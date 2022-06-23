Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

It's a big weekend in Denver, with festivals focusing on everything from comedy to fringe performances to unicorns. And then there's Pride!
See our list of fourteen free events here, and a lineup of art shows and happenings here. Now keep reading for a ten events around town all worth the price of admission:
Denver Fringe Festival
Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, June 26
Fringe Hub, Backyard on Blake, 3040 Blake Street
Ten more venues in RiNo and Five Points
The Denver Fringe Festival is expanding as it returns for a third year with an all-live slate of forty fringe-style anything-goes shows each no more than an hour long. That’s double the number of shows offered by the fest in its inaugural year, with ten RiNo/Five Points venues handling the surge. Read our story on the Denver Fringe Festival here; then start fringing by opening the website, reading the rules, choosing shows and buying tickets, $15 per performance or $75 for an all-access pass. And once the fest is underway, plan on making the Fringe Hub your entertainment center for the weekend; get details here.
Two Cent Lion Theatre Company: Yesterday/Today
Thursday, June 23, 9:20 p.m., with performances continuing through Sunday, June 26,
Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street
This Denver Fringe Festival option by the 2¢ Lion Theatre Company takes inspiration from the sweet Danny Boyles/Richard Curtis film Yesterday, which imagines a world where the Beatles never happened. In Yesterday/Today the main character, a writer, ends up eating sour grapes when he realizes that his best idea — a familiar-sounding sci-fi comedy about a parallel universe where the Beatles don't exist — has already been used. What comes next is a farce about the multiverse of lost dreams, changing relationships and learning to live your real life. Kinda like Yesterday. Yesterday/Today runs Thursday through Sunday at the Savoy Denver; find tickets, $15, here.
The Family Dog Experience
Thursday, June 23, 7 p.m., through July 27
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
The Museum of Outdoor Arts relinquished its indoor space at Englewood’s Civic Center this year, returning to its roots as an outdoor collection, with a focus on Marjorie Park at Fiddler’s Green. A major overhaul of the park signaled the new direction, but MOA’s biggest summer project is the immersive Family Dog Experience, a blown-up, walk-through world of psychedelic rock posters from the short era of the Family Dog, a rock palace in Denver run by San Francisco promoter Chet Helms. Wear your billowing bell bottoms and flowers in your hair for the attraction, which runs through July 27 in the transformed dressing rooms at Fiddler’s Green. The show opens with a special $200-a-head bash (details here); after that, tickets are $10 to $15 (free for children 3 and under) here.
Boulder Comedy Festival
Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, June 26
Six Boulder County locations
Things will be getting funny and funnier in Boulder County this weekend when the Boulder Comedy Festival lets loose over four days at six locations: Front Range Brewing in Lafayette, the Dairy Arts Center, License No. 1 in the Hotel Boulderado, Finkel and Garf, the Louisville Underground at Tilt and the Tiki Hut. A slate of thirty comedians will participate, with eight to ten funny folks appearing each night, and tickets are only $20 per show. Head to the website for a full schedule and tickets.
Color Field
Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, doors at 2 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Dance around the clock all weekend long at Color Field, an all-music, all-the-time festival at Levitt Pavilion, on the grassy slopes of Ruby Hill Park. Each day features two stages, with Shpongle, Tycho and Opiuo headlining on consecutive nights on the main stage, and more than twenty acts performing over three days. And don’t forget to give the fest’s live artists your attention as they paint in homage to the Color Field art movement. Tickets are $65 daily, $115 VIP (or $153 to $295 for a three-day pass) here.
Lost Walks Project, Blood Lantern
Friday, June 24, 9:45 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
The Fringe offering Blood Lantern, a project of Lost Walks, a band that partners with wildlife organizations to raise awareness and support protection for reintroduced wolves in Colorado, fits right in with RiNo’s collaboration with the Endangered Species Coalition to place new wolf murals in the art district in June. Through music, film production and live dancers, the performance makes a loud plea for wolf conservation. See it at the Mercury Cafe; admission is $5 here.
Unicorn Festival
Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clement Park, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
The unicorns are coming back to Clement Park for two days of sublime and magical happenings that especially appeal to young girls in tutus and fairy costumes, as well as their star-struck moms. Packed with characters, more than twenty unicorns of all sizes to ride, mermaids, interactive fairy tales, a Shero Palace, and selfie opportunities with sprites and princesses, the Unicorn Festival is a delightful fantasy for all ages that also provides the inevitable bounce houses, face painting and costume contests, The fest will be up and running Saturday and Sunday, as will a free shuttle from Southwest Plaza's parking lot; tickets, $15 to $25 (kids two and under free), will be available at the gate. Learn more here.
Junk Drawer: Denver Pride After Hours
Saturday, June 25, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Location TBA
Junk Drawer, a pop-up queer Denver warehouse dance, is leveling up for its first Denver Pride After Hours Party, where anything goes (high faggotry, obscene joy and abundance are all promised by Junk Drawer’s hosts) and the atmosphere is safe and inclusive for folks across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. DJs Bret Bowerman, wingdu and PIPS will handle the turntables, and artist Justin DeCou created special party decor for the event. The party is BYOB, and there will be a clothes check at the door. Admission is $30 in advance at Eventbrite; the location will be sent to ticket holders after purchase.
Pride Drag Brunch
Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place
Start your Pride weekend decompression in Ironton’s peaceful gardens over a full buffet brunch (including Ironton Whiskey Bacon, House Malted Belgian Waffles and a special Over the Rainbow cocktail, among more general breakfast fare). And while you and your friends chow down, enjoy a two-hour drag show with local queens Jackie Summers, Nicole Sommers, Lacey Fauxx Vanderpump, Mirage Delamor-Shearz and Brittany Michaels working their pumps. Admission, ranging from $80 for a table for two to $320 for a table for eight, includes the food, one cocktail, the entertainment and the ambiance; find info and reserve a spot here.
