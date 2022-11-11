Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The temperature may be dropping, but the entertainment scene is heating up around Denver. This weekend, you can have your fill of chili, booze, movies and markets. The Denver Film Festival will end its run on Sunday, but the holiday festivities are just beginning!
See our list of things to do for free here, and our roster of art shows here. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
The Harm Reduction Awareness Concert
Friday, November 11, 6 p.m.
Goosetown Tavern, 3245 East Colfax
After Thomas Edinger died of a drug overdose, his sister wanted to take action, and hosted a benefit concert in September 2021. “I really want to make this about awareness, about fentanyl overdoses — overdoses in general,” Caroline Edinger says. Now the second edition of the benefit is here; the Harm Reduction Awareness Concert will raise funds for the non-profit that supplies education, awareness...and clean needles. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door; get them here.
Denver Veterans Day Run
Saturday, November 12, 6:30 a.m.
City Park
The Denver Veterans Day Run is back! Hosted by Colorado Veterans Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that hosts special events in order to raise awareness and funds for local veteran organizations. The memorial 5K and 10K run at City Park is open to runners, walkers and joggers of all speeds, and there's a virtual version, too. Get all the details here.
Women in Film Film Crawl Fundraiser
Saturday, November 12, 4 to 10 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
The nonprofit organization Women in Film and Media Colorado is banging on the glass ceiling for the female, transgender and non-binary filmmaker community. To raise both awareness of the cause and funds to help further WIFMCO aims, the group will host a film crawl in the comfy environs of Stanley Marketplace, where a few in-house perks, such as a free drink at Cheluna Brewing Co. could be tucked into the ticket price. Activities along the crawl route also include a silent auction, short screenings of member films and live-acted scripts and the aforementioned perks. Learn more and find tickets, $40, at Eventbrite.
Chili, Booze & Brews
Saturday, November 12, 6 to 10 p.m.
Infinity Park Event Center, 4400 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale
The Morgan Adams Foundation, whose mission is to fund life-saving pediatric cancer research, is hosting the 2022 Chili, Booze & Brews event, an epic food and beverage throwdown at Infinity Park Event Center. Food and libations have been donated by dozens of Colorado restaurants and beverage distributors, who are coming together to “Bring the Heat and Bring the Hope.” General admission tickets are $60; $90 for VIP gets you in an hour early. Find out more here.
Denver Fashion Week: Fall 2022
Saturday, November 12, through Sunday, November 20
Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway
Denver Fashion Week’s fall 2022 event includes eight runway shows over nine days, kicking off on the evening of November 12 with a crowd favorite: the local couture showcase. The Sports Castle will serve as a dedicated Fashion Week-central, with shows focusing on kids’ couture, hair, lifestyle, streetwear, ready-to-wear, national designers and sustainable fashion tick off the schedule day after day. Find details, tickets, prices and everything else you need to know at Eventbrite.
34th Annual Champagne Cascade
Sunday, November 13, 10 a.m.
Brown Palace Hotel, 321 17th Street
One of Denver’s traditional kickoffs to the holiday season is now marking its 34th year at the historic Brown Palace Hotel. Whether you're viewing the festivities from the atrium or in the VIP section enjoying hors d’oeuvres and drinks, the Champagne Cascade is a sight to behold. Marvel at the master swordsmen wielding Napoleonic sabers at the necks of Moet Champagne Magnums, and ooh and aah as the champagne effervesces down a two-story-high stack of over 5,000 glasses. It’s lavish, it’s indulgent, it’s beautiful — the holidays are here! Tickets, $20 to $175, are available through Eventbrite, and benefit Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Cat Fest Colorado
Sunday, November 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Western Expo Hall, 4655 Humboldt Street
What are all of Denver’s crazy cat ladies doing? Getting ready for Cat Fest Colorado, which is geared to not only that group, but devoted cat lovers of any age, gender or belief system. This event has every angle covered: You can adopt a shelter cat, meet and greet a variety of gorgeous cat breeds, partake in costume contests for humans or felines, meet Colorado adventure cats That Cat Pluto and Denali Gato, buy cat paraphernalia or sip a Catini. Tickets are $20 per person at the door only (children two and under free). Find more information here.
Native American Comedy Showcase
Sunday, November 13, 7 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
Josh Emerson could be Denver’s funniest Native. After growing up on the Navajo Nation reservation, he began performing at open mics in Durango, then moved to Denver after the death of his mother and started to build his own career as well as boost the local Native comedy scene. He'll be helping to celebrate Native American Heritage Month at the Native American Comedy Showcase with Sam Tallant on Sunday. Read our story on Emerson here, and get tickets, $12 (or $15 at the door) here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]