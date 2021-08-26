Twelve More Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend

Don't miss our list of twelve free things to do in and around Denver, and keep reading for ten more great events this weekend:
Alamosa Round-UP 2021
Thursday, August 26, through Sunday, August 29
Alamosa
The Alamosa Round-UP has been a tradition in the San Luis Valley for almost forty years. The 2021 version will include several days of events starting with the High Noon Parade and Cattle Drive at noon on Thursday, followed by the Professional PRCA Rodeo on Friday and Saturday, and a demolition derby and the third annual Round-UP Concert! with Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band on Sunday. Get tickets to various events and find out more here.
Hot Stuff Summer Burlesque Show
Thursday, August 26, 8 p.m. (doors at 7)
Supermoon, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder
Undress the mess that was last year. Boulder Burlesque is back with a live show! Performers include Anaïs Despair, Mx. Tangerine, Nova Nyx, Paisley Peach, Roxanne Whiskey and special guest Presley Peach; Ms. Monica Maybe is the emcee. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Find out more here.
Green Box Mini Arts Fest
Sommer Browning Artist Residency Show: Thursday, August 26, 7 p.m., free
600 Highwaymen, A Thousand Ways: Friday, August 27, 6:30 p.m., $15 here
Rocky Mountain Puppet Palooza, Saturday, August 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free (suggested donation to support puppeteers, $5 to $10)
Green Box Farm Stand Campus, 6990 Lake Street, Green Mountain Falls
Just west of Manitou Springs on the way toward Woodland Park is the mountain town of Green Mountain Falls (population 875, give or take a body or two). But its size doesn’t stop the town from supporting the arts in a big way with the annual Green Box Arts Festival, which included the debut of a James Turrell Skyspace installation and performances by the American Ballet Theatre earlier this summer. This weekend is a three-day coda to the fest, with poet and resident artist Sommer Browning, a people-powered performance facilitated by 600 Highwaymen and, finally, the Rocky Mountain Puppet Palooza. Find tickets and/or RSVP in advance here.
Colorado State Fair
Friday, August 27, through Monday, September 6
State Fairgrounds, Pueblo
The state fair is back, and there's something for everyone at this 149th annual edition: big musical acts, the All American High Dive team, duck and pig races, a petting zoo, the Motorcycle Thrill and Stunt Show, a demolition derby, animal auctions and rodeos, and a special Colorado Tourism Office staycation display showing how much more there is to see in Colorado. And Governor Jared Polis has also started the Governor's Plate, a contest between food trucks. “Colorado has so much to be proud of and there’s no better way to celebrate our state than by visiting the state fair. From our top-notch food products to our award-winning livestock, Colorado is a leader in agriculture,” he says. “I’m thrilled to kick off the first-ever Governor’s Plate competition and watch some of Colorado’s top chefs compete to cook the best possible dish made with grown in Colorado ingredients.” General admission is $12; get the complete schedule (including free days) here.
Denver Mod Show: A Festival of Mid-Century Furnishings, Fashions, and Fun!
VIP/Early Access Night: Friday, August 27, 7 to 10 p.m., $60 in advance, $70 at the door
Early Access: Saturday, August 28, 8 to 9 a.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door
General Admission: Saturday, August 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $15 in advance, $20 at the door
Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight Hangar, 13005 Wings Way, Centennial Airport, Englewood
Denver Modernism Week concludes in style with the Denver Mod Show, a midcentury-modern trade show peopled by vintage vendors dealing in clothing, furniture, lamps, housewares and trinkets. But it doesn’t end at the vendor booths. VIP Night on Friday offers early-bird shopping, appearances by Miss Modernism and her predecessors, live mannequins and food trucks; on Saturday, the Motorama Auto Show rolls in, and a Mid-Century Airplane Fly-In will wow the crowd. Mid-mod attire isn’t required but is encouraged; get tickets and information here.
Unbound
Friday, August 27, through Saturday, September 4
Studio Friction, 740 Lipan Street
Tickets: $30 at Eventbrite
Denver composer Nathan Hall’s kink opera Unbound, a queer love story with a twist, is almost sold out—but an extra show has been added. This musical tale that involves some consciousness-raising through the art of shibari (Japanese bondage) and a cool electronic soundtrack straight from the gay disco is more about finding one’s true self than it is about kink, even if the show does take place in a real bondage studio. If you can’t get a seat, you can already access the soundtrack online here, and eventually a filmed version of the opera will join it online. Visit Eventbrite for info.
Shades of Honey Presents: They Rage - Poetry Showcase
Friday, August 27, 6:30 to 9 p.m., via Zoom
Shades of Honey, a group that curates cultural programs with BIPOC spoken-word artists, poets, dancers and rappers, will shed light on social justice themes raised by Matter Is Minimum, the current exhibition at Union Hall Denver. Limited space for the live poetry night hosted by Bianca Mikahn is full, but you have options: Add yourself to the waitlist by emailing info@unionhalldenver.org (there's also a raffle for space) or join the event on Zoom. And as requested, wear black — at home or in person. Find out more here.
No Barriers Summit
Saturday, August 28, through Monday, August 30
Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and online
On the twentieth anniversary of Erik Weihenmayer summiting Mount Everest, No Barriers is presenting an accessible, multicultural experience that ranges from concerts to speakers to the What's Your Everest auction and fundraiser with Weihenmayer, which opens at 6:30 a.m. on August 28. First-day events continue through an in-person dinner and movie (you can also watch online) and Q&A with Weihenmayer. Many of the events are free; the opening night program is $45. Get the complete schedule here.
Summer Art Market
Saturday, August 28, and Sunday, August 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
West Washington Park (click for map)
The Art Students League of Denver (ASLD) presents the 28th annual Summer Art Market, with nearly 100 visual artist booths, artist demonstrations, kidART programming, and food and beverage vendors. Summer Art Market features a range of media, including ceramics, fiber arts, mixed media/book art, painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, jewelry and sculpture. The event includes six first-time exhibitors, as well as work by ASLD faculty and students. Admission is $5 for adults, free for children twelve and under. Find out more here.
MOAPalooza: Wildflowers in Wonderland
Saturday, August 28, 5 to 10 p.m.
Marjorie Park, 6331 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Greenwood Village
The Museum of Outdoor Arts makes giving fun with MOAPalooza, an outdoor fundraising gala under the stars with bites and a bar, an art bazaar and a silent auction at the newly refurbished Marjorie Park. Later in the evening, listen to the Petty Nicks Experience, a tribute band blending tunes by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac; everything wraps up with a flashy laser light show finale. Attire is summer picnic semi-casual. Proceeds from the $150 tickets benefit MOA’s Design and Build internship program; buy yours and learn more here.
The Affordable Arts Festival
Sunday, August 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arapahoe Community College, 5900 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
What if there was an art festival in metro Denver where every work of art was less than $100? The Affordable Arts Festival, where bargains abound, returns to the Arapahoe Community College campus, with 160 vendors selling overstock and older work at budget prices. Organizer Jim DeLutes calls it the “garage sale” of art fairs, and that’s the bottom line. Find tickets, $12 (free for children under three), and details here.
2021 Denver BrunchFest
Sunday, August 29, 1 to 4 p.m.
York Street Yards, 3881 Steele Street
Looking for the perfect Sunday brunch? BrunchFest prides itself on being bottomless, beginning with the mimosas and Bloody Marys and continuing with the food — a grand mixture of sweet and savory eats from local restaurants and caterers, all served outdoors. Dig in for the general admission price of $59.99, or opt for early entry at 12:30 p.m. for a jump start on the best dishes for $79.99; get tickets and learn more online at Ticket Tailor.
