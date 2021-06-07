Twelve Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The city is opening up for summer, with markets in the streets and parties in the parks. Civic Center Eats is back, with extended hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; during an online public workshop this week, you can help plan the future of Civic Center Park for the next century.

Keep reading for the dozen best events in Denver this week, some online, many in person.

BETC Writers Group: The Bones of Tennessee

Monday, June 7, 7 p.m., online

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company continues to adapt to pandemic life: first with virtual creativity and, later this summer, by going on the road with the new BETC Theatre Truck — and a new name, the Butterfly Effect. Then there's the BETC Writers Group series launched this spring, which supports new play development by showcasing local playwrights. A virtual staged reading of John Ashton's The Bones of Tennessee is available now; join the playwright for a live discussion of his work tonight. Learn more about the free event here.

Wellness Wednesday: Piyo in the Park

Wednesday, June 9, 6:30 p.m.

Parfet Park 701 10th Street, Golden

Abundant Wellness is hosting a summer series of all-level pilates and yoga classes in the park. They're free to attend, but donations are welcome; a portion will go to mountainchild.org. Find out more here.

One Two Kazoo

Wednesday, June 9, 7 p.m., online

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is hosting this virtual version of the One Two Kazoo game show, where three storytellers face off against each other in a competition to see who can tell the wildest, craziest and funniest story while doing wild tasks, and the audience votes to see which one will take home the Golden Kazoo. This round features Denver storytelling legends Gifty Amponsem, Pete Bellande and Stephen Brackett, and is hosted by Amber Blais of Rainbow Militia. Expect plenty of shenanigans! Find out more here.



Indigenous Film: Tlakimilolli: Voces del Telar (Voices of the Loom)

Wednesday, June 9, 7 to 8:15 p.m., online

The film Tlakimilolli captures the traditional arts and the mothers who pass them down to daughters through centuries, even as the modern world encroaches on the old ways. The documentary follows a community of indigenous women weavers in Veracruz, Mexico, through each step of the weaving process, from shearing the sheep and spinning and dyeing the wool to designing patterns as they weave. The film will stream free on Zoom as part of the ongoing Indigenous Film Series at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science; find info here.

Civic Center Next 100: Public Workshop #2

Thursday, June 10, 5:30 to 7 p.m., online

What do you imagine for the next 100 years of Civic Center? Civic Center Next 100 takes the 2005 Civic Center Master Plan and brings it to life for the Denver of today and the generations to come. The design team received more than 1,000 items of feedback during the Civic Center Next 100 Public Workshop #1, and will collect more during this session. Find out more here.

Jenna Maurice

Film/Still: "Non-Verbal Secret Confession Booth"

Thursday, June 10, 7:30 to 9 p.m., live and online

Virtual film screening via YouTube Live at 7:30 p.m.

Live projection program outdoors at 8 p.m.

Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street

Artist Jenna Maurice researches the unspoken words that humans keep to themselves, and how people internalize their emotions surrounding those secrets. With a camera rolling, Maurice films subjects as they struggle non-verbally with the idea of unloading a secret they’ve kept from someone specific. Her culminating short film, "Non-Verbal Secret Confession Booth," will be projected live outdoors at the Clyfford Still Museum, but can also be viewed online. Find details here.

Pearls, Neon Lights and Hatred; a Vision of SYC

Thursday, June 10, through Sunday, June 13

Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway

Get your Pride Month rolling at Spectra Art Space, where queer/trans designer Amayas Gonzalez will deliver a one-person performance combining art, activism and creative wild style in the form of reworked leather pieces, handmade patches and big collaged handbags. Amayas is encouraging audience members to dress to the nines in neon brights and layers of pearls, and bring along some anti-hatred mantras for the show, which is ultimately a quest to find respect and safe spaces in a kinder, gentler, more encompassing world. The June 11 opening performance is already sold out, but you can still RSVP for timed-entry slots at Eventbrite for performances on June 10, 12 and 13. Learn more here.

Leadership in a Multicultural World

Thursday, June 10, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online

The second talk in this series of Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Fireside Chats includes inductees Juana Bordas, founding president of the National Hispana Leadership Institute and the author of Salsa, Soul, and Spirit: Leadership for a Multicultural Age, and Lily Nie, who founded the Chinese Children Charity Fund in 1995 to raise money to feed and care for the children in Chinese orphanages and later opened the Joyous Chinese Cultural School in Littleton. They'll be introduced by Lauren Casteel; find out more here.

RegiRama: Raya and the Last Dragon

Friday, June 11, 6:30 p.m.

Boettcher Commons, Regis University

Regis University is bringing a free summer movie series to its northwest Denver Campus. The series kicks off with Raya and the Last Dragon (PG). Bring blankets and chairs and a picnic, if you want, although food trucks will be on hand. Dogs must be leashed, and alcohol is not allowed. Find out more here.

Front Range Maker's Market

Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Boulevard, Castle Rock

With warm weather come big craft markets. Here’s one that gives you more than sixty vendors of handmades, jewelry, vintage goods, yard art, plants, fine art, food and more, but also allows you the option of bargain hunting in the cooler climes of the adjacent outlet stores. Head for the east end of the Outlets at Castle Rock shopping center to shop the Maker's Market local vendors. It’s free to browse and buy; learn more here.

Marjorie Park Grand Reopening

Saturday, June 12, noon to 4 p.m.

Marjorie Park, 6331 South Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village

Marjorie Park, the Museum of Outdoor Arts’ art park adjacent to Fiddler’s Green, has been vastly improved by some major renovations. MOA is cutting the ribbon and revealing the beauty and functionality of the new park at a free public opening with art, live music and food truck fare; register for a timed-entry slot here. Learn more about upcoming concerts and summer activities here.

Avalon Arts Festival

Saturday, June 12, noon to 4 p.m.

Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Road, Boulder

When Boulder’s Avalon Arts Festival debuted last year in the midst of the pandemic, it was cleverly conceived as a drive-through experience. This year, it will still go down outdoors in the Avalon Ballroom parking lot, but guests will instead take a walkabout in the fresh air to enjoy the event’s mixture of art displays, music and performances. Fest producers have a dream of making this a recurring monthly jump start for creative small businesses, and a big crowd just might help them galvanize the plan. Admission is free; find more information here.



Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.