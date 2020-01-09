DCPA Announces Hamilton On-Sale Dates, With Scalper Warnings

Lin-Manual Miranda's hip-hop history musical Hamilton made new fans of theater as well as big bucks for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts two years ago. And when it returns to the Buell Theatre from August 12 through October 4, tickets will be in high demand.

Such high demand, in fact, that the DCPA is already putting out warnings about scalpers.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can," cautions producer Jeffrey Seller in a statement. "There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through denvercenter.org.”

In announcing Hamilton's return, the DCPA issued its own warnings: "Please be advised that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts – denvercenter.org – is the ONLY authorized ticket provider for HAMILTON in Denver. Ticket buyers purchasing tickets from a ticket broker or any third party run the risk of overpaying and/or purchasing illegitimate tickets. Patrons should be aware that the DCPA is unable to reprint/replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. Patrons found in violation of the DCPA Ticket Purchase and Sale Terms and Policies may have all of their tickets cancelled."

Patrons with a DCPA subscription package will get first dibs on tickets, with sales starting Tuesday, February 25, and running through March 8.

Assuming any tickets are left, they'll go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 20.

You'll be allowed to purchase a maximum of eight tickets, and there will be a lottery of forty $10 seats for each performance. Details will be announced closer to the run, and more information will be available at the Denver Center website's Hamilton page.