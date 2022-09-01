Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

If you can't find something worthwhile to do this Labor Day weekend, you're not trying. The Taste of Colorado returns to Civic Center Park, while the Denver Chalk Art Festival moves to the Golden Triangle; those events top our list of ten free things to do around town. Today is First Friday, too, and there are plenty of arty parties included in our latest Art Attack.
Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
A Weekend of Psychotic Women
Through Sunday, September 4
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
The folks at Denver Film are so excited to have special guest Kier-La Janisse — the leading voice on the subject of unhinged female characters who unravel on screen — that they’ve programmed a four-day mini-fest around her visit. The six-plus titles showing could all have been ripped from the pages of her definitive and personal book, House of Psychotic Women, which has been re-released, and Janisse will not only introduce each screening, including four secret films to be unveiled in one sitting for the finale, but she’ll also sign copies of her book (while they last). Horror hostess Theresa Mercado will add to the fun. Tickets range from $14.95 to $35 for the marathon here.
Sphere Ensemble, Women's Work
Friday, September 2, 7:30 p.m., Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park Road, Broomfield
Celebrate overlooked women in the classical- and pop-music canons with Sphere Ensemble, a fourteen-member string orchestra whose September program, Women’s Work, touches on a wide swath of musical women — from Lizzo to the twentieth-century Polish composer Grazyna Bacewics. The show plays one night in Denver and one in Broomfield; find tickets, $5 to $40, at Brown Paper Tickets, where you can also find $20 tickets for a virtual streaming option.
Nan Desu Kan
Friday, September 2, through Sunday, September 4
Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora
Welcome to the Rocky Mountain region’s largest and longest-running anime and Japanese cultural convention, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. You'll find cosplayers, gamers and shoppers, as well as screenings of new and classic anime, workshops, competitions, an auction and lots of special guests. Tickets range from $35-$45 for a single day to $65 for the weekend; find out more here.
Sans Souci Festival of Dance
Friday, September 2; Saturday, September 3; and Sunday, September 4; 6:45 to 9 p.m. each night
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway
Sans Souci Festival of Dance celebrates its nineteenth festival with an opening night at the Museum of Boulder, complete with a VIP red carpet photo area, virtual-reality dance films and video installations. The main event begins at 7:30 p.m. with a screening of the season's top-scoring dance films from around the world. See the full schedule and get tickets, $30 per night, here.
Circus Foundry, Smoke & Mirrors
Friday, September 2, 7 p.m.; Saturday, September 3, 4 and 7 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The members of Circus Foundry have enough on-stage experience to fill a lifetime of spinning, leaping, swinging, tumbling, juggling and, in the case of their new show, Smoke & Mirrors, the ability to blur the edges of reality with an intense prestidigitation of the senses and a trick of the light. Circus Foundry makes its special kind of magic over two days in Boulder this weekend; in two weeks, the troupe will roll out repeat performances in Denver at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West. Find Boulder tickets, $25 to $35, here; Denver tickets are available for the same prices at Eventbrite.
RMBS 53rd Anniversary Bonsai and Suiseki Exhibition
Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
The Rocky Mountain Bonsai Society is holding its 53rd annual Bonsai and Suiseki Exhibition, with displays and live demonstrations; RMBS artist of the year Dan Wiederrecht will also be on hand. Admission is free with admission to the Denver Botanic Gardens; get those details here.
Pixar Putt
Saturday, September 3, through November 27; Mondays through Fridays, 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Rally Hotel, McGregor Square, 1600 20th Street
Pixar Putt, a national sensation, makes mini-golf just that much more fun for families by dressing up the course with characters and scenes from a raft of Pixar favorites, including the Toy Story gang, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Coco and more. No kids? Enjoy it all the same, during 18+ Pixar Putt After Dark hours on Saturdays, free of the pitter-patter of little feet. Putt-putt your heart out at the Rally at McGregor Square through the end of November, and don’t worry about the weather — it’s indoors. Tickets are $31 to $33 online only here.
Vail Valley Band
Saturday, September 3, 7 p.m.
Tabor Opera House, Leadville
The renowned Vail Valley Band — with Don Watson, Beth Swearingen and Peter Fontanese — will perform at the historic Tabor Opera House in a special benefit. Tickets are $30; get them here.
Lumonics Immersed One-Year Anniversary
Saturday, September 3, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue, #11
Lumonics Studio, immersive before anyone knew what to call it, has been showing off the light art of Dorothy and Mel Tanner for decades, and in Denver since 2009. But perhaps the best thing to happen at Lumonics started just a year ago, when the crew that manages Lumonics now that the Tanners are gone decided to launch the Lumonics Immersed tour series, introducing the trippy visual feast to a whole new audience. Tour admission is $15 to $25 at Eventbrite.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]