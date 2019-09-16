Start Immersing Yourself in Immersive Experiences This Week

Immersive experiences remain all the rage in Colorado, and if you haven’t yet jumped on board, now’s the time to start. Immersive Denver, which is just coming off last month’s successful Retrospectacle gathering, joined with Denver Startup Week’s Designer Track on the DSW Immersive Sprint, pairing local artists and entrepreneurs on a three-day whirlwind this past weekend to create experiences inspired by the company’s story or product.

The results prove that commerce and creativity can work together, and are on view starting today at Denver Startup Week's B-Spot, 2750 Blake Street, also known as the Designer Track Clubhouse. But that's just the start of the immersive programming at Startup Week, which includes a keynote on "The Experience Economy: The

Business of Bankable Moments," with Brian Corrigan moderating, at 4 p.m. today, September 16; there's also an Immersive Arts and Business Happy Hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at the B-Spot.

At noon Friday, September 20, the action moves to Larimer Social, 1427 Larimer Street, for “The Future of Denver’s Immersive Arts & Entertainment.” Thematic designer and visual storyteller Lonnie Hanzon, who was doing immersive long before it was cool, will take a break from all his hard work on Camp Christmas (opening November 21 at Stanley Marketplace) to join a panel that includes Arianna Guzman, owner and game designer at Time to Escape (she also hosts Puzzled Pint, a monthly gathering for puzzle enthusiasts), and Michael Edwards, operations manager of Terror in the Corn, who’s worked in the haunted-attraction industry for nearly thirty years; Nick Lawson will moderate the program.

You can find out more about this and other Denver Startup Week activities at denverstartupweek.org, but move fast: Startup Week concludes with a final bash at Death & Co. in the Ramble Hotel at 9 p.m. September 20.

To get a handle on the area’s upcoming immersive opportunities, consult the Mile High Immersive Yearbook. The first edition of this compendium of creatives was handed out at Retrospectacle, but so many submissions have been coming in that Immersive Denver will be producing the whole thing online with updates, says co-founder David Thomas. Want to be included? Sign up through denverimmersivesummit.com.

And here's one quick update: Natura Obscura, which opened at the Museum of Outdoor Arts' indoor gallery at the Englewood Civic Center at the start of 2019, has been extended one last time: to December 29.

“Since opening Natura Obscura in January, we have been able to reach a very large and diverse audience,” said Cynthia Madden Leitner, MOA president. “With the surge in demand for immersive arts experiences, we have decided to keep Natura Obscura open for one last grand finale, which allows MOA time to focus on the final planning phases of our upcoming Robert Rauschenberg exhibition opening in early 2020."

Find out more at naturaobscura.org.