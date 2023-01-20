Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Now that you've shoveled out, get out of the house and enjoy the blizzard of activities that have landed on Denver! As the National Western Stock Show wraps up its final weekend, the Colorado Indian Market has staked a claim at the Colorado Convention Center. And you can get down at the MCA Denver in honor of The Dirty South, which closes early next month.
Tonight also offers a First Friday-worthy lineup of gallery openings (get the lineup in Art Attack), and you can find more free things to do on this list. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest
Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, January 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mile High Ballroom, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street
Running concurrently with the National Western Stock Show, the three-day Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest is back for its 41st year. A mashup of Native American, Southwestern and Western arts, the fest runs deep in traditional arts and crafts, along with tribal dancing, music, food and demonstrations. To top it off, 150 juried artists and artisans will be selling original paintings and sculpture, as well as handmade jewelry, weavings and leatherwork you won’t find anywhere else. Tickets are $15 for a single day or $20 multi-day (under twelve free) at the door or here, where you can also find a complete schedule.
"From the Bottom to the Top, Dance in The Dirty South"
Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
The exhibition The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture and the Sonic Impulse will only be on view at MCA Denver for couple more weeks, but here’s a chance to see it before it leaves, with a little Southern cultural fairy dust sprinkled on top. For two days only, "From the Bottom to the Top, Dance in The Dirty South" will bring five dance companies to the galleries for a multi-disciplinary viewing of the art as the groups repeat dances in cycles for new people coming through. Museum admission ranges from free to $10 on a timed-entry basis; get tickets here.
acts of faith
Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2 p.m.
Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Local actor and theater maven Betty Hart takes the lead in the U.S. premiere of David Yee’s acts of faithat the Aurora Fox, under the able direction of Local Theater’s Pesha Rudnick. The one-woman tour de force tells the story of Faith, a young woman mistaken for a prophet who turns the assumption into a redeeming chance to do good. The show runs Thursday through Sunday through February 5 and admission ranges between $15 and $40; reserve tickets here.
Insight Colab Theatre, Say My Name
Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, January 22, 2 p.m.
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue
Insight Colab Theatre, a rebranded version of of the all-Asian Theatre Esprit Asia under the direction of Jennifer So, examines folk traditions and the immigrant experience in a production of Say My Name, in which a Korean immigrant, Seung-Min, is haunted by a host of female Korean apparitions who beg her to “say my name” while studying for her naturalization test. The act of recognizing them out loud, they say, would release their souls from the underworld so they could also gain citizenship. The show plays for just three performances at the People’s building in Aurora; find tickets, $20 to $30, on Facebook.
D3 Arts Food Drive and Open Skate
Saturday, January 21, 6 p.m.
D3 Arts, 3614 Morrison Road
D3 Arts, once primarily a gallery, had a hand in the creation of the Westwood Creative District, not only for its emphasis on promoting arts and culture, but to also build a safe space for people in recovery. These days, you’ll find a younger generation of people there, enjoying live local bands, practicing skateboard tricks and displaying street art. This weekend, they will be doing all of that, as well as gathering non-perishable food donations for Bienvenidos Food Bank (including such items as coffee/tea, cereal/cereal bars, rice/beans, canned pasta and baby food/formula). Bring $10 or $10-worth of food donations and you’re in.
Mid-Winter Concert: An Evening with Miguel and Dianne
Saturday, January 21, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue, Unit 11
Astonishingly good flamenco guitarist Miguel Espinoza and acclaimed composer and cellist Dianne Betkowski, a member of his band Miguel Espinoza Fusion, will play as a duo among the light sculptures at Lumonics, making for a special multidisciplinary fiesta for the ears and eyes. Admission is $25 in advance at Humanitix, or $30 at the door. Learn more here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]