Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

It's a new week, full of activities tied to International Women's Day. But there are other things to do, too, both serious and silly, ranging from fashion shows to an Oscar viewing party to more Month of Photography shows...and the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade!
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week, as well as four ongoing entertainment options:
Empowerment Through Investment, Entrepreneurship, and Community Building: International Women's Day 2023
Wednesday, March 8, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., online
While WorldDenver's in-person International Women's Day celebration at the Studio Loft is sold out, the community panel is free to attend online. It will be moderated by CBS Denver news anchor Michelle Griego and includes Lorena Cantarovici, CEO and founder of Maria Empanada; Makisha Boothe, founder and head coach at the SistahBiz Global Network; and Sheila King, Raymond James vice president and portfolio manager. They'll discuss the keys to building success through individual support, community collaboration, small-business incubation, and socially responsible investing. Find out more here.
International Women’s Day Celebration
Wednesday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock Street
The Center for Colorado Women’s History will celebrate International Women’s Day by offering free admission and guided tours of this historic house museum every half hour. Built in 1883, it was the home of numerous inspiring women, including cultural change-maker Anne Evans. It has been restored to the era of 1912-1924 and is furnished with the original belongings of the Evans family. Find out more here.
Women in Their Infinite Forms Art Strut/Reception
Wednesday, March 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Venture X (third floor), Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street
The Athena Project brings back Women in Their Infinite Forms, a display of art by ten female artists in recognition of Women’s History Month, for a third year at the Dairy Block, where it’s already on view through the end of March. But the show’s special reception and pop-up gallery will take place on March 8, International Women’s Day, offering a chance to meet the artists and purchase the art, which benefits the Athena Project’s women’s art and theater incubation projects.
Looking Back, Moving Forward: Permanent Collection Highlights
Thursday, March 9, 1 p.m.
Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street
CPAC’s Looking Back, Moving Forward is like a primer in great photographic moments, focusing on 45 prints culled from a museum-worthy collection of more than 800. You'll see the work of such photography superstars as Ansel Adams, Imogen Cunningham, Philippe Halsman, Andre Kertesz, Judy Dater and many more, as well as a healthy showing of Colorado’s best. The Month of Photography exhibit is now open, and CPAC head and curator Samantha Johnston will offer a special guided tour on March 9. Find out more here.
Ladies First
Friday, March 10, 8 p.m.
Banshee House, 2715 Larimer Street
Babe Walls brought together the work of forty women and nonbinary local and national artists for a Women’s History Month exhibition that raises the group’s DIY banner high at Banshee House. The show, which opened this past weekend, runs through April 17; on March 10, the venue will throw a Ladies First celebration, with Babe Walls providing the backdrop to live sets from Hex Kitten and DJ Simone Says. Admission is free; find out more here.
Art + Action Lab Interns, Catwalk Fashion Show
Friday, March 10, 6 p.m.
Center for Visual Art MSU Denver, 965 Santa Fe Drive
Teen artists have their own niche at the Center for Visual Art, just as they do at student intern programs at PlatteForum and MCA Denver, but this spring’s Art + Action Lab Interns are directing their creativity toward a Catwalk Fashion Show set right in the middle of the gallery. Guest mentor Brandi Shigley of Fashion Denver will show them the ropes of planning and choreographing a runway show, but they will be designing and modeling their own fab fashions. Even better? Metro State University of Denver music students will collaborate by playing their own compositions live. Spectating (and cheering on the designers) is free.
Women’s History Month Celebration
Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Stanley Marketplace boasts a high percentage of smart, capable, entrepreneurial female small-business owners who represent the positive, friendly face of the Aurora public market. In celebration of Women’s History Month, the complex will have a full day of women-forward activities, including a makers’ market for even more shopping choices, speakers on women’s themes, and live music. The events are free, and so is the friendly vibe. Details here.
St. Patrick's Day Parade
Saturday, March 11, 9:30 a.m.
19th and Wynkoop streets
For six decades, Denver has hosted one of the largest St. Patrick's Day events in the country. This year’s theme is “Irish Is Everyone,” a reflection of the diversity of Coloradans who gather each year for the celebration. Find the details here.
Writing Kit Carson: Fallen Heroes in a Changing West
Saturday, March 11, 4 p.m.
Lone Tree Hub, 8827 Lone Tree Parkway, Lone Tree
Sunday, March 12, 1:30 p.m.
Goodson Rec Center, 6315 South University Boulevard, Centennial
As part of Tesoro Cultural Center's 2023 Historic Lecture series, Dr. Susan Lee Johnson will explore the nature of relationships between female historians and male historical subjects — and between history buffs and professional historians — as well as the seductions of gender in the context of racialized power, and the strange contours of twentieth-century relationships predicated on nineteenth-century pasts. Registration is required through South Suburban Parks & Recreation here.
The Brightest Night in Hollywood Oscar Viewing
Sunday, March 12, 5:30 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
How will you spend Oscar night? Some folks are still happy on the couch at home, while others like a crowd (now that those are back). If you'd like to join a party, the Denver Film Society’s Brightest Night in Hollywood Oscar-viewing bash is the kind of casual affair where you can watch the show while cheering and commiserating with the person sitting next to you. Dress as you choose, grab a ballot, take advantage of food and drink specials, and have a blast. It’s free, but an RSVP is requested here.
Ongoing:
Night Lights Denver
Nightly through March 31 except Mondays) 6 p.m. to midnight
Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
This month's illuminating program is dedicated to the Month of Photography. Colorado Photographic Arts Center's Samantha Johnston has curated this display of work by sixty photographers that now shows after dark all month. Alert: Times will change next Sunday with Daylight Savings Time; find out more here.
"Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown"
Online 24/7
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Denver's Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships has released the #IAmDenver documentary “Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown,” produced by the Denver Office of Storytelling. The documentary premiered to a sold-out audience at the Denver Film Festival in November, and plans are in the works for community screenings and talkback events. In the meantime, watch it online.
Dr. King Jr. and the Radical Roots at the Heart of Justice
Online 24/7
Motus Theater is sharing the Martin Luther King Jr. performance from January 16, which featured nationally acclaimed and regionally loved singers The ReMINDers; Dr. Reiland Rabaka, director of the CU Boulder Center for African and African American Studies; and Motus monologist Colette Payne, director at the Women’s Justice Institute. You can watch the full event here for free here.
Ruby Hill Rail Yard
Daily 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. (lights on until 9 p.m.)
Ruby Hill Park, South Platte Drive at West Florida Avenue
Denver Parks & Recreation and Winter Park Resort have again teamed up to offer free skiing and snowboarding at the urban terrain park at Ruby Hill, complete with rails, snow features and boxes of varying configurations and skill levels. Admission is always free, but on Thursdays (4 to 9 p.m.) and Saturdays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), equipment is free, too. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]