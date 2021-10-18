Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

And there are plenty of other free entertainment options in and around Denver this week; keep reading for eleven more of the best free things to do in and around town:
How to Be an Anti-Racist Organization
Monday, October 18, 1 to 2:30 p.m., online
As part of Denver's Cultural Plan and our Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion work, the city has been hosting a virtual discussion series. This eighth segment will focus on what organizations can do regarding race and social justice. The discussion will be moderated by Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of Cultural Affairs for Denver Arts & Venues, and Dwinita Mosby-Tyler, chief catalyst at the Equity Project LLC. Find out more here.
Tenth Annual John Paul Stevens Lecture: Jude Bernice Donald
Tuesday, October 19, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Wolf Law’s Wittemyer Courtroom, 2450 Kittredge Loop Road, Boulder, and online
The University of Colorado Law School welcomes Judge Bernice Donald, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, as the featured speaker for this annual event; she will discuss her career, judicial philosophy and the rule of law in the context of the 1866 Memphis Massacre. The fifteen-minute lecture will be followed by a fireside chat and student Q&A session. Find out more here.
Nothing but Blackened Teeth
Tuesday, October 19, 6 p.m.
Old Firehouse Books, 232 Walnut Street, Fort Collins
In Cassandra Khaw's Nothing but Blackened Teeth, a night of wedding festivities takes a chilling turn when a lonely ghost bride joins the party. This up-and-coming horror writer will be visiting Old Firehouse Books virtually, in conversation with Danny Lore. Find out more here.
Ofrendas Community Celebration: Breckenridge
Tuesday, October 19, through Sunday, October 24
Calaveras en Mi Ciudad art show: October 22 through November 7, Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main Street, Breckenridge
Calaveras en Mi Ciudad Art Talk and Opening Reception: Friday, October 22, 6 to 9 p.m., Old Masonic Hall
Free Craft Workshops: Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, various locations in Breckenridge
Grupo Huitzilopochtli Performances, Saturday, October 23, 11: 30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Blue River Plaza, 137 South Main Street, Breckenridge
Ofrenda Installation/Mexican Cultural Center Market: Sunday, October 24, 10:30 a.m., Old Masonic Hall
Breckenridge isn’t quite ski-ready, but the resort town is more than primed to celebrate el Día de los Muertos with anyone looking for a weekend immersion in the sacred Mexican ancestral remembrance holiday. Breck businesses will be ready mid-week for a self-guided walkabout around town to view community ofrenda (or memorial altar) displays honoring the dead (those stay up from October 19 through November 2), but things really start to rev up with an October 22 art show opening and talk, with craft workshops, dance performances, storytelling, an ofrenda demonstration and a Mexican Cultural Center Market on October 23 and 24. Events are free; learn more here and find a community ofrenda map here.
Ballots & (cold) Brews
Wednesday, October 20, 9 to 10 a.m., online
The November election is just around the corner, and metro communities are facing critical junctures in public policy. Join this free virtual discussion (BYO beer) about the November 2 ballot in Denver and Colorado hosted by Downtown Denver, and hear speakers dive into two key issues: the RISE Denver Bond package (Measures 2A through 2E) and Measure 2F, Safe & Sound Denver. Register here.
Full Moon Evening at Free Market
Wednesday, October 20, 4 to 8 p.m.
Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street
Embrace the magic of the full moon by having your aura photographed and interpreted by Denver’s Ignite Your Aura (appointments recommended). Bring your yoga mat for a special thirty-minute Yoga Flow Class and Intention Setting Meditation led by Samantha Moves Yoga starting at 6 p.m. and enjoy a “Make Your Own” Bath Salts Bar by the Conscious Merchant (donations appreciated). Find out more here.
Destination Freedom Black Radio Days: “The Lesson” and “Conk”
Thursday, October 21, 7 p.m.
KGNU Radio: 88.5 FM, 1390 AM or online here
Radio-play director donnie l. betts is back this month with a double-header on his Destination Freedom Black Radio Days podcast inspired by Richard Durham’s 1940s biographical radio dramas about prominent figures in Black history. In its twentieth season of live shows, the series hands the playwright’s pen to Kenya Fashaw, who runs Aurora’s 5280 Artist Co-op theater group, for this episode’s two dramas: “The Lesson,” about a Black student attending a school named after a Klansman, and “Conk,” a morsel about the Black hairstyle for men. Get hooked on back podcast episodes here.
DAVA Youth Film Premiere
Friday, October 22, 7 to 9 p.m.
Aurora Fox Theatre, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
DAVA has partnered with the Colorado Film School for an exclusive night of award-winning youth film premieres. Snap a photo on the red carpet, then enjoy a collection of short films on the big screen, all created by young directors. There are only forty free tickets available, and they will not be available at the door; send an email to [email protected]
Edgar L. Page, Softly With These Songs
Saturday, October 23, 7 to 8 p.m.
Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue
Award-winning Denver dancer/choreographer and RedLine resident Edgar L. Page will — somewhat literally — kick off Leon’s 2021 Momentum performance art series with an evening of dance by his Edgar L. Page: Feel the Movement intergenerational company. The performance is free and open to the public, thanks to a Bonfils Stanton Foundation grant awarded to the gallery, but donations for the artist will be accepted. Space is limited; learn more and RSVP here.
In Lak'ech Denver Arts, Viva la Vida in Westwood
Saturday, October 23, 6 to 8 p.m.
Hecho en Westwood Collective, 3738 Morrison Road
The slogan “Viva la Vida” (“Live the Life”) might seem contrary at an observance of the Day of the Dead, but it lights up the true purpose of the annual event with ancient roots: to celebrate and honor the dead by leaving them offerings of food and mementos on altars celebrating their lives. This traditional neighborhood Día de los Muertos event will serve that spirit with live dancing and music and a community altar; Cultura Chocolate will warm your heart with snacks and refreshments during an intermission. It’s free to participate; find details here.
Fletcher Plaza Fall Festival
Saturday, October 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fletcher Plaza, 9800 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Everyone’s welcome at the Fletcher Plaza Fall Festival, a seasonal harvest celebration with a Día de los Muertos spin, right in the heart of downtown Aurora. Pick up a fresh pumpkin for the doorstep, let the kids get their faces painted and then climb all over an Aurora Fire Department fire truck, shop food, produce and craft vendor booths, and whoop it up for the whirling Ballet Folklórico Baile Caliente dancers. Except for the shopping, it’s free; learn more here.
