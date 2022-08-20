Three More Things to Do in Denver Today

Saturday is here, and it's action-packed! See our list of free events here, and check out our most recent Art Attack.
Now keep reading for three events worth the price of admission:
Denver Modernism Week
Through Sunday, August 28
Various Metro Denver Locations
In its sixth year, Denver Modernism Week has grown into a ten-day midcentury lifestyle universe, with a seemingly endless roster of lectures, presentations, tours, vintage markets, parties, shows, films, expos and more, at various locations. The toughest part of this dream staycation for mid-mod enthusiasts is deciding what you'll have time to do. Highlights include a Mid-Mod Home Retrovation Expo full of design and restoration tips, Ambassador of Americana Charles Phoenix’s Mad for Midcentury slide show, a two-day vintage market and car show, and an August 20 art party with Scooter. That’s just the start; find a complete schedule, ticket prices and registration for events here.
Broken Shovels Tenth Anniversary Party
Saturday, August 20, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary, 8640 Dahlia Street, Henderson
Ten years ago, animal lover, cheesemaker and slaughter-free dairy activist Andrea Davis staked out a piece of land on Dahlia Street in Adams County for her family, goats and cheese-making cottage industry, and called it Broken Shovels Farm. Davis eventually changed course, turning the farm into a nonprofit sanctuary for sick, abandoned and abused farm animals. Lots of fundraising, renovations and improvements later, Broken Shovels cares for a whole menagerie of 500 (of 23 species) rescues. Celebrate ten years with Davis this weekend, during a party with food by Mora Pizza and the Hungry Tree Hugger, kombucha from Three Kings and music with Annette Conlon. Admission is $20 per person at Brown Paper Tickets.
AYA! A Celebration of West African Music and Dance
Saturday, August 20, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Boulder’s BaoBao Foundation will present Aya!, a West African celebration with authentic costuming, traditional drumming, dancing, singing and storytelling, for two shows on August 20 at the Dairy Arts Center. The term "Aya" refers the Ghanaian Adinkra symbol for the fern, which in its resiliency mirrors the world’s hopeful joy as the pandemic eases, just as the dances performed express a similar feeling of renewal. Guest dancers from the Ghana National Dance Ensemble and other African performance groups will beef up the show. Admission ranges from $10 to $22 here.
