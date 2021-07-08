Ten More Things to Do in and Around Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

What a long, strange trip this past year has been, and it's bound to get stranger as the city opens wide for the MLB All-Star Game next week. In the meantime, there's a mind-bending array of events in and around town this week.

Find our lists of free options here, All-Star-related festivities here, and arty events here. Now keep reading for ten ticketed events you won't want to miss this weekend:



Black Love Mural Festival Remix Opening Reception

Thursday, July 8, 6 to 9 p.m.

144 West Colfax Avenue

Just in time for the All-Star Game, the McNichols Building is reopening, starting with a reception for the Black Love Mural Festival, currently under way in Civic Center Park and opening an exhibit, BLMF Remix, on the second floor. The reception will include a discussion with elected leaders on the Black Economic Ecosystem Congruence, as well as refreshments and entertainment by nine-year-old DJ Dope Wave. Admission is a suggested donation of $52; gind out more here.

City So Real

SeriesFest

Through Sunday, July 11

Online

Couch potatoes, unite! The annual celebration of the next big thing in serial television and streaming continues through Sunday. Enjoy more pilot screenings, panels, a short series competition, TV shows from around the world, series made on smartphones, dives into podcasting, and opportunities for aspiring writers to pitch their scripts. See the full lineup and get ticket information at the SeriesFest website.



Psychedelia: The History and Science of Mystical Experience

Thursday, July 8, 7 p.m.

Mayan Theater, 110 Broadway

Psychedelia, an hour-long documentary film about psychedelic drugs and their ability to induce mystical and religious experiences, chronicles their use in controlled research studies prior to the cultural upheaval of the 1960s, when LSD was regarded as a promising medical breakthrough, as well as their recent re-emergence in psychiatry. The film will be followed by a short discussion led by the Psychedelic Club of Denver board. Admission is $15; find out more here.

And Toto too, Fractured Moonlight

Thursday, July 8, through July 24, 7 to 9 p.m.

Lawn at Colorado Free University, 7653 East First Place in Lowry

And Toto too, the woman-run Denver theater company that champions female playwrights, will get back in front of a live audience again with Fractured Moonlight, a world premiere dramedy by Carrie Printz, directed by Susan Lyles. It’s about Max, a former war reporter, knocked out of the profession by an injury, who shows up without notice at the home of his ex-wife and daughter. Can they work things out? Bring a lawn chair or sit on the grass at the CFU for this outdoor performance and find out. Purchase tickets, $20, here.

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru

Friday, July 9, through July 18 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to travel through Jurassic Park? Find out when the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru comes to the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. This blockbuster experience, with three character-led audio tours, includes seventy realistic-looking dinosaur models, from baby dinos to a T-Rex and a fifty-foot megalodon. Already tested by 2.5 million people around the country, the recreation of a bygone age is sure to bring out the paleontologist in you...and you don't even have to leave your car. Tickets, $49 for a vehicle of up to eight people, are available at the Jurassic Quest website.

Van Gogh Alive

Friday, July 9, through September 26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays), closed Mondays

The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

The first in Denver’s dueling immersive Van Gogh experiences begins this week when Van Gogh Alive opens at the Stanley Marketplace. Produced by the Melbourne-based Grand Experiences, this Van Gogh is tied to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and visitors will travel through the installation, enveloped by Van Gogh’s most treasured works. Admission ranges from free to $40; reserve yours and learn more here.

BollyX Workout and Sita Sings the Blues

Friday, July 9, 5 to 8 p.m.

Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder

Bring out your inner South Asian at the Museum of Boulder, where you can break a sweat during a Bollywood workout on the roof, then cool down in the museum lodge with a screening of filmmaker Nina Paley’s delightful animation Sita Sings the Blues, which mashes up a retelling of the Indian epic, The Ramayana, with vintage musical tracks sung by American Jazz Age singer Annette Hanshaw. Paley throws in a few scenes from her own life, but it all comes together in the end. Tickets for the double-header are $20 at Eventbrite.

Outdoor Puppy Yoga

Friday, July 9, 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 10, 8:30 a.m.

Lifeline Puppy Rescue, 15171 Riverdale Drive, Brighton

Lifeline Puppy Rescue is hosting Outdoor Puppy Yoga to benefit homeless puppies, an event that includes a 45-minute class and 15 minutes of puppy cuddles. The $25 entry fee will provide vaccines, medication, microchipping, spaying/neutering, and other life-saving resources to help homeless puppies find forever homes. Sign up here.

The Sassport Project—a Creative Adventure with TARRA, Babe Walls and Betterish

Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horseshoe Market, 4345 West 46th Avenue

A whole bunch of woman-centric and woman-run business and cultural concerns banded together to create the Sassport Project, a scavenger hunt that leads you on a shoppers’ spree at the open-air Horseshoe Market and through select indie brick-and-mortar retailers as you travel around northwest Denver, while also introducing you to the female artists of the Babe Walls mural festival. Buy your limited-edition notebook/passport in advance for $25 (or $40 for two) at Eventbrite, pick it up with a map of destinations after 11 a.m. July 10 at the Horseshoe Market; get your passport stamped at every stop to create an artful take-home keepsake.

Sunday Sundae Bowl Fundraiser

Sunday, July 11, 2 to 4 p.m.

Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street

Have your ice cream and keep the bowl, too, at the Art Students League of Denver’s summer Sunday Sundae Bowl Fundraiser, a sweet summer cool-off that’s family-friendly and offers relief from the heat wave. Treat yourself to creamery-fresh ice cream from Sweet Action, served in a bowl handmade by ASLD students, and feel good about helping the grassroots art school build for the future. A $35 ticket includes a one-of-a-kind bowl; register here in advance.



