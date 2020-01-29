Art Attack: Eight Best Things for Denver Gallery Lovers to Do This Week in Denver

Major spring shows pop up this weekend, along with a multimedia visiting artist, a show about plastic art, co-op openings and the return of a nomadic art venue. Untitled debuts a grand rewrite on Friday at the Denver Art Museum, to boot; check out Westword's 21 Best Things to Do in Denver This Weekend for info.

EXPAND Corin Hewitt, "Phone Booth." Corin Hewitt

Lecture With Corin Hewitt

Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 East Asbury Avenue

Wednesday, January 29, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Corin Hewitt, Three Videos About Buildings

Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

January 31 through March 3

Opening Reception: Friday, January 31, 7 p.m.

Night Lights: Wonder by Wonder

16th and Arapahoe streets

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in February, 6:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Artist Corin Hewitt, who blurs the lines between sculpture, performance, video, photography and installation art in ongoing examinations of the relationship between humans and architecture, is here from Richmond, Virginia, this month as a Marsico Visiting Scholar at the University of Denver, where he’ll deliver a lecture about his intermedia practice to kick off a weekend of unveilings. For a more in-depth look at Hewitt’s work, Lane Meyer Projects hosts an exhibition by the artist, Three Videos About Buildings, that opens January 31. And in conjunction with downtown Denver’s Night Lights free projection mapping installation on the side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower, Lane Meyer curator Brooke Tomiello and Rose Van Mierlo have included “Wall,” a video sequence by Hewitt as part of the February program Wonder by Wonder.

Margaretta Gilboy, “Daphne & Apollo” (detail), 2008, oil on linen. Courtesy of Paul Gillis

Night Reels: The Work of Stacey Steers

Margaretta Gilboy: Flying in the Hands of Time: A Retrospective

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street

January 30 through May 25

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 30, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Spring is here prematurely at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, where a seasonal exhibition change blossoms with a retrospective of work by the late Margaretta Gilboy, who painted surreal views of the real world, subjectively softening the edges of still lifes and portraits. The animator Stacey Steers — whose painstakingly cut, collaged and filmed work is also on view at MCA Denver through April 5 — gets a thorough breakdown in an exhibition curated by ceramic artist and animation devotee Kim Dickey. Visit BMoCa’s website to see a calendar of related programming for both shows.

Deborah Zlotsky, “One Less Bell to Answer,” oil on canvas. Deborah Zlotsky, Robischon Gallery

Deborah Zlotsky, Loopholes

Ted Larsen, Stand Up, Buddha

Jonathan Parker, Sewn

Scott Chamberlin, Sira

Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street

January 30 through March 21

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 30, 6 to 8 p.m.

Robischon Gallery also switches out shows this week for a quartet of artists who share an affinity for abstraction. New Yorker Deborah Zlotsky’s wildly graphic painted compositions glow like neon, while Jonathan Parker stitches through his painted canvases, Scott Chamberlin adds a contemplative mood with new ceramic works, and Ted Larsen’s minimalist constructions tell a story through his use of non-traditional art materials.

Co-op members Gabrielle Shannon and Jean Smith team up at D'art Gallery. Gabrielle Shannon and Jean Smith

Gabrielle Shannon and Jean Smith, Elements

D’art Contemporary Art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

January 30 through February 23

Opening Reception: Friday, January 31, 5 to 9 p.m.

D’art gets down to its regular schedule of member artist shows with a complementary display of liquid abstract paintings inspired by the elements of nature by Gabrielle Shannon and Jean Smith’s stacked ceramic sculptures.

EXPAND Dylan Gebbia-Richards, "Blood Bone Brush." Dylan Gebbia-Richards

Plasticene

Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street

January 31 through March 15

Opening Reception: Friday, January 31, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The gallery at the Art Students League of Denver mounts Plasticene, an exhibition curated by Kalliopi Monoyios that makes the case for plastics — an omnipresent material lately seen as an ecological scourge — as a malleable art medium with a future. Monoyios’s statement comes through loud and clear in many ways, as evidenced by Taiko Chandler’s printed and manipulated Tyvek wall installations, Nicole Banowetz’s large-scale inflatable sculptures, Joel Swanson’s 3-D-printed sculptures and more. Monoyios will speak at 6 p.m. at the reception; programming includes a $15 Build a Junk Raft workshop on February 6 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and a $5 panel talk with an artist, scientist and conservator on February 7 at ASLD (RSVP in advance for either event).

Ralph Sanchez, From Mud, to Man, to Madness

G. Cody Day, Aura

Next Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

January 31 through February 16

Friday, January 31, 6 to 10 p.m.

Next Gallery members Ralph Sanchez and G. Cody Day offer mixed-media paintings and constructions and layered acrylic abstracts. As always, when you visit Next, it’s a natural segue to explore the building, which houses four more co-op galleries.

Show Me, Tell Me: New Works by Craig Rouse & Stanley Turner

Arts Carrie MaKenna Studio & Gallery, 1528 Teller Street, Lakewood

Opening Reception: Friday, January 31, 6 to 9 p.m.

Carrie MaKenna, an artist herself, opens her studio walls to Craig Rouse (MaKenna’s spouse) and Stanley Turner, friends who made a point of meeting monthly for a year to talk and make art together. Rouse, a graphic designer by trade, utilizes his eye for design as a painter, while Turner does the same as an architect.

Morten Andersen, "Ionizer" (detail). Morten Andersen

Awakening: Grand Opening Group Exhibition

Knew Conscious, 2350 Lawrence Street

Through February 29

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 1, 6 to 11 p.m.

Knew Conscious, Kurt Redeker’s art collective and gallery with a history of wandering, returns with a splash in a new space in Curtis Park by mounting a big group show. All are welcome at the opening; after 11 p.m., the space reverts to a members-only social club. Learn how you can join online.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.