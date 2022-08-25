Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The summer is racing by...kind of makes you want to scream, right? You can do just that at Lakeside tonight. But make a quick recovery, because you'll want to head to Pueblo tomorrow for the 150th annual Colorado State Fair. Or you can stick around Denver for music, markets and more.
For additional options, see our list of a dozen free events in town as well as the latest Art Attack. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
Summer Scream
Thursday, August 25, 6 to 11:45 p.m.
Lakeside Amusement Park, 4601 Sheridan Boulevard
After two long years, Summer Scream is back, better than ever. Denver Film’s annual adults-only takeover at Lakeside Amusement Park will go down with a few surprises beyond the usual thrill-ride-and-drink-a-thon. Event genies Chris Getzan and Andrew Novick have spent weeks planning the unveiling of Lakesideland, a one-time immersive event that will guide guests through the history and nostalgic stories of Lakeside’s long run of more than 100 years. Getzan and Novick enlisted a big cast of roaming characters from Denver’s music, comedy, theater and circus communities to interact with the crowd, and Lakeside historian David Forsyth will pitch in with photos, pamphlets, tchotchkes and other knick-knacks from his personal collection of memorabilia. Guests can even collect Lakeside Loot tokens throughout the park and redeem them for one-of-a-kind amusement-park ephemera and other swag. Day-of tickets are $65 to $75 here.
This Is [Not] Who We Are
Thursday, August 25, 7 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
Sad but true: Most people don’t have a clue about Black Boulder history or realize that such a community has existed for 150 years, facing waves of discrimination and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan along the way. Filmmakers Katrina Miller and Beret Strong set out to school folks with their film This Is [Not] Who We Are, in which they simply let Black Boulderites of all ages tell their stories in order to open a dialogue on continuing issues of racial justice in a town generally thought of as a wealthy white enclave. Miller and Strong will lead a panel discussion after the film; learn more and get tickets, $12 to $15, here.
150th Colorado State Fair
Friday, August 26, through Monday, September 5
Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo
Happy 150th! The Colorado State Fair is back, and the sesquicentennial celebration is filled with special events and attractions, including a 150-ton Colorado State Fair sand sculpture by Sandscapes, the creation of the World's Largest Slopper, the USA Mullet Championship, History Colorado’s Power of Horses exhibit, and a commemorative firework display to end celebrations on Labor Day. All the usual exhibits and activities will be on hand, along with an endless string of entertainers, including Walker Hayes, Randy Rogers Band presented by Big R/DeWalt, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Stone Temple Pilots and Firefall. There are plenty of free attractions included with the price of admission; find out about deals and discounts here.
Dizzy Spell: Strictly Business
Friday, August 26, 6 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, August 27, noon to 6 p.m.
Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street
Adán de la Garza, Justin Ankenbauer and Rafael Fajardo are the experimental artist collaborative Dizzy Spell, a concern delving into projects that weave art and gaming. The trio will bring an arcade of curated video games with names like “Eat the Rich,” “Lost Wages Rampage” and “Democratic Socialism Simulator,” in which capitalism is always the bad guy. Admission is $10, but no one will be turned away. Find details here.
Mod Vintage Market
Friday, August 26, 7 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, August 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exploration of Flight Hangar, Centennial Airport, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood
Denver Modernism Week has become a sprawling monster of events tuned into the space-age design boom of the ’50s and ’60s. If there’s one can't-miss event, it's the Mod Vintage Market, with a fancy VIP first-look evening on Friday and general admission on Saturday. The market is an assemblage of quality vintage clothing, home decor and furniture vendors for savvy collectors, as well as food trucks, a Motorama Car Show of streamlined mid-century beauties with big fins, and a duded-up vintage trailer park. Find info and tickets, $25 to $75, here.
Summer Art Market 2022
Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street
Nothing says summer more artfully than the Arts Students League of Denver’s Summer Art Market, an urban outdoor market with works by 95 Colorado vendors at affordable prices. In addition to the art, shoppers can grab food, beer and Sweet Action ice cream, and sit in on faculty art demonstrations in a variety of disciplines. Get your art on for only five bucks; ASLD recommends grabbing your tickets online in advance, or if you forget, bring cash to buy one at the gate. Find out more here.
Snowmass Rendezvous Main Event
Saturday, August 27, 2 to 6 p.m. and beyond
Snowmass Village: Mall, Base Lawn and Turf Rink, Snowmass
The Snowmass Rendezvous brings bottomless beer, wine and spirits to the Main Event, which includes live music and gear shopping and bartering at three rendezvous points in the village. Afterward, head to Fanny Hill, where the last free Snowmass summer concert heats up the evening with headliners the Lumineers, from 6 p.m. to after dusk. Learn more here and get Rendezvous tickets, $45, here.
Rooted in the Blues Double Header: Cary Morin & Hazel Miller
Saturday, August 27, 7 p.m.
Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Avenue, Leadville
The stage of the venerable Tabor Opera House will get a workout when Cary Morin and Ghost Dog, a roots-infused Native Americana act from Fort Collins, head for the hills. Joining in this double-header is Hazel Miller, who performs an eclectic blend of jazz, R&B, blues, soul-R&B with her band, the Collective. Tickets are $30; find out more here.
Ego n Friends at Loaded
Saturday, August 27, 7 p.m.
Loaded, 1941 Market Street
Desi-American artist and producer ego relocated to Colorado from California's Bay Area earlier this year, bringing an experimental, genre-bending sound to Denver's hip-hop scene. Creative multi-hyphenate Kerrie Joy and rapper Wes B will join him this Saturday at Loaded, a newly renovated music venue in the heart of LoDo. Tickets for this 21+ event are $10 online.
Affordable Arts Festival
Sunday, August 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arapahoe Community College, 5900 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Head into fall with some new art. Works by 165 renowned artists from across the country will be priced at $100 or less at this benefit for the Arapahoe Community College Foundation’s Scholarship Fund. Admission is $12 (kids under thirteen get in free); get all the details here.
