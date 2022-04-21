Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Cultural events are sprouting all over Denver, starting with Earth Day celebrations and moving into burlesque bashes, operatic extravaganzas and the first big music festival of the season up in Fort Collins.
We've already published our list of free events and art openings this weekend. Now keep reading for tickets events worth the price of admission over the next few days.
The 8th Ever WordFest
Thursday, April 21, through May 15
Little Hands Hold the Wind, Thursday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.
Carmen from Mexico: Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.
Promise on the Hill, Sunday, April 24, 1 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe DriveFoCoMX 2022
Su Teatro’s eighth annual Wordfest unfolds over three weeks with numerous theater-based shows aimed at the Chicano culture and community — and everyone else, too. The fest kicks off with a series of staged play readings, beginning with Su Teatro artistic director Tony Garcia’s Little Hands Hold the Wind; two nights with San Antonio-based performer/playwright Anna de Luna’s solo show Carmen from Mexico, based on her mother's immigration story; and Garcia's Promise on the Hill. That should get you started. Go here for information and tickets: $30 for a festival pass, $17 to $20 for mainstage performances and $7 to $10 for readings.
Bold Women. Change History. The Summit
Friday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
This one-day gathering that highlights the power of women to create our future, lead our present and shape our history is the culmination of a year-long project at History Colorado. The day includes speakers, conversations and collaborative discovery. Tickets range from $25 (low or no income) to $100 for the general public; find out more and register here.
Local Theater Company: Spring Lab New Play Festival
Friday, April 22, through Sunday, April 24
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street
Boulder’s Local Theater Company is back to doing what it does best: Giving life to young plays through readings and workshops, while gifting audiences with a view of the process — live and in-person. This season’s Local Lab has been divided into chunks; this one includes four new-play readings over three days, along with workshops, parties and even an Earth Day hike on Friday morning to break the ice. Admission is $159 for a full festival pass ($111 members), or $30 per reading ($15 members); find a complete schedule here and reserve tickets here.
FoCoMX 2022
Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23
Fort Collins, various venues
The 2022 music festival season gets off to a strong start this weekend, when the fourteenth annual Fort Collins Music eXperiment hosts more than 300 bands and soo artists at thirty downtown Fort Collins venues, including several that will be free on Saturday. Otherwise, advance tickets for the entire fest are $50, and general admission are $60. Get the schedule and find out more at FoCoMX.org.
DCPA Theatre Company, Choir Boy
Friday, April 22, through May 29, daily except Mondays
Kilstrom Theatre, Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex, Denver Performing Arts Complex
The DCPA Theatre Company brings Choir Boy, the story of Pharus, a student at a prep school for young black men, to the Kilstrom for a spring run that also sends a timely message. Pharus has all the makings of an outstanding addition in the Charles R. Drew Prep mold, but has trouble fitting in because he’s gay. How he overcomes the social obstacles comprises Choir Boy’s feel-good theme, delivered with an inspirational barrage of music and dance. Tickets range from $35 to $80; learn more and reserve a seat here.
Anti-Hero Short Film Festival
Friday, April 22, 5:45 p.m.
Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
MCA Denver’s Anti-Hero Short Film Festival is all about amplifying the marginalized voices of women, BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ citizens, and recognizing their inalienable right to live their personal lives as they see fit. Curated by a committee of teens, MCA Denver staff and artists from the community, the fest is directed at a teen audience, but adults are welcome, too, as long as they pay up $5 to join in; teens eighteen and under get in free. RSVP and learn more here.
Lafayette Electronic Arts Festival
Karla Kracht: Live Cinema: Friday, April 22, 7 p.m.
Center for Musical Arts, 200 East Baseline Road, Lafayette
Deep Space Drive-In Outdoor Projections: Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23, dusk
Odd13 Brewing, 301 East Simpson Street, Lafayette
Austin Slominski: Spent Scrolling: Saturday, April 23, 7 p.m.
Center for Musical Arts
Light Herder and Sound Scraper: Saturday, April 23, 8 p.m.
Center for Musical Arts
Negativland and SUE-C: Saturday, April 30, 7 p.m.
Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette, $20
Lafayette might not seem like a hotbed of experimental electronic music and new media, but LEAF 2022 is here to prove that theory wrong. This year’s event spans two weekends, and the first week’s lineup is all free, including two nights of outdoor projections on the side of the Mary Miller Theater by Deep Space Drive-In. Live multimedia performances, electronic manipulations and demonstrations by Karla Kracht, Austin Slominski and the duo known as Light Herder and Sound Scraper bring the art indoors to the Center for Musical Arts. The following weekend, experimental music legends Negativland and video and light artist SUE-C perform for a $20 ticketed concert at the Arts Hub. Find tickets and a schedule here.
Mile High Burlesque Fest
Opening Night Showcase: Friday, April 22, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
Saturday Night Showdown: Saturday, April 23, 8 to 11 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
The old bump and grind is back for the Mile High Burlesque Fest, aka the “Dankest Fest in the West,” sporting a pot-happy theme and scheduled just a few days after 4/20, before all the smoke has thinned. Puff on this: This year’s two-evening event headlined by the smoldering Tana the Tattooed Lady starts on Friday at HQ, and then moves on to the Oriental Theater on Saturday for burlesque competitions. Apart from Ms. Tana, each night has a different lineup of girls, girls, girls. Tickets are $25 to $150 nightly (VIP are sold out for Saturday) here.
Opera on Tap at Enigma Bazaar: Variety Show
Saturday, April 23, 6 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
The always-delightful Opera on Tap is hosting a variety show full of sketches, dance, juggling and music...opera, of course since it goes with everything. Tickets are $10 at the door, $8 in advance; get them here.
plan ahead:
Taste of Golden
Monday, April 25, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden
Golden eateries, breweries and distilleries will shack up together under one roof for the Taste of Golden, a chance to taste, drink and schmooze with participating restaurateurs, chefs, brewers and distillers — at least while your mouth isn’t full. This year’s event offers a limited $60 VIP ticket option that includes early admission and a swag bag; the rest of the hoi polloi pay $40 (free to $15 for children twelve and under). There’s also an extra perk — a drawing ticket for a free giveaway —if you bring a sack of canned goods along for Hunger Free Golden. Learn more and grab tickets here.
