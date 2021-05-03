Fourteen Free Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Has Colorado gone to the birds? During the pandemic, the popularity of birdwatching has reached new heights, and a free program today will help you break out of your shell. While that program is virtual, as is Aurora's Cinco de Mayo celebration, other in-person events are popping up all over town, including activities to mark the unofficial holiday of May the Fourth.

And just in time for Mother's Day, market season will get under way this weekend, stretching from Aurora to Littleton to northwest Denver. Shop around for more things to do in our list of fourteen free events in and around Denver (and online) this week:



Denver Walking Tour

Monday, May 3, 10 a.m.

This free walking tour is back for a spring season, starting at the Colorado Capitol and winding through the heart of downtown Denver as it takes you past top sights and landmarks and shares the stories and history behind them. Tours are offered almost every day at 10 a.m.; although they're free, reservations are required (and they do come with a $2 ticketing fee). Sign up here.

Everything You Want to Know About Greater Sandhill Crane Nesting

Monday, May 3, 7 p.m., online

The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition has been hosting the live-streaming Yampa Valley Crane Nesting Cam near Steamboat Springs, and now a chick is estimated to hatch on May 15. Get ready for that blessed event by watching this virtual webinar with crane experts Van Graham and Erin Gelling. Sign up to access the free talk here.

President Joe Biden's First 100 Days

Tuesday, May 4, 11 a.m., online

The first hundred days of a new presidency is a historical standard established during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s rush to meet the crisis of the Great Depression in 1933, and it's certainly being used to analyze President Joe Biden's performance. In 2021, what are the expectations? What were Biden’s early wins and misses, and what’s next? Join University of Denver Chancellor Jeremy Haefner, the Crossley Center for Public Opinion Research and the Center on American Politics in a free presentation by political scientists and experts who will review Biden’s first hundred days in office and discuss the implications for America’s future domestic and foreign policy. Sign up here.

CPI Virtual Happy Hour: Saguache Hotel

Tuesday, May 4, 4 p.m., online

Saguache's Fourth Street Commercial District and Downtown Saguache were added to Colorado Preservation Inc.'s Endangered Places Program in 2009; a decade later, Andy Hackbarth bought the Saguache Hotel, which was billed as "the finest in the San Luis Valley" when it opened in 1910. Learn about his ambitious renovation project during this virtual happy hour; sign up here.

Silver Screen Reimagined

Tuesday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Rialto, 228 East 4th Street, Loveland

Loveland's Rialto Theater turned 100 last year, and it's now kicking off its Silver Screen Reimagined capital campaign with a free showing of Star Wars: A New Hope. Before the movie, there will be a Star Wars costume parade on the stage (all participants get free popcorn and a drink). Although the show is free, tickets are limited; call 970-962-2120 to get yours. And May the Fourth be with you!

Art War! 2021 A party from a galaxy far far away!

Tuesday, May 4, 7 to 11 p.m.

BRDG Project, 1553 Platte Street, Unit 100

The return of Art War’s May the 4th art exhibition and costume party will pitch you forward right into hyperspace. Climb into your x-wing starfighter, slip on a stormtrooper helmet and head to the BRDG Project gallery space on May 4, where Star Wars geeks will cross lightsabers, compete for best costume prizes and view art in the spirit of Star Wars, all while dancing to a live DJ, curated cocktail in hand. The party is free; find all the details on Facebook.

Cinco de Mayo Virtual Concert

Wednesday, May 5, 1 to 1:45 p.m., online

Aurora Fox Virtual Cultural Concerts on Colfax concludes the season with a multicultural, multi-collaborative Cinco de Mayo concert with Colorado’s premier Ballet Folklorico group, Fiesta Colorado, under the direction of Jeanette Trujillo, and the Colorado German dancers, under the direction of Ron Gehauf. The two groups teamed up six years ago to demonstrate the lesser-known influences that have contributed to the culture of Mexico over the centuries, including music from Germany. Watch this free show when the link goes live here.

Rick Griffith: Non-Violence & Activism

Wednesday, May 5, 5 to 6 p.m., online

Rick Griffith, a graphic designer, artivist and design studio owner whose pointed work is on view at MCA Denver as part of the Colorado in the Present Tense exhibition, will be joined by Denver activists Stephen Brackett of Youth on Record and Evan Weissman of Warm Cookies of the Revolution in a roundtable sharing positive steps people can take to help shape a world where everyone can thrive. It’s free to tune in on YouTube (or pay what you want, $5 to $15); RSVP here.



The Barre Code

Wednesday, May 5, 5:30 p.m.

Dairy Block Alley, 18th Street between Wazee and Blake streets

This free fitness class combines barre work and isometric movements with high-energy playlists. It's free to join; registration is required in advance here.

Exploration of the Mask

Thursday, May 6, 5:30 p.m., online

The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting this panel with artists in the From This Day Forward exhibit — Ellamaria Ray, June Gruber, Michael “Chip” & Pat Coronel, and Sabrina Marques — discussing the historical, cultural and psychological significance of masks in art and society. The virtual program is free; sign up here.

Community Cultural Conversations: Motherhood, Domestic Violence and Healing

Friday, May 7, 5 p.m.

Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

The Museo’s brand-new exhibition SOMOS: On Domestic Violence, Resilience and Healing takes a hard look at the social reverberations of domestic abuse through the eyes and hearts of thirteen Denver artists. Curated by Carina Bañuelos-Harrison, the show is meant to inspire discussion, and to that end, it is accompanied by a strong lineup of public programming. Bañuelos-Harrison, Latina Safehouse director Angela Ceseña and Museo director Claudia Moran will be joined by members of the safehouse’s Comadre Network for the series kickoff, “Motherhood, Domestic Violence and Healing.” The live event is free, but an RSVP is recommended here.

Weekends on Main

Friday, May 7, 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Second Saturday Stroll & Shop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 8

Main Street corridor, Rio Grande West to Rapp Street/Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Downtown Littleton is wooing shoppers back to Main Street with two ongoing summer events — Weekends on Main and a Second Saturday Stroll & Shop — that both kick off this weekend. Main Street will be closed to traffic from Friday evening through Saturday evening every weekend for effortless strolling, shopping and dining along the town's charming Main Street (and yes, a silent disco from 6 to 10 p.m.); monthly Second Saturdays will add artisan and vintage vendor booths during the day. Find parking info and more details here.

Spring Horseshoe Market

Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Berkeley Chapel, 4345 West 46th Avenue

The Horseshoe Market goes full circle to the parking lot where it all began on Tennyson Street, at what’s now called Berkeley Chapel; after more than a decade, this market that promises "Lucky Finds" is as charming as ever. It reopens for 2021 with a manageable contingent of seventy handpicked vendors offering handmade wares, art, antiques, food items and vintage clothing. Admission is free; learn more here.

Rebel Marketplace

Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Del Mar Park, 312 Del Mar Circle, Aurora

James Grevious and a bunch of kids who discovered an affinity for gardening in his backyard produce beds took their micro-farm to the next level last summer by organizing Rebel Marketplace, a monthly inner-city farmers’ market in Del Mar Park in Aurora. It's back for a second season, opening just in time for Mother’s Day, with fresh produce, plant starts, micro-greens, mulch, baked goods and herbal remedies. See what’s in store here.



Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.