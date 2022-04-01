Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

April is here, and the cultural scene isn't fooling around. This weekend you can eat, drink and be merry for a variety of good causes...or just for fun. Along the way, you can hear great music, and perhaps buy a piece of art or two.
Keep reading for ten events in and around Denver that are worth the price of admission this weekend.
NFT Garage Sale
Friday, April 1, 6 to 10 p.m.
IRL Art, 2611 Walnut Street, #230
Are NFTs changing the way we make and collect art? The NFT Garage Sale at IRL has the tongue-in-cheek yet egalitarian intent of making sense of visual tokens for curious artists and collectors alike. There’s no dealing in cryptocurrency required, so cash is best if you want to play; choose your favorites from screened images by forty artists. A few curated top NFT buys will also include a real wooden coin embedded with an augmented reality experience that you can carry in your pocket. It’s free to walk in the door, but you know you'll want some of this action. RSVP here
Welton Street Cafe Benefit Concert
Friday, April 1, 6 to 9 p.m.
Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton Street
Five Points represents for one of its own, the revered Welton Street Cafe, which closed its doors last month while raising funds to move up the street. During the First Friday Jazz Hop, stroll Welton and drop in at Spangalang for a brew and an earful of music by the Tony Exum Jr. Quartet between 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets to the 21+ event are $20 general admission, or $200 for a table reservation for four; the benefit will raise money to build out a new location for the cafe. Reserve seats and learn more here
click to enlarge Boulder Arts Week at House of Serein: Love Poems, Accordion Music and Wine
Make yourself comfortable for an evening of love poems and music.
House of Serein
Friday, April 1, 7 to 9 p.m.
House of Serein, 103 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
Boulder’s House of Serein, a communal art space with private studios, invites the public to have a peek as Boulder Arts Week draws to a close. On Friday evening, House of Serein founder Belgin Yucelen will host a Pablo Neruda poetry reading recited by Mario L. Millo and Yucelen, with a haunting side of music of the Balkans, performed by accordionist Evelyn Haruten.The reading is $12; email [email protected]
to RSVP in advance.
Central City Opera Tour: Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World
Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m.
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Central City Opera is coming down off its high hill and rolling into the plains with family-friendly fare. The one-act opera, based on a children’s book by Laurence Anholt, follows a little girl in Mexico City who befriends Frida Kahlo, learns of the artist’s terrible accident from Diego Rivera, and sings along with Frida’s precious indigenous pets, and — just a guess — the audience. Bring the littles to the People’s Building for a fun art-history lesson; find info and tickets, $5 to $12 (free for CCO members and children under 2), here
Dino & Dragon Stroll
Saturday, April 2: Sensory-friendly, 8:30 a.m., and all others, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, April 3: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora
What is it about three-year-olds who adore creatures that are bigger than their houses? The touring Dino & Dragon Stroll, stopping at Gaylord Rockies this weekend, is made for such miniature people-in-training, some of whom have been known to kiss the noses of life-sized animatronics, just for the love of dinos and fire-breathing dragons. The attraction includes dino rides and scooters, T-Rex ATVs, craft tables and bounce houses as add-ons, in addition to all the enormous creatures. Admission is $26.99; find details here
FamilyFest
Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard
Think of FamilyFest as the biggest school carnival you’ve ever encountered, with classic games and challenges: bean-bag tosses, frog-fishing, craft projects and Plinko boards, to name a few. Family-themed vendors, competitive robots, nerf battles, diaper derbies, Fairy Hair, Ghostbusters selfies — if you can think of it, it’s probably somewhere inside the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, where the fest happens. Adult tickets are $10 and children under 12 free with a paying adult; it’s a bargain price for the pleasure of going home with exhausted children who will go straight to bed. Learn more here
Rolling Smoke BBQ 5th Anniversary Crawfish Boil
Saturday, April 2, 3 to 7:30 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Dine down-home Cajun style at Stanley Marketplace, where Rolling Smoke BBQ will celebrate its fifth finger-licking anniversary with a crawfish boil. There’ll be tunes by the Kory Montgomery Band and mountains of bright red boiled crawfish seasoned hot and tasty. Buy your crustaceans for $20 per pound; big eaters who buy five pounds will get one free. Visit Facebook for info
Power Playback Theater: Pandora and Pandemic
Saturday, April 2, 7 to 9 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
When Motus Theater stages an evening of playback improvisational theater based on true stories from real people, it’s called Power Playback Theater, because the kind of stories Motus re-enacts are self-empowering tales of courage and resilience. This week’s theme of Pandora and Pandemic is fishing for personal pandemic stories from the audience to play back on stage with help from a special guest: slam poet, author and force-of-nature Dominique Christina. Tickets are $16.95 to $22.60 here
plan ahead:
Women+Film Festival
Tuesday, April 5, through April 10
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
International Women's Month, which ended on March 31, is really a year-round affair — since the beginning of time, at least in human history. Carry on the March high in 2022 by attending Denver Film’s Women+Film Festival — an event that never fails to sell out —that's all live and in-person this year. Opening night on April 5 gets the fest rolling with a reception and screening of the documentary Fire of Love
, about volcano scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died doing what they loved, setting the course for five more days of films, women makers’ markets and special events, including the closing night film, an animated biopic about the German-Jewish painter Charlotte Salomon, on April 10. Find a complete schedule and ticket options here
Aspen Shortsfest
Tuesday, April 5, through April 10
Wheeler Opera House, 320 East Hyman Avenue, Aspen; Crystal Theater, 427 Main Street, Carbondale
If you’re going to choose a short-film festival to attend this year, the Aspen Shortsfest is a best bet — and one of only four Oscar-qualifying festivals for shorts across the country. See the earliest contenders and premieres galore over six days spread between venues in Aspen and Carbondale, and you might be the first to check off your favorites next year when the nominations come in. Along with the schedule of film selections, Shortsfest offers conversations, receptions and after-hours screenings at local clubs, making full use of Aspen’s glitzy reputation for nightlife. What’s rolling? Go here
to find the complete schedule and your ticket options.
Know of a great event around Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]