music, food and gift vendors, an art show and two nights of fireworks. The fest is free to attend, but there are a few optional ticketed events. Find a schedule and information here.
Littleton Western Welcome Week
Friday, August 13, through August 22; Festival Day: Saturday, August 21, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Western Welcome Week Grand Parade: Saturday, August 21, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Downtown Littleton
After more than ninety years, Littleton’s Western Welcome Week has become a nine-day extravaganza with more than forty events, including ice cream socials, fireworks shows, pancake breakfasts and concerts under the stars. The seemingly endless schedule wraps up on the final weekend with a couple of parades and a night of music by the Littleton Symphony Orchestra at Hudson Gardens. Most Welcome Week events are free, with a few optional exceptions; find info and chart your course here.
Bookies 50th Anniversary Celebration
Saturday, August 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Bookies Bookstore, 4315 East Mississippi Avenue, Glendale
Although the Bookies Bookstore has always billed itself as a book emporium for young readers at every level, it’s also been a go-to for grateful parents and teachers, who appreciate the store as a vital resource with excellent customer service. Sadly, Bookies founder Sue Lubeck passed away just over a month before the shop’s fiftieth anniversary, but as Lubeck’s family and staff note, she would have wanted this planned celebration to go on. Drop in for a sidewalk sale, prize giveaways, live music and other anniversary perks. Learn more here.
Mutiny Con 2021
Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
When Free Comic Book Day arrives at Mutiny Information Cafe, it will blow up into Mutiny Con, with guest comic creators, vendor tables, cosplay, music and comedy, along with such main events as a Live Comic Collectibles Auction and a costume contest Saturday, and a trivia contest on Sunday. Oh, yeah, and free comic books — including one with Mutiny’s own exclusive variant comic-book cover. Learn more here.
Outdoor Mentor Day
Saturday, August 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Boat Ramp and Archery Range, Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton
Have you ever wanted to learn how to use a bow and arrow, cast a fishing line or paddle a canoe? Get your chance to learn from an expert during Outdoor Mentor Day at Barr Lake. Wannabe fishermen and archers of all ages are invited to try out these outdoor sports and more. Instruction is free, though a $9 daily or annual parks pass is required to enter the park; an RSVP is required in advance here. Learn more here.
Old Town Lafayette City Stroll: All Together Now
Saturday, August 14, noon to 7 p.m. (and again September 18)
Public Road, Lafayette
The town of Lafayette is encouraging residents and visitors alike to see what’s going on along Public Road in Old Town, home to restaurants, shops, boutiques and cultural opportunities of all kinds. Along the city-stroll route, you’ll encounter performers on stage in the Festival Plaza, as well as wandering buskers up and down the street; there will also be an artisan market showcasing thirty regional vendors. Relax and enjoy; find more information here.
MarbleFest 2021
Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15, noon to 10 p.m.
Marble Mill Site Park, 322 West Park Street, Marble
The town of Marble in Gunnison County, best known for the Yule marble quarry and the nearby ghost town of Crystal, might seem near the end of the road in the mountains, but MarbleFest is definitely a worthy destination, a weekend of live music and regional vendors showing off their wares. That includes the nomadic Woody Creek bookstore Read With Moxie that travels the narrow roads in a VW bus. Intrigued? Gas up and head for the hills. Get details here.
Youth Poetry Book Release and Open Mic: Our Words Are Powerful
Saturday, August 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
La Raza Park, 1501 West 38th Avenue
Founded by Denver poet and spoken-word artist Ara Cruz, the Words to Power program is designed to help underserved youth step up to the mic and speak with power through self-expression. That’s exactly what a group of young people (ages 10 to 21) are going to do before an audience in La Raza Park, while introducing a new Words to Power youth poetry book with this theme: “The struggle is real, and so is our resilience.” Get ready to hear a lot of smart words on powerful subjects. The event is free; learn more about Words to Power here.
Do you know of a great free event in or around Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.