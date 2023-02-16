Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The weather is getting warmer, and this weekend looks downright hot, with events ranging from sexy science classes to the annual Cupid's Undie Run.
See the latest Art Attack for all the openings around town (including Next's Casa Bonita show), and check "Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week." Now keep reading for ten more events worth the price of admission:
Seductive Science
Thursday, February 16, 7 to 10 p.m.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
Does science make your heart skip a beat? Head to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science for a romantic, after-hours rendezvous, and find out how animal attraction works with creatures that mate for life — and a few who don’t. Play around with games and activities bound to make you blush, and be prepared to learn the chemistry...of chemistry! Admission is $30 for museum members, $40 others; get tickets here.
The 12th Annual Single's Day Soirée
Thursday, February 16, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Nativ Hotel, 1612 Wazee Street
If you didn't have a sweet time on Valentine's Day, make up for it at the twelfh annual Single's Day Soirée, with live music and lots of chances to mingle. And don't tell Steve Horner, who sued to stop ladies' night deals, but there are special prices for females. Find all the details here.
The Fly Fishing Show
Friday, February 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, February 19, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora
Fishing for some fun this weekend? The Fly Fishing Show will fill the Gaylord Rockies Resort with lectures, demonstrations, films, classes and more. Admission ranges from $18 to $38 (some programs are extra); get them and more information here.
Catamounts, Feed: Après. A Theatre Adventure for All of Your Senses
Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, 7 p.m.; Sunday, February 19, 5 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Some kind of food or drink offering turns every Catamounts event into a celebration, but the company’s ongoing Feed series takes things to the next level. The latest edition, Après, ponders the best way to re-enter the world after the last few bad years; a script written in collaboration with writers Jessica Austgen, Felice Locker and Peter Trinh and performed by Catamounts core members will unlock answers over a four-course chef’s meal with live music and lots of bonding. The production runs weekends through March 5, and tickets are $84.75 here.
10th Anniversary Unicorn Love Party: ARTificial
Friday, February 17, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
The Unicorn Love Party, now in its tenth year, brings the spirit and grit of Black Rock City to the Oriental Theater, where Burning Man-style revelers can party without the actual wind, smoke or fire. This year’s soirée has a clean, up-to-date AI theme, requiring AI avatar costuming and a deep desire to conquer the brave new world that’s about to drop. Tickets are $30 at HoldMyticket.
Artemis Spaceship Bridge Simulator
Saturday, February 18, 2 to 6 p.m
Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys, 830 Kipling Street, Lakewood
The DMMDT isn’t all dollhouses and the miniatures that furnish them. It also has quite a library of toys and games, and now the museum is offering a Star Trek-style cooperative experience using the Artemis Spaceship Bridge Simulator, in which each participant chooses a role on a starship bridge crew. The simulator is fun for Trekkies of all stripes, though it’s not recommended for those under age ten.The afternoon is split into two two-hour sessions, and admission is $8 for one session or $10 for both; register in advance at TicketSpice.
Kiss/Marry/Kill
Saturday, February 18, 6 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Think opera is stuffy? Opera on Tap returns with Kiss/Marry/Kill, an interactive performance that's like a middle school game combined with operatic faves. Audience participation is a must; get your ticket, $8, here.
Rocky Mountain Puppet Slam
Saturday, February 18, 7:30 p.m.
Chambers Grant Salon, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Katy Williams Design and Denver Arts & Venues present Rocky Mountain Puppet Slam, a night of curated short-form puppet and object theater. You might see a comedic hand puppet skit, a dramatic and moving marionette, a haunting shadow performance, a life-sized Pegasus, maybe even an adult-themed burlesque piece. While the event is free, a donation of $5 to $10 is suggested (and encouraged!). Register here.
An Evening With Phil Rosenthal
Saturday, February 18, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
Phil Rosenthal seems like a fun guy, and he’d have to be to create TV’s well-loved Everybody Loves Raymond. But his greatest passions are for eating and expeditioning, and he does both on Netflix’s long-running series Somebody Feed Phil, which spun off into a book last October. And now there’s a tour, during which Phil comes to your town, talks food and fun around the world, pitches his tome and chats with a special guest. Tickets are going fast for his show here; they start at $35 at Ticketmaster.
Stories on Stage: Peter Heller
Sunday, February 19, 2 p.m.
Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive
In this latest edition of Stories on Stage, Timothy McCracken and Allison Watrous will perform stories from local author Peter Heller's books, which include The River, The Painter, Celine and The Guide. Heller himself will read from his critically acclaimed novel The Dog Stars, then stick around for a post-show discussion. Tickets are $24, and there will also be a virtual showing on February 23. Get the details here.
