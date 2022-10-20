Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

We're almost to the witching hour, but while spooky events are filling the calendar, there are plenty of other things to see and do in Denver.
Catch our list of a dozen free events here, and find more in Art Attack. Now keep reading for ten shows and extravaganzas worth the price of admission this weekend:
Wonderbound, Penny's Dreadful
Thursday, October 20, and Friday, October 21, 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.; Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, 2:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., with the run continuing next weekend
Wonderbound Studios, 3865 Grape Street, Unit #2
It’s no surprise that Wonderbound’s season opener, Penny’s Dreadful, had already sold out several shows before even opening. Sell-outs happen regularly for the enormously popular contemporary dance troupe led by Garrett Ammon and Dawn Fay, and this spooky-fun evening-length show about Penny, a vampire with pizzazz, living in Paris in the 1980s, is no exception. Act fast, and try to grab the remaining tickets, $65, before they’re gone.
Feast on Reel Food: The Final Meal
Thursday, October 20, 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Canyon Theater, Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue
The Flatirons Food Film Festival debuted in 2013, and given how movies and food might be humanity’s favorite pairing, it was a hit. Sadly, fest director Julia Joun has announced the end of FFFF, at least as we know it, but tonight’s Feast on Reel Food: The Final Meal, a one-off evening with Italian bites and the documentary film The Truffle Hunters, isn’t necessarily the final course; it might be a teaser for things to come. Raise a glass and talk truffles with a trio of local truffle experts, and don't call it the last supper — not yet. Find tickets, $25, and details at Eventbrite.
Local Theater, Raised on Ronstadt
Opening Thursday, October 20, 7:30 p.m. and Friday, October 21, 6:30 p.m.; with the run resuming next weekend
eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce Street, Boulder
Boulder’s Local Theater starts the season with a one-woman tour-de-force from local favorite, entertainer GerRee Hinshaw, who also wrote the original script. But when Pesha Rudnick of Local Theater stepped in to help get the play — called Raised on Ronstadt — staged, she guided Hinshaw in turning the focus away from Linda Ronstadt’s memoir to instead draw off stories from her own life. For the record, Hinshaw was really inspired by Ronstadt as a young girl, and the singer’s hits are scattered throughout the show. Learn more and get tickets, $12 to $40, here.
Dalí Alive
Friday, October 21, through January 29, Wednesdays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Lume Colorado, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Another year, another artist’s work and life blown up to monumental heights for an immersive stroll through art history. This time it’s the strange ’scapes of surrealist Salvador Dalí, borrowing from such works as “The Persistence of Memory” and “The Hallucinogenic Toreador,” which might just blow a few minds. The show, called Dalí Alive, will live at the Stanley Marketplace, where Van Gogh slept last year. Find information and tickets, ranging from $24 to $69 (plus fees), at Showclix.
Apollo: When We Went to the Moon
Friday, October 21, through January 22
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
More than fifty years after Apollo 11 landed on the moon and Neil Armstrong took that giant step, we’re still fascinated by the idea of space travel to other planets and heavenly bodies, in part because of the resurgence of the space program by NASA and other private entities. Some lucky dreamers can even climb aboard a space module today. For most of us, that's still a dream, but at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s new exhibit Apollo: When We Went to the Moon, it’s possible to relive history. For the best deal, buy the museum’s gate admission/Apollo package, $4 to $27.95, online.
Haunts of Littleton Tours
Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (and again next weekend)
5800 South Prince Street, Littleton
Downtown Littleton might not look haunted during the day, but after dark, it’s another story. Find out all the scary details and meet some south-suburban ghouls this weekend or next on a Haunts of Littleton tour, where storytellers in period dress spin ghostly yarns in the dark streets and alleys of the town’s tiny downtown. Tours leave the Prince Street starting point every ten minutes and are selling out fast, despite the timed-entry system; be brave and buy tickets online for $10 to $17 (or opt for the admission and face mask package, $15 to $22) while they last.
The Return of the Barrio Moon
Friday, October 21, Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, 7:30 p.m.
Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive
Su Teatro goes deep into its fifty-year canon to revive an old favorite, The Return of the Barrio Moon. It’s classic Su Teatro in every sense, Anthony Garcia's made-up tale of a made-up town, Barrio Moon, nestled at the foot of the made-up Santo Milagro Mountains, which bear more than a passing resemblance to the real Sangre de Cristos near the Colorado-New Mexico border. Chicano humor and music will prevail in Barrio Moon, where a kind of timeless magic still hangs in the air. The run continues through October 30, and tickets are $17 to $20, as they have been for the last ten years or so; get them in advance here.
Audacious Theatre, Project 7 Sins
Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, 8 p.m.
Lumonics, 800 East 73rd Avenue, Unit 11
Project 7 Sins, Audacious Theatre’s immersive foray into Halloween, actually ups the ante by performing the show within the walls of one of the most immersive spots in town: the light-art palace Lumonics. The bones of the story — a tech company discovers a way to harness the power of the seven deadly sins — go awry when those nasty sins stage a breakout during a power outage and run amok, as loose sins do. The run continues through October 29, and admission is $35 to $55, with more perks added by increments, at WellAttended. Read our story on Project 7 Sins here.
WitchFest 2022
Friday, October 21, 6 to 11 p.m., and Saturday, October 22, noon to 11 p.m.
Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle
WitchFest isn’t your usual Halloween fare at Elitch Gardens, although there’s plenty of regular Fright Fest fun to enjoy on weekends, with a trick-or-treat trail during the day and haunted features at night. But this two-day pagan festival hosted by the Moon Temple Mystery School is a gentle walk through live, on-stage rituals, tarot and oracle readings, a Mystical Marketplace and more magical happenings of every stripe. The event is suitable for children, and tickets, which start at $44.99, are good for everything else going on at the park. Reserve tickets here.
Motus Theater, Boundless Truth: Women’s Stories of Freedom and Incarceration
Saturday, October 22, 8 to 10 p.m.
Lafayette Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette
Do television series like Orange Is the New Black really tell it like it is? Get the real stories — straight from the heart — from Motus Theater monologists Terri House and Cynthia Randall, both Black women leaders inspired by their time in prison. They deconstruct all the barriers that BIPOC women face while incarcerated, including racial profiling, inequality in bail bonding, human rights abuses, the criminalization of drug users, systemic racism and more. The a cappella duo Spirit of Grace will also hit the stage with their life-affirming messages. Admission is $15 to $20 at Brown Paper Tickets.
Halloween Fashion Runway Costume Contest
Saturday, October 22, 8 to 10 p.m.
MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
Do it in drag — or not — and you might win a hefty cash prize at MCA Denver’s Halloween Fashion Runway Costume Contest hosted by the mostest, Talia Tucker L’Whor. MCA recommends that entrants wear themed costumes of pop-culture characters, scary spooks or spirits, famous couples or sexy deadly sins, but if you’re not into dress-up, your vociferous presence will still be needed to help the all-queen judge’s panel make up her mind. Tickets, $5 to $10 at the online MCA Store, include the show, an afterparty at X-Bar and a 15 percent discount at the Wizard’s Chest. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great event in town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend;