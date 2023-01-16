Ten Free Things to Do in Denver This Week

It's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and in observance of the federal holiday, admission to any national park is free. That makes it a good day to head for the hills, but if you're staying in town today, there are plenty of things to do, including numerous MLK observances. And the Downtown Denver Rink has expanded its hours.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week, and watch for updates.
MLK Marade
Monday, January 16, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Program starts at 9:30 a.m. in City Park
Celebration at noon in Civic Center Park
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. at Denver's traditional Marade (march/parade). Meet at City Park for speeches and the laying of the wreath by his statue. At 10:45, the Marade will take off for downtown, with entertainment, awards and a celebration starting at noon in Civic Center Park. Find out more here.
MLK Day in Aurora
Monday, January 16, 12:30 to 4 p.m.
MLK Library, 9898 East Colfax Avenue
The Aurora activities in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continue with a wreath-laying ceremony at 12:30 p.m.; that will be followed by No One Should Be Hungry, Period: MLK Free Dinner and Resource Fair, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.; it's sponsored by Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center, Dayton Street Opportunity Center and Centura Health. No registration is required; find out more here.
We Should All Have Dreams: Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration
Monday, January 16, 1 to 5 p.m.
Park Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 4141 East 35th Avenue
This celebration includes a meet-and-greet with Denver municipal candidates, followed by a discussion titled "What Do Black Boys Need" at 2:15 p.m. and a Future Black Men Leaders of Tomorrow Recognition at 3 p.m. At 3:30, there will be a Park Hill Golf Course Redevelopment presentation, with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Reception wrapping everything up at 4 p.m.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Radical Roots at the Heart of Justice
Monday, January 16, 2 to 3 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The ReMINDers, an internationally acclaimed hip-hop/soul duet, will perform at this special MLK Day event that includes hip-hop poetry and reflections by Dr. Reiland Rabaka, director of the CU Boulder Center for African and African American Studies. The show, presented by Motus Theater, is currently sold out, but you can get on the waitlist here.
Mile 18: One Year Later...A Conversation on the Labor & Love and Belonging
Monday, January 16, 4 to 6 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
One man — dancer, choreographer and educator Helanius Wilkins — exemplifies the term “artivist,” and the other — writer and Black-power advocate John Burl Smith — represents community building in African-American society. They both share similar goals, and you can hear them in conversation at RedLine on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when their messages will intertwine in a call for social justice, empowerment and inclusion. Learn more about Wilkins’s national multi-year, cross-country project, The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Body Belonging, and Smith’s staunch dedication at the free talk and Q&A. RSVP here.
The event will also stream on RedLine’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
Changing the Legacy of Race & Ethnicity: Voting Access and Security
Monday, January 16, 6 p.m., online
The first in the four-part Colorado Humanities series Changing the Legacy of Race & Ethnicity focuses on Voting Access and Security; it will be followed by Equity, Educators and Workforce Transformation; Exploring Innovative Housing Solutions; and Culturally Fluent Healthcare. Voting Access and Security panelists include Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder-elect Amanda Gonzalez, Mesa County Election Administrator Sheila Reiner, and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Legal Defense & Educational Fund Fellow Tanner Lockhead; US Postal Service Governor Amber McReynolds will moderate the discussion. Get details here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Daily through February 14
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
Skate in the center of the city! It's free if you bring your own skates, or you can rent at $11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under. On MLK Day, it's open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; otherwise, it's open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Get details here.
Hex Takeover at the Tattered Cover
Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover Book Store, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Colorado-based horror/fantasy/mystery/sci-fi imprint Hex Publishers is rounding up ten local authors for an evening of readings and conversation by and for genre-loving bookworms; Mario Acevedo, Carina Bissett, Hillary Dodge, Sean Eads, Warren Hammond, Angie Hodapp, Nicholas Karpuk, Aaron Lovett, Jeanne C. Stein and Joshua Viola will be on hand. Their books range from a volume of cat cartoons to a hefty anthology of stories, with everything imaginable in between. Admission is free and reservations aren’t required, but Hex books available for sale will run between $9.99 and $36.99.
Made By Us Local Lift-Off VendorFest
Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, noon to 5 p.m.
2150 Market Street
The Made By Us platform leaps into its first vendor market of 2023 with a two-day fest offering a different selection of forty vendors each day. That’s a lot of independent makers, artisans, jewelry makers, crafters, vinyl sellers, plant ladies, vintage collectors, bakers and condiment genies to choose from. Each day will be sound-surrounded, too, with spins by DJ Destiny Shynelle on Saturday and DJ Panda Style on Sunday. It’s free to browse; visit the Instagram page for a list of vendors.
Psychedelic Club Mindful Marketplace
Saturday, January 21, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Sports Castle, Denver Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway
Denver’s Psychedelic Club will storm the Sports Castle in cahoots with the new-agey Mindful Market, offering live music and a series of free walk-up workshops on subjects like harm reduction and mushroom growing. There will be a fifty-vendor market with deals in homemades, vintage clothing, metaphysical items, mycology suppliers and tarot readings, while a silent auction will benefit the club’s harm reduction and education services. A couple of food trucks, one of them an espresso wagon, will fill you up with food and caffeine. Admission is free; an optional paid Castle Bash party following at 8 p.m. costs $20 at Eventbrite.
Far East Center Lunar New Year 2023
Lion Dances at Local Businesses: Sunday, January 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Festival: Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Far East Center, 333 South Federal Boulevard
The Far East Center is once again pulling out all the stops for the Lunar New Year, including a special new-year street market with red envelopes and exotic holiday fruits already up and running through January 21 in front of the Truong An gift shop, and lion dances breaking out at businesses at the center and along the Little Saigon strip on Federal. Next weekend will usher in the main celebration with an ever-growing schedule of contests, lion and dragon dances, martial arts exhibitions, K-pop and V-pop performances, food and gift vendors and more over two days. Learn more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]