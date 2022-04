Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge History Colorado

click to enlarge FoCoMX returns live and in-person. Visit Fort Colins

click to enlarge Naughty...and nice! Mile High Burlesque

click to enlarge Opera on Tap

Cultural events are sprouting all over Denver, starting with Earth Day celebrations and moving into burlesque bashes, operatic extravaganzas and the first big music festival of the season up in Fort Collins.We've already published our list of free events and art openings this weekend. Now keep reading for tickets events worth the price of admission over the next few days.Su Teatro’s eighth annual Wordfest unfolds over three weeks with numerous theater-based shows aimed at the Chicano culture and community — and everyone else, too. The fest kicks off with a series of staged play readings, beginning with Su Teatro artistic director Tony Garcia’s; two nights with San Antonio-based performer/playwright Anna de Luna’s solo show, based on her mother's immigration story; and Garcia's. That should get you started. Go here for information and tickets : $30 for a festival pass, $17 to $20 for mainstage performances and $7 to $10 for readings.This one-day gathering that highlights the power of women to create our future, lead our present and shape our history is the culmination of a year-long project at History Colorado. The day includes speakers, conversations and collaborative discovery. Tickets range from $25 (low or no income) to $100 for the general public; find out more and register here Boulder’s Local Theater Company is back to doing what it does best: Giving life to young plays through readings and workshops, while gifting audiences with a view of the process — live and in-person. This season’s Local Lab has been divided into chunks; this one includes four new-play readings over three days, along with workshops, parties and even an Earth Day hike on Friday morning to break the ice. Admission is $159 for a full festival pass ($111 members), or $30 per reading ($15 members); find a complete schedule here and reserve tickets here The 2022 music festival season gets off to a strong start this weekend, when the fourteenth annual Fort Collins Music eXperiment hosts more than 300 bands and soo artists at thirty downtown Fort Collins venues, including several that will be free on Saturday. Otherwise, advance tickets for the entire fest are $50, and general admission are $60. Get the schedule and find out more at FoCoMX.org The DCPA Theatre Company brings, the story of Pharus, a student at a prep school for young black men, to the Kilstrom for a spring run that also sends a timely message. Pharus has all the makings of an outstanding addition in the Charles R. Drew Prep mold, but has trouble fitting in because he’s gay. How he overcomes the social obstacles comprises’s feel-good theme, delivered with an inspirational barrage of music and dance. Tickets range from $35 to $80; learn more and reserve a seat here MCA Denver’s Anti-Hero Short Film Festival is all about amplifying the marginalized voices of women, BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ citizens, and recognizing their inalienable right to live their personal lives as they see fit. Curated by a committee of teens, MCA Denver staff and artists from the community, the fest is directed at a teen audience, but adults are welcome, too, as long as they pay up $5 to join in; teens eighteen and under get in free. RSVP and learn more here Lafayette might not seem like a hotbed of experimental electronic music and new media, but LEAF 2022 is here to prove that theory wrong. This year’s event spans two weekends, and the first week’s lineup is all free, including two nights of outdoor projections on the side of the Mary Miller Theater by Deep Space Drive-In. Live multimedia performances, electronic manipulations and demonstrations by Karla Kracht, Austin Slominski and the duo known as Light Herder and Sound Scraper bring the art indoors to the Center for Musical Arts. The following weekend, experimental music legends Negativland and video and light artist SUE-C perform for a $20 ticketed concert at the Arts Hub. Find tickets and a schedule here The old bump and grind is back for the Mile High Burlesque Fest, aka the “Dankest Fest in the West,” sporting a pot-happy theme and scheduled just a few days after 4/20, before all the smoke has thinned. Puff on this: This year’s two-evening event headlined by the smoldering Tana the Tattooed Lady starts on Friday at HQ, and then moves on to the Oriental Theater on Saturday for burlesque competitions. Apart from Ms. Tana, each night has a different lineup of girls, girls, girls. Tickets are $25 to $150 nightly (VIP are sold out for Saturday) here The always-delightful Opera on Tap is hosting a variety show full of sketches, dance, juggling and music...opera, of course since it goes with everything. Tickets are $10 at the door, $8 in advance; get them here Golden eateries, breweries and distilleries will shack up together under one roof for the Taste of Golden, a chance to taste, drink and schmooze with participating restaurateurs, chefs, brewers and distillers — at least while your mouth isn’t full. This year’s event offers a limited $60 VIP ticket option that includes early admission and a swag bag; the rest of the hoi polloi pay $40 (free to $15 for children twelve and under). There’s also an extra perk — a drawing ticket for a free giveaway —if you bring a sack of canned goods along for Hunger Free Golden. Learn more and grab tickets here