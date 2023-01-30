Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

it's cold outside, but Colorado's cultural calendar is hot! This week is loaded with free events, ranging from the final day of BookBar to two studies of desegregation in Denver. And it's not too late to catch the contenders in the International Snow Sculpture Championships up in Breckenridge.
Keep reading for a dozen of the best free events around town (and beyond) this week:
Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
Now through Wednesday, February 1, 7 p.m.
Riverwalk Center, Breckenridge
The 32nd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships presented by Toyota returned to Breckenridge last week, where twelve teams of sculptors from around the world worked for four solid days to finish carving 12-foot-tall, 25-ton blocks of man-made snow into intricate works of art. The sculptures will be on display through February 1, illuminated nightly in an ever-changing light display. They're free to see any time of the day or night; visit GoBreck.com/ISSC for more information.
Miriam Toews in Conversation With Erika T. Wurth
Monday, January 30, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Miriam Toews, author of Women Talking, will mark the paperback release of her book Fight Night, rated one of the best books of 2021, with a conversation with Denver author Erika T. Wurth. Admission is free; find out more here.
BookBar’s Final Day Bash
Tuesday, January 31, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
BookBar, 4280 Tennyson Street
When the Bookery Nook closed on Tennyson in 2012, entrepreneur Nicole Sullivan saw an opportunity. She bought the building and turned the space into BookBar, a book store that also poured beer and wine. It was more than a place to have a cool one: BookBar pumped up the book readings, storytimes and other events, expanding the shop and turning it onto a lively literary stop — until the 2020 COVID pandemic. Everything changed, and the steep climb to fiscal recovery convinced Sullivan to close the store. But first, on BookBar’s last day, she's inviting the public to drop by, enjoy a final flurry of signature events, and say goodbye with a toast. Learn more here.
Biodiversity, Climate & You: An International Agreement and Local Actions
Tuesday, January 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Avenue, Unit A, Boulder, and online
The Cool Boulder campaign hosts a celebration of biodiversity and local climate action at Junkyard Social Club, with Boulder Senior Ecologist Rella Abernathy, who participated in the United Nations Global Convention on Biodiversity last month, exploring the leadership role that local communities must play in global agreements. City staffers will share information about projects that are expanding tree canopies, building healthy soils, transforming the food system and creating networks of pollinator gardens. There will also be a panel discussion with three community leaders who are deepening connections between people and living systems across Boulder County farmer and land steward Mark Guttridge; Amy Yarger, director of horticulture at the Butterfly Pavilion; and mushroom grower Zach Hedstrom. Participants can learn how to make their own sow-bags, and sample food from a local chef. Admission is free (the program is also online), but registration is required.
Lost in the Game: The Jokic Files, a Reading and Discussion With Author Thomas Beller and Mike Singer
Wednesday, February 1, 6 to 8 p.m.
The Dikeou Collection, 1615 California Street, Suite 515
A classy gallery in a downtown high-rise is the last place you might expect to host a discussion with a basketball theme, but think again. These two classy fellas who follow the game — New Yorker contributor and author Thomas Beller, whose latest book is Lost in the Game: A Book About Basketball, and Denver Post basketball beat writer Mike Singer — will be at the Dikeou Collection to put an intellectual spin on the subject of Nikola Jokic’s career and other worldly topics. Admission is free; get details here.
Boulder Arts Commission Sampler: The Year Ahead
Wednesday, February 1, 6 to 8 p.m.
R Gallery + Wine Bar, 2027 Broadway, Boulder
Get a feel for 2023 cultural events coming to town for Boulder Arts Week and beyond at the Boulder Arts Commission Sampler, a barrage of one-minute presentations from artists and organizations. Learn about upcoming theater, music, art exhibitions, dance concerts and more in the casual confines of R Gallery + Wine Bar, and start planning for Arts Week, which starts April 7. The event is free, but space is limited; register for a seat at [email protected]
George Lakey: Dancing With History
Wednesday, February 1, 6:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
George Lakey has been described as a "civil rights legend," and he's currently touring the country on the "Meeting our Challenges" tour. From his first arrest in the civil rights era to his most recent arrest during a climate justice march at the age of 83, Lakey has committed his life to a mission of building a better world through movements for justice. In his new memoir, Dancing With History, Lakey draws readers into the center of history-making events. There will be an informal gathering with Lakey in Denver on Saturday; get the details here.
Empowered by Place: Keyes v. School District 1, Fifty Years Later
Wednesday, February 1, 7 to 8:30 p.m., online
Fifty years ago, racial segregation in Denver Public Schools spurred a group of families, led by Wilfred Keyes, a Black father and chiropractor, to sue DPS. The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the aftermath shaped generations of Denver schoolchildren and continues to impact decisions made today. Chalkbeat senior reporter Melanie Asmar will facilitate a conversation that explores the historic case. Panelists include Michael Atkins, a DPS graduate and principal at Stedman Elementary School; Theresa Peña, child plaintiff in the Keyes case who went on to become president of the DPS school board; and Dr. Tom Romero, who attended DPS as a child and is currently associate professor of law and director of the Interdisciplinary Research Institute for the Study of Inequality at the University of Denver. The virtual program is free; register here.
Roots Radical Book Club: Genocide of the Mind: New Native American Writing
Thursday, February 2, 6 to 8 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
RedLine’s Roots Radical social justice theme will continue through the end of 2023, with events including the Roots Radical Book Club series, led by poet and educator Crisosto Apache. The series unfolds over a pair of two-part sessions through May, starting with the essay collection Genocide of the Mind. Apache will give a preview lecture on February 2; participants then read the collection and return on March 14 for a group discussion. The schedule repeats with a second book beginning in April. Find more information and register here.
Sacred Voices Rhymes, Beats and Lattes
Friday, February 3, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tonantzin Casa de Cafe, 910 Santa Fe Drive
Originally known as Cafe Cultura, Sacred Voices empowers BIPOC+ youth and families with open-mic events at various venues, as well as workshops and leadership training. The microphone lands at Tonantzin Casa de Cafe in the Art District on Santa Fe on First Fridays for Rhymes, Beats and Lattes, a spirited, caffeine-driven evening of writing and listening to poetry, music, comedy, storytelling and more. Learn more and RSVP to participate here.
STEAM Week Kickoff: Tween Time With Local Illustrator/Author Jessica Lanan
Saturday, February 4, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Teen Space, Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math are on the agenda for a full week at the Boulder Public Library’s main branch and satellites, beginning with a Saturday afternoon storyboard workshop for tween-age kids ages nine to eleven. Leading the way will be published Boulder author and illustrator Jessica Lanan, who has a few children’s books under her belt. STEAM Week continues through February 11, with something for everyone to do, from wee ones to adults. LEGO-building, robot fun, a lesson on the chemistry of beeswax, stargazing and electronics are just a few of the activities being offered. Find a schedule and register here.
A Dream of Justice: The Story of School Desegregation in Denver
Sunday, February 5, 2 to 4 p.m.
Denver Women's Press Club, 1325 Logan Street
Historian and author Pat Pascoe, former Colorado state senator and DWPC’s past president, will be on hand for a book signing of her firsthand account of the school integration struggle in Denver during the 1960s through today. A Dream of Justice: The Story of Keyes v. Denver Public Schools documents the lengthy community-wide effort to desegregate the Denver Public School system through school board elections, administrative policy and courtroom battles. Admission is free, but you must RSVP.
and two anytime bonuses:
Downtown Denver Rink
Daily through February 14
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
Get out and skate in the center of the city! It's free if you bring your own skates, or you can rent at $11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under. It's open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Get details here.
"Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown"
Online 24/7
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Denver's Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships has released the #IAmDenver documentary “Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown,” produced by the Denver Office of Storytelling. The documentary premiered to a sold-out audience at the Denver Film Festival in November, and plans are in the works for community screenings and talkback events. In the meantime, watch it online.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver (and beyond)? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]