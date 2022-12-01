Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The holidays are definitely upon us. This weekend, the art scene is presenting us with a generous helping of new shows on First Friday, while more seasonal markets continue to open around town.
If you're already short of cash, check our list of free things to do. And if your credit card isn't maxed, here are ten events worth the price of admission:
The Westside Oratorio
Opening Thursday, December 1, 7:30 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
The Westside Oratorio, which gives voice to the people who once populated the Auraria neighborhood before it was leveled to make way for the Auraria campus, stands as one of Su Teatro’s great classics of Chicano theater. Its story, propelled by memories as it follows seven generations of Denver’s Westside Mexican-American families, uses a script that often breaks into song. Written by Su Teatro artistic director Tony Garcia, with music by composer Daniel Valdez, the heartwarming play brings an intergenerational crowd together as one. The revival of The Westside Oratorio runs on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through December 18. Get tickets, $17 to $20, here.
Mortified Yearbook: Best of 2022
Thursday, December 1, 8 to 10 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
Mortified, the storytelling series in which adults divulge the secrets of their teenage diaries and other sad stories from that awkward age, returns to Denver for its last run in 2022, bringing a best-of compilation of crowd favorites from the past year. As if that’s not enough nostalgia for one night, Mortified’s road show also comes with an oldies cover band for a soundtrack. Find tickets, $22, at Hold My Ticket, and feel good about the percentage of ticket sales at Mortified shows that goes to local nonprofits.
Rainbow Dome Merchandise Flash Sale
Thursday, December 1, through Monday, December 5
Online at rainbowdome.com/shop
Listen up, roller ravers: Rainbow Dome, the home of monthly, zodiac-themed Oh My Stars! skate nights, has decided to discount prices on some of its home-designed merchandise, including Halloween totes, bandannas with sliders, pins, stickers and T-shirts, just in time for you to gift your skate fam with cool stocking stuffers. Through Monday, go to Rainbow Dome’s shopping page and find some deals. While you're there, check out the new merch, too, and then you’ll be ready to show off at December’s Sagittarius skate date on Friday, December 9.
Fractal Society, The Imaginarium
Friday, December 2, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday December 3, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Looking for something entertaining to see for the holidays, with a little sparkle and nothing resembling an elf or a nutcracker? The Fractal Society’s The Imaginarium, inspired by the movie The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus, might be just the thing, buoyed by a backstage circus atmosphere and flying high with acrobatic feats of derring-do. Purchase tickets, $15 to $25, at the Dairy Arts Center’s online box office.
The Immediate Family Film and Concert
Film Screening: Friday, December 2, 7:30 p.m.
Live in Concert: Saturday, December 3, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeler Opera House, 320 East Hyman Avenue, Aspen
Denny Tedesco had an easy in with the major players in his first documentary, The Wrecking Crew: His father, the late guitar whiz Tommy Tedesco, was one of them, all habitués of the L.A. recording studios as session musicians in the ‘50s and ’60s. Now Tedesco has finished chapter two, a doc with a next-generation look at ’70s-era L.A. session guys Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel, Waddy Wachtel and Steve Postell, who record together as The Immediate Family. Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House will show the new film on Friday (tickets are $25) and present the group in concert on Saturday (tickets are $29 to $55). Holy nostalgia! Learn more and get tickets here.
Audacious Theatre: Drunk Christmas
Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, 8 p.m.
Fiction Brewing Company, 7101 East Colfax Avenue
On the lighter side, Audacious Theatre is traveling to different brewpubs to perform the raucously silly Drunk Christmas, a booze-powered, interactive, minimized rewrite of A Christmas Carol with drinking games and other shenanigans that will likely have Charles Dickens turning in his grave. And even Scrooge will like the price: It’s only $15, plus beer. After this weekend, it moves to Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut Street, and finally Left Hand Brewing Company, 4180 Wynkoop Street. Find more info and get tickets here.
Jingle Jog Fun Run
Saturday, December 3, 4:30 p.m.
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Here’s a sneaky way to warm yourself up and get to the Parade of Lights route early: The Jingle Jog Fun Run, a recent addition to the annual holiday spectacle. Come with jingles and a costume, plus the resolve to run or trot two miles; enter the costume contest at 4:15 p.m., right before the fun run steps off at 4:30 p.m., and you might win a chance to ride on a Parade of Lights float. Registration is $35 to $40 (free for children eleven and under) in advance at Eventbrite. The Parade of Lights itself will tip off at 6 p.m. (see route map here).
Zoo Lights
Saturday, December 3, 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street
After evenings reserved for members, Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo will be open to the public through January 15, and it's certainly a bright spot on the holiday schedule. Over one million lights are spread across 83 acres, decorating exhibits and forming the shapes of animated animals. Wildlife is a common theme for the ice sculptures on display, and if you’re lucky, you’ll spot a few actual elephants and tigers, too. Admission is $25 per adult, and several add-on packages are available; get hours and all the details here.
Shadow & Light: A Visual and Sonic Installation
Saturday, December 3, 8 p.m.
Mighty Fine Productions, 5235 West 38th Avenue
Tired of hearing holiday music when it’s only a week after Thanksgiving? Set your head straight and find sonic release at a multimedia ambient music performance by Paul Riola’s Shadow & Light Ensemble, aided by artists Elicia James and Brandon Case, at the Mighty Fine Productions studio. It’s only a $15 cover at the door to soothe your ears and straighten your spine. Learn more here.
Soul Stories: The Quest!
Sunday, December 4, 2 to 4 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Ah, the games people play. Just look at Soul Stories, the dialogue-building, personal storytelling event founded by executive director Danny Mazur. The latest twist at Soul Stories sessions is the Quest, a model that blends the group-participation structure of role-playing games with Mazur’s tried-and-true storytelling prototype. Turns out it’s a blast, in addition to proving quite effective in bringing people together. The next chapter unfolds Sunday night at the Mercury Cafe; a suggested donation is $10 at the door, but no one will be turned away. Details here.
Ongoing:
Trail of Lights
Friday, December 2; Saturday, December 3; and Sunday, December 4, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Chatfield Farms, the country cousin of the Denver Botanic Gardens, offers a more rustic and historical holiday lighting show than Blossoms of Light, but with technological upgrades, including synchronized light patterns, light tunnels and singing trees. While Chatfield is slowly moving into the 21st century, cool old tractors covered with lights remain intact, and the 1880s Hildebrand Ranch homestead still stands. Bring the family! Open weekends through December 11, and nightly December 16 through January 1, 5 to 8:30 p.m. (closed Christmas Day). Learn more and purchase timed tickets, $10 to $16 (free for children two and under), plus an optional $5 to add on a visit with Santa, online only, here.
Luminova Holidays
Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, 5 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, December 4, 5 to 9 p.m.
Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle
Luminova Holidays has returned with more lights, more rides, immersive installations, Santa...and light-up hopscotch! Reservations are required and available every hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Shows continue through January 1, and tickets start at $29.99; get them here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]