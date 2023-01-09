Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The Mile High City's dueling reputations as a cultural mecca and a cowtown continue to collide this week, with a free day at the National Western Stock Show coinciding with free admission at the Denver Art Museum.
And there's lots more free fun around town, ranging from movie screenings to clothing swaps. Keep reading for fifteen things to do this week in Denver and beyond:
Monday Movie Night at Great Divide
Monday, January 9, 5:30 p.m.
Barrel Cellar, 1812 35th Street
Great Divide has an entertainment calendar full of free events, including the screening of a Golden Globe movie every Monday in January. The lineup: Bohemian Rhapsody on January 9; The Social Network on January 16; Forrest Gump on January 23 and Almost Famous on January 30. Get the full details here.
National Western Stock Show Free Grounds Admission Day
Tuesday, January 10, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
National Western Complex
Thank Arrow Electronics for this free deal: Admission to the National Western Stock Show is free on January 10 (and parking is always free). While you'll still have to buy tickets to the rodeo and other events, there's plenty to see and do on the grounds, both inside and out. And don't miss CSU Spur! Get details here.
Free Day at the Denver Art Museum
Tuesday, January 10, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
The Denver Art Museum is hosting another free day, when you can catch the current and permanent exhibits except for Saints, Sinners, Lovers and Fools, which requires a separate ticket. And the monthly drop-in drawing with Anna Kaye from 1 to 3 p.m. is free, too! Reservations for museum admission are encouraged here.
Virtual at the Table With Dr. King
Tuesday, January 10, 6 p.m., online
The Mizel Museum and City of Aurora present a virtual musical performance by More Than Music designed to inspire civic action and leadership as it immerses you in the sights and sounds of the American Civil Rights Movement. It's free to tune in, but an RSVP is required here.
Denver Book Swap Society January Meet Up
Wednesday, January 11, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Improper City, 3201 Walnut Street
Bookworms who are packrats rarely include a copy of Marie Kondo’s The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up in their vast home libraries, but even they must make room for new books once in a while. Fortunately, the Denver Book Swap Society has a solution — free monthly swap meets at Improper City — that also give people a chance to pull their noses out of a book long enough to socialize. Bring books to display, then move on to chatting and choosing. At the end of the evening, everyone either takes back their books or opts to leave them; the leftovers end up in Little Libraries around town. Details here.
Chambers Plaza Library Grand Opening
Thursday, January 12, 11 a.m.
1551 North Chambers Road, Aurora
The Aurora Public Library is on a roll. Not only did it go fine-free at the start of the year, but it expanded hours at the main library and at Tallyn's Reach. And on January 12, it will dedicate a seventh branch: Chambers Plaza, at 1551 North Chambers Road. Learn more about the APL here.
Chautauqua: 125 Years at the Heart of Boulder
Thursday, January 12, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Museum of Boulder at Tebo Center, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
Boulder’s Colorado Chautauqua, a National Historic Landmark, is one of the country's few chautauquas in continuous use since its founding in 1898. To commemorate 125 years as a hub of community, activity and lifelong learning, the new multimedia exhibit, Chautauqua: 125 Years at the Heart of Boulder, hosted by the Museum of Boulder, will open with a free reception. The show runs through April 2; find out more here.
The Reset, Winter 2023
Friday, January 13, 6 to 8 p.m.
Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street
Last fall, the Art Students League of Denver launched The Reset, with the goal of building relationships and inspiring collaboration by providing shared creative space for visual artists of color. This winter's edition of The Reset will kick off with a free event with faculty artists SA Bennett and Emeka Cook in a conversation about art, industry, education and culture, along with a drawing activity led by Bennett and soundscape by DJ Beloved. Get the details here.
Denver Public Library Friends Foundation Pop-Up Used Book Fair
Saturday, January 14, noon to 6 p.m.
Fiction Beer Company, 7101 East Colfax Avenue
It’s been an eon since the Denver Public Library threw one of those huge fundraising book sales, a boon for schoolteachers, cheapskate bibliophiles and people who just can’t help looking for a bargain. Now the DPL Friends Foundation is downsizing to smaller pop-ups at branch libraries and other locations such as Fiction Beer Company, which will be selling donated books for practically nothing on Friday. Next stop: The Denver Home and Garden show, February 4-12 at the Colorado Convention Center; learn more and keep up with upcoming DPL sales here.
Penny Admission Community Day with The Drop 104.7
Saturday, January 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse, a powerful exhibition addressing the evolution and spread of Black cultural and musical themes rooted in the American South, will leave MCA Denver in less than a month. Take advantage of a well-placed penny Saturday over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend to catch it, and also enjoy a live broadcast by The Drop 104.7, a sponsor of the exhibition. Although it’s free, it’s wise to RSVP for a timed entry here.
Flip! A Sustainable Style Swap
Sunday, January 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Grant-Humphreys Mansion, 770 Pennsylvania Street
Stuck with a pile of old clothes, accessories and shoes after a January closet cleaning? If they are gently used and ready for a second life, gather them up, grab some friends and head to the Grant-Humphreys Mansion to participate in Flip! A Sustainable Style Swap. Drop off items between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday for an early-bird ticket to start swapping at noon, or bring nothing and wait until the free general admission period starts at 1 p.m. Find more info, a list of rules and free tickets at Eventbrite.
ongoing:
45+, Robischon Gallery’s 45th Anniversary Celebration Exhibition, Part One
Extended through January 28
Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street
It would be a shame to miss the visual riches of Robischon Gallery’s 45+, one of Denver’s primary shows of fall 2022, a breathtaking 25-artist overview of the deep talent that the gallery has represented over the past four and a half decades. Happily, the show’s been extended for another month, and Part Two, now opening on Thursday, February 23, is still on the horizon. Learn more here.
Light the Lights
Daily through January 22, 5 to 10:45 p.m.
Denver City and County Building
City Hall is now lit every night through the Stock Show. There are special eight-minute shows at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m., with static shows in between. Find out more here.
Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences
Daily through January 31
Pearl Street Mall, Boulder
Boulder has a new holiday attraction: Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences, a self-guided tour along the Pearl Street Mall that has you encountering Boulder’s own mascot, Freezie the Snowman, as well as other characters along the way. It's free; find out more here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Daily through February 14
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Downtown Denver Rink is one of the best winter attractions in the city, a space right off the mall to engage in fun and games and celebrate the city. Admission to the rink is always free; bring your own skates to add to the savings, or rent skates on-site ($11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under). The rink is open daily; get hours and other details here.
