Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The current COVID case count has upended many of the plans that people made for the start of the new year, with events canceled or postponed. Still, the show must go on (in some cases, at least), with activities online, outside and indoors (with safety precautions).
See our list of free events here, and keep reading for ten ticketed events worth the price of admission this weekend.
National Western Stock Show: Pink Pro Rodeo
Thursday, January 13, 7 p.m.
Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street
The National Western Stock Show is in full gear, with the grounds opening at 9 a.m. each day for those who want to wander through the animal pens and the vendor booths and catch different events throughout the complex. There's a rodeo every night; a portion of proceeds from tonight's benefit the American Cancer Society of Colorado (rodeo tickets are $24 to $69 and include grounds admission, normally $17). Get the full Stock Show schedule here.
The Sound Inside
Previews Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14; opening Saturday, January 15, 7:30 p.m. Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street
Curious Theatre Company forges ahead with Adam Rapp’s drama The Sound Inside, which received six Tony Award nominations in 2020, including Best Play. The story is about creative-writing professor Bella and the brilliant but unhinged student Christopher whom she mentors; the members of this academic odd couple grow close while struggling with their own demons, and that tale is as much about writing as it is about life. The production runs through February 12, with shows Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. starting January 23. Learn more and get tickets, ranging from $20 to $50, here.
Wintersköl 2022
Thursday, January 13, through Sunday, January 16
Aspen
What do you do in the middle of January in Aspen when you’re not schussing down a hill? You celebrate Wintersköl, the ski town’s annual four-day festival designed for fun in the snow and cold. Much of the fest is free, including snow sculpture and light displays, fat-bike races, live music on the mall, ice skating, ski tours and, after dark on Saturday, a torchlight descent and fireworks show. But there are some big paid events, too, including concerts and a museum history exhibition. Aspen turns 75 this year; it's a good time to visit the legendary town. Find the full schedule here.
Mine Site Reclamation: Mining and the Environment
Opening Friday, January 14
National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 West 9th, Leadville
This new exhibit focuses on the essential efforts of mine site reclamation — a big topic in Leadville and surrounding areas that were mining boom towns a century and a half ago. Museum admission is $12; find out more here.
Dance Theatre of Harlem
Friday, January 14, and Saturday, January 15, 7:30 p.m.
Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue
After more than fifty years, Dance Theatre of Harlem continues to move forward with its signature blend of classic and modernist ballet, while also taking contemporary cues from African-American culture. The works are all original, and all performed with ultimate grace. The dance institution’s touring company lands at the Newman Center this weekend; find information and tickets, $32 to $80, here.
Colorado Cowboy Poetry Gathering
Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16
American Mountaineering Center, 710 10th Street, Golden
Yeehaw: This is how the West was fun! Activities run both days, with lectures, performances, concerts and films. Tickets start at $20; get them and the full schedule here.
Adam Schiff, Midnight in Washington
Saturday, January 15, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover Book Store, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Congressman Adam Schiff is making waves with his new book, Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, an account of the fall of democracy and American institutions during the Trump presidency that ends with a terrifying account of the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Schiff will be speaking live at the Tattered Cover Colfax; tickets are $35 and include one copy of the book ($40 tickets for two seats are sold out). Get details and reserve your seat here.
Denver Selfie Lounge
Beginning Saturday, January 15, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 East Dallas Street, Aurora
Selfies are a thing of our times, and they’ll be around as long as the internet. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em at Stanley Marketplace’s new Denver Selfie Lounge, which opens for business this weekend. With more than 25 backdrops to choose from, the lounge is perfect for birthday parties, BFF adventures, family get-togethers, dates and wasting time at the marketplace. Prices start at $20 ($18 for groups of twelve); reserve a spot here.
United in Art: Doing Our Part
Sunday, January 16
Dozens of metro locations
Tattoo shops across Colorado are joining in this fundraiser for the victims of the December 27 shootings, donating profits from the walk-in sales of flash art created that day. The work will include designs by murdered tattoo artists Danny Scofield and Alicia Cardenas, as well as art by non-tattooist Sarah Steck; prices start at $80. Some shops and artists are also selling prints and other art and services. All proceeds will go to the Colorado Healing Fund, earmarked for survivors and families of victims of this tragedy. Find out more here.
Ongoing:
Winter Fest
Daily through February 27
Gaylord Rockies, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora
Need a break? The Gaylord is hosting Winter Fest, with family-friendly activities ranging from tubing and ice-skating to a Jack Frost-themed scavenger hunt and miniature golf. Packages available, or pay by activity; find out more here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]