Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

2023 Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival
Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
Freyer-Newman Center, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
The Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival is back for another run at the Sie FilmCenter, bringing eleven films and short programs that will focus on Asian and Asian-American films. But there's more to this fest, including receptions, community conversations, a culinary experience and a curated Dragon Boat Marketplace. The Thai film Arnold Is a Model Student kicks things off at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, while a film from China, I Am What I Am, closes it down at the Denver Botanic Gardens at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12. All-access passes are $75 here, and individual film tickets range from $15 to $40 here.
Local Theater, Undone: The Lady M Project
Thursday, March 9, Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 12, 2 p.m.
Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street
Meet Lady MacBeth as you’ve never seen her before at Local Theater’s original Macbeth adaptation, Undone: The Lady M Project, a collaboration between Hadley Kamminga-Peck, Anne Penner and Mare Trevathan. You don’t have to be knowledgeable about Shakespearean lore to know what’s going on, but you will be expected to play the game, when conniving Lady M is judged in court while the audience, including you, form the jury. After the March 9 openings, shows are Wednesdays through Sundays, through March 26. Tickets are $12 to $45 here, with four special event nights including a meal or discussion.
Athena Project, Cocktails and Comedy
Thursday, March 9, 6 to 9 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
The Athena Project, a woman-centric arts initiative, puts the fun in fundraising, as evidenced by the eleventh annual Cocktails and Comedy. This event is a real people-pleaser that pairs a night of dinner, dessert, a special Athena Project Cocktail, and games and prizes, all held together by live comedy from a crew of top-notch comics. Admission is $75 in advance or $80 at the door; artists with credentials — proof of a business card, website or headshot/résumé — can pay $25 at the door.
Bugs
Friday, March 10, through August 27
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
Get to know the insect world a little bit better when Bugs, a traveling exhibit from the Te Papa Tongarewa Museum of New Zealand, creepy-crawls into the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. With displays created by Weta Workshop, the studio behind the Lord of the Rings film trilogy’s sets, Bugs offers a web of immersive and hands-on activities and games, where you’ll learn that bugs are perhaps not nearly as icky as they seem. Museum admission, with Bugs tacked on by timed entry, ranges from $24.95 to $32.45 at the museum website.
Colorado Ballet: Cinderella
Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 12, 2 p.m.
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Dress the littles in glass slippers, pink tutus and tiaras and head to the opera house, tout de suite: The Colorado Ballet is bringing Cinderella back to the Ellie, with choreography by Ben Stevenson set to Prokofiev’s sweet score. Find out why fairy tales are so enduring. The performance will be offered next weekend, too, and tickets, $40 to $160, are selling fast; reserve yours here.
Denver Jewish Film Festival
Saturday, March 11, through Sunday, March 19
Mizel Arts and Culture Center, Jewish Community Center of Denver, 350 South Dahlia Street
Organizers of the Denver Jewish Film Festival say this year’s fest marks a return to normal, in-person operations with a full week of in-person screenings, plus a virtual viewing option. That’s good news, and so is the packed lineup, beginning with the opening-night film, Farewell Mr. Haffmann, set in Paris under the German occupation in 1941, where Mr. Haffmann, a Jewish jeweler with plans to escape the city, strikes a deal with employee François. And that’s just the first night. Admission options range from $13 to $420; see the complete schedule and purchase tickets here.
plan ahead:
The Once and Future Hope of Dearfield: Colorado’s African American Colony in the Early 20th Century
Wednesday, March 15, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, and online
The Rosenberry Lecture Series continues with a discussion of the African American farm colony of Dearfield, which was founded east of Greeley in 1910. At Dearfield, Black homesteaders were able to realize their dream of owning land and building their own community; its story is now emerging from the shadows of history through the decade-long Dearfield Dream Project, an integrated research and historic site preservation initiative. This talk will be presented by Bob Brunswig, professor emeritus and university research fellow at the University of Northern Colorado; Richard Edwards, director emeritus of the Center for Great Plains Studies at the University of Nebraska; and George H. Junne, Jr., professor and coordinator of African Studies at the University of Northern Colorado. Tickets are $10 to $15; get them here.
