Ten More Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

It's a party, party weekend in Colorado, with Cinco de Mayo celebrations all over the state, along with First Friday festivities (see our list here). And tomorrow, it's off to the races with Kentucky Derby bashes.
But there are also comedy festivals, new theater productions and the return of SeriesFest. For free events around town, see "Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend"; now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
The Chief Comedy Festival
Friday, May 5, 3 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Various venues in Trinidad
This year’s Big Chief Comedy Festival has changed format and expanded at the same time: The comedy train tour — always a tough ticket — has been crisscrossing the western half of the U.S. since last weekend and is essentially over, but a huge stationary fest is about to start in Trinidad, with two full days of nonstop programming for a really great price. Learn when and where to start laughing here, and get tickets ($65 for a weekend pass, $35 for a one-day pass, and $20 for select individual shows) on Eventbrite.
Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance: The Wizard of Oz
Friday, May 5, 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Aerial dance is a great way to introduce children to dance, both in practice and as audience members. Basically a mashup of gymnastics, circus and, yes, dance, its appeal is immediately obvious, particularly when it's used to tell a beloved children's’ story — like the Wizard of Oz. Instructors at Boulder’s Frequent Flyers school will show off the Youth and Teen Student companies, with participants ranging in age from ten to eighteen, in this airborne adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s fantasy. The hope is that it will catch the imaginations of their peers — and parents. Find tickets, $16 to $20, here.
Nathan Hall, Atlas of Remote Islands
Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m.
MCA Denver at the Holiday, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
Nathan Hall, a local composer who’s not afraid to experiment, has created an opera that's a true musical journey. Atlas of Remote Islands, based on a book of the same title by author Judith Schalansky, takes listeners on an island-hopping adventure around the world, telling musical stories only minutes long at each stop, in more than fifty quick segments. Members of Opera on Tap Colorado do the singing, with musicians playing live and multimedia visuals. Learn more and find tickets, $35, on Eventbrite.
Curious Theatre Company, On the Exhale
Preview, Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.; Opening Night: Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m.; runs Thursdays through Sundays through June 10, times vary
Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma Street
Curious Theatre Company closes its 25th-anniversary season with On the Exhale, a one-woman show directed by departing founder and artistic director Chip Walton, with co-founder Dee Covington, who is also leaving the company, starring as a liberal college professor who is caught in the web of gun-control issues after encountering a life-changing act of violence. It’s a beautiful cap to a quarter-century of relevant programming, exemplified by On the Exhale’s controversial plot, the kind that will get audiences talking. Next year, longtime company member Jada Suzanne Dixon will be in the director’s chair, no doubt carrying on Walton’s vision. Admission ranges from $15 to $53 here.
Second Annual Asian American and Pacific Islander+ Festival
Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street
Everyone’s seen a lion at the zoo, but what about an Asian lion dance? This weekend, the family-friendly Asian American and Pacific Islander+ Festival returns to the Denver Zoo. Lion dancers will indeed perform their acrobatic routines (at 10:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily), while speakers and dance, martial arts and musical groups entertain the rest of the day. On the sidelines, the fest also hosts craft workshops and a big vendor market. There’s no extra charge to enjoy the fest outside of the regular zoo gate admission of $18 to $24; timed tickets must be reserved in advance here.
Boulder Philharmonic, Jarabe Mexicano: Fiesta en Familia
Sunday, May 7, 3 p.m.
Pinnacle Performing Arts Complex
1001 West 84th Avenue, Federal Heights
Get in one last Olé! for Cinco de Mayo when the Boulder Phil presents guest musicians Jarabe Mexicano, a San Diego quintet whose Latinx fusion sound crosses borders at the speed of sound. Using specialized instruments like mariachi’s stringed guitarrón and vihuela, they channel it all: Tex-Mex, norteño, latin rock and cumbia, as well as the more traditional rancheras and trío romántico ballads. That’s not surprising, considering that “Jarabe” means “concoction.” Catch the performance at the Pinnacle complex; get tickets, $15 to $25, here. For $5 youth tickets, call 303-449-1343.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]