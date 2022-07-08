More Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

This weekend is looking hot! Not just because of the soaring temperatures, but because of a fun-filled calendar packed with everything from sustainable fashion shows to ghostly tours. B-Side Fridays are back at MCA Denver; although tonight's edition is sold out, there's always next Friday (and Mixed Taste returns on Wednesday). And a new coaster is on a roll at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.
For free events, see our list of a dozen things to do, and check Art Attack for art shows and other happenings. Now keep reading for more events worth the price of admission:
MUFON UFO Symposium
Through Sunday, July 10, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sheraton Hotel, 1550 Court Place
Ready for an out-of-this world weekend? The 52nd annual international MUFON UFO Symposium has landed in Denver. This year's theme is "UFOs in the Spotlight," with a focus on how the media presents information on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) today as opposed to in the past. Dozens of speakers will highlight how the internet, podcasts, television and social media platforms report on unexplained sightings. For a complete daily lineup and tickets, go to mufonsymposium.com.
RISE Comedy Festival
Through Sunday, July 10
Rise Comedy, 1260 22nd Street
The first RISE Comedy Festival takes up where earlier festivals left off at the start of the pandemic. This first weekend focuses on local stand-up complete with a three-day competition; next weekend emphasizes improv and sketch. See our story here; get the complete schedule and tickets here.
Denver Tattoo Arts Festival
Friday, July 8, 2 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, July 10, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street
Tattoos are here to stay, regardless of what some people say they will look like in fifty years. And the body-art movement will have its days at the Denver Tattoo Arts Festival, a compendium of everything tattoo-ish, with vendors, master inkers, entertainment all day (think burlesque, magicians, circus stars, tattoo celebrities and tattoo contests). Learn more and reserve tickets, $25 for a single day or $46 for a three-day pass, here.
Glowin’ & Growin’
Friday, July 8, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Modern Nomad, 2936 Larimer Street
Glowin’ & Growin’ is a new celebration of sustainable fashion design and the artistic expression of sustainability, while connecting in community, dancing and giving back to the Earth. The schedule includes a sustainable fashion showcase at 8 p.m., with five locally focused fashion brands each paired with local artists, followed by a DJ and dance party at 9 p.m. with DJ Gruv. A portion of the proceeds from this event are being donated to the Lincoln Hills Cares Program. Admission is $25; get tickets here.
Ghosts of the Tabor: A Performance Treasure Hunt
Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, 7 p.m.
Leadville
LuneAseas is collaborating with the Tabor Opera House on an immersive performance tour through the various parts of the historic building. Legendary tales from the past will be brought to life through shadow puppetry, modern dance, acting, moving visuals and original scores. Tickets are $30; get them here. And for other ways to see historic opera houses across the state, read all about this new tour circuit.
Talia Tucker's Cocktails and Cabaret
Sunday, July 10, 8 to 10 p.m.
The Family Jones, 3245 Osage Street
Fashion clown Talia Tucker L'Whor has teamed up with Highlands distillery The Family Jones to host a new series of Sunday night cabaret-style drag shows. On July 10, she'll be joined by drag queen Michelle B, burlesque artist Penny Spectacular and singer Matthew Cox. Sip on one of the Family Jones's signature cocktails (categorized as "Bright and Lifted" or "Boozy and Bold"), or build your own flight and sample several of the award-winning spirits, then grab some popcorn, and revel in performances by some of Denver's best entertainers. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on The Family Jones's website.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]