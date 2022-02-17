Fourteen More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

On Presidents' Day weekend, the slopes are sure to be packed. But why head for the hills when there's so much to do in Denver? The city's art galleries have some amazing openings planned (we're looking at you, Gregg Deal), and you can find many more free activities here.
Keep reading for ticketed events that are worth the price of admission, especially if you're able to snag a seat at Buntport...
Tommy Lee Jones Goes to the Opera Alone
Thursday, February 17, 8 p.m.
Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street
Buntport is bringing back its classic show in which a near-life-sized version of Tommy Lee Jones waxes poetic about cowboy boots, his life as a movie star and his love of opera — particularly Puccini’s Turandot. This is a special pay-what-you-can run (with shows Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through February 27), and tickets are almost completely gone...but as of early this morning, there were still a few available for tonight. Grab one now here.
The Rainbow Dome Oh My Stars! Series
Friday, February 18, 2 to 10 p.m.
Rollerdome, 2375 South Delaware Street
Immersive roller-skating pop-up Rainbow Dome is taking off its training wheels for Oh My Stars!, a run of events with a zodiac theme that starts this week under the roof of the Rollerdome. But you don’t have to be an Aquarius to skate. As Rainbow Dome counts down the signs every third Friday through Taurus in May, the main difference will be in the whimsical decorations created by artist/founders Frankie Toan and Therin Zimmerman. The rest is all-inclusive fun. Admission is $10 online in advance here, or $15 at the door; everything else, from the skate rental (first come, first served) to the DJ spins, is included.
Matt Megyesi Benefit
Friday, February 17, doors at 7 p.m., show 8 to 11:30 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
Mutiny Information Cafe is hosting a benefit for cofounder Matt Megyesi, who's in the hospital and bills are mounting up. The action includes a headlining performance by Spells, as well as DJs and raffles. Tickets start at $10; find out more here.
Voices of the African Diaspora
Friday, February 18, 7 p.m.
St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 South University Boulevard, Highlands Ranch
Join Art Song Colorado and the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs for Voices of the African Diaspora, which displays the breadth of Black concert music through rarely heard works of George Walker, H. Leslie Adams, Florence Price, Undine Smith Moore and more. World-class soloists Stephanie Ann Ball, GeDeane Graham and Marcus King will perform, with Thomas Wilson conducting the orchestra. Tickets are $15 to $40; get them here. The program repeats Saturday in Colorado Springs.
LEGO Building Workshop: Kayak Adventure Kit
Saturday, February 19, 9 to 10 a.m.
History Colorado, 1200 Broadway
Even adults like playing with LEGOs, which is why the plastic bricks are perfect for family collaborations. At History Colorado, the whole clan can get in the act — and come home with a brand-new LEGO kit they’ve constructed — during a series of Saturday morning workshops that include a guided tour of a related exhibit. This week’s event pairs the LEGOs City Kayak Adventure Kit with a walk through the Living West, while additional workshops in March and April each pair a different kit and exhibit. Get tickets, $35, and learn more here.
Cerveza and Pan Dulce Pairing
Saturday, February 19, 11 a.m.
Cerveceria Colorado, 1695 Platte Street
It turns out that cervezas and the sweet Mexican pastries known as pan dulce go together better than you’d imagine. But if you need proof, Cerveceria Colorado is hosting a beer-and-bread pairing with special house brews and a variety of pan dulces from the Northside’s iconic Panaderia Rosales on West 32nd Avenue. Get five samples each of suds and sweets for a $25 ticket you can pre-order here.
*Swoon* Love at the Opera
Saturday, February 19, 6 to 8 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Love is still in the air after Valentine's Day, and so Opera on Tap is devoting its monthly show to a sprawling repertoire of tunes that explore every aspect of love. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door; find out more here.
The Solo Salon
Saturday, February 19, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
The Savoy, 2700 Curtis Street
In eighteenth-century France, salons were private gatherings to discuss and debate politics and the emerging sciences. In 21st-century Denver, they're a place that brings together proud singles to connect, learn and be entertained (and not be subjected to a dating event). The event is hosted by Dr. Peter McGraw, a behavioral economist, life-long bachelor (listen to the Solo podcast) and former Westword cover boy. Washing all this down is a cash bar (proceeds go to cancer research). Tickets are $35; find out more here.
Lumonics Immersed
Saturday, February 19, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Lumonics, 800 East 73rd Avenue, Unit 11
Lumonics was immersive before it was cool. Come experience a multi-sensory journey that refreshes your body, mind and spirit, presented by one of the first and longest-running light art studios in the U.S. — which just happens to be based here. Find out more at lumonics.net.
Jack Hadley Trio, Daybreak in Alabama: The Langston Hughes Project
Saturday, February 19, 9:30 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
Local blues-fusion musician Jack Hadley and his band will fete Black History Month with an appreciation of Langston Hughes, the Harlem Renaissance poet, author and activist, from the guitarist’s latest album. Hadley composed music for nine verses by Hughes for the project, which rings true with common themes in Black American life. This is a can't-miss concert; tickets are $20 here.
David Johnston & Justin Garber
Sunday, February 20, doors at 6 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
This intimate show presented by Mr. Charlie's Kinfolk Lounge is a benefit for the Second Wind Fund, whose mission is to support at-risk children. There's a silent auction leading to the performances, which start with Alley Car, a four-piece string band, at 7 p.m. That's followed at 8:30 p.m. by bluegrass banjoist David Johnston, of Yonder Mountain String Band renown, and singer-songwriter Justin Garber. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; get all the details here.
plan ahead:
Laugh Your Craft Off: Re-Visions!
Wednesday, February 23, 5 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
MCA’s Laugh Your Craft Off series hopes to catch you in a terrible mistake: It’s only February, and your 2022 vision board has already gone all to hell. No worries. You now have a second chance to whittle down your wildest dreams into something a bit more practical — or go the opposite direction. This is what Re-Visions! is all about: rearranging your goals to better fit reality, while laughing your ass off to comedian Shanel Hughes. Admission is $20 (or $5 for teens ages eighteen and under) and includes materials and comedy. Reserve a seat here.
Same Time Next Year
Through February 27 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Pluss Theatre, Mizel Art & Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street
Looking for something light? How about a one-night stand turns into a quarter-century affair in one of the most popular rom-coms of all time. Theatre legend Billie McBride directs Lauren Bahlman and Eric Mather in the nostalgic romantic comedy by Bernard Slade, which follows two lovers who meet for a weekend once a year for more than two decades. Tickets to this Cherry Creek Theatre production are $42 (discounts for students and seniors); get them here.
Rattlesnake Kate
Through March 13, daily (except Monday)
Wolf Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Cellist Neyla Pekarek was studying at the University of Northern Colorado in 2008 when she came across the story of Rattlesnake Kate, a farmer who killed over 100 rattlesnakes one day in 1925. She became determined to tell Kate Slaughterback’s story — first in song, and now in a new musical that chronicles sixty years in the life of this Colorado legend. Read more about the show here; tickets are $30 to $74 at denvercenter.org.
Moon Over Buffalo
Through March 20, Thursdays through Sundays
MIners Alley, 1224 Washington Street, Golden
The show must go on! The action follows Charlotte and George Hay — an acting couple not exactly at the level of the Lunts — on tour in Buffalo in 1953. Tickets range from $17 to $45; get them here.
Know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]