Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The weather may be chilly as we head into this last weekend of winter, but the entertainment calendar is definitely heating up. You can chill out at Frozen Dead Guy Days in Nederland, make tracks to the Denver March Powwow at the Coliseum, and celebrate the return of other local traditions to their in-person formats.
See our list of free events here and of local art openings here. Now keep reading for ten activities around town that are all worth the price of admission:
Denver March Powwow
Friday, March 18, through Sunday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street
The Denver March Pow Wow returns in-person, with all kinds of dance performances, contests, vendors and a grand march every day, with the processional starting with the Heart Beat drum group carrying their drum and singing the Committee's song, "A Living Hoop." Admission is $7 per day, $20 for a three-day pass; find out more here.
Frozen Dead Guy Days
Friday, March 18, through Sunday, March 20
Nederland, assorted locations
Frozen Dead Guy Days is back in-person, and organizers are inviting frostifarian friends to return to Nederland and a new FDGD festival frontier. "None of us know for sure exactly what it will feel or look like," they admit, "but we do know there will be great music, excellent artists, fantastic food, craft beer, a frozen dead guy and bacon." The action starts at 4 p.m. Friday with the start of the Blue Ball and continues through Sunday with the polar plunge, turkey bowling and three tents full of live music along the way. Fest passes range from $25 for a day to $175 for the weekend, or you can pay per activity; find out more here.
Oh My Stars! Skate Night: Pisces
Friday, March 18, 2 to 10 p.m.
Rollerdome, 2375 South Delaware Street
Rainbow Dome’s inclusive Oh My Stars! skate night is back at the Rollerdome for a second round of zodiac-themed art focused on Pisces fun. The all-ages event is designed to make everything easy, no matter your skill level or age; food, water and non-alcoholic drinks are available, as are skate rentals, from kid-sized to a roomy men’s size 14. DJs spins, artist-created rink decorations and souvenir merch, and local vendors will keep things lively on the sidelines, and we’ve saved the best for last: You won’t believe the Rainbow Dome photobooth! While pre-sale tickets are gone, many were held back for sale at the door, where admission is $10 until 5 p.m. and $15 thereafter. Learn more here.
Hurricane Diane
Friday, March 18, through April 10: Thursdays through Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m.
Aurora Fox Art Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
In Hurricane Diane, Madeleine George’s Obie-winning comedy, a spunky permaculture gardener provides cover for her real identity: The Greek god Dionysus, whose objective is to set the world straight, righting the wrongs of climate change and out-of-control civilization to return Earth to its pristine beginnings. What’s funny about that? It all goes down in suburbia, where a quartet of New Jersey housewives catch the fire. Janae Burris is the leading lady, making everything perfect for a swell night out at the Aurora Fox. Get info and tickets here.
Edgar L. Page, The Feeling of an Emotion 2022
Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, 7 p.m.
Cleo Parker Dance Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West
Edgar L. Page, a dancer, choreographer and RedLine resident artist with a storied past, in 2018 founded his company Edgar L. Page: Feel the Movement, starting a whole new chapter for an artistic life that began at Lewis Cass Technical High School in Detroit. This weekend, Page will emerge from the pandemic with his ensemble for The Feeling of an Emotion, a performance at Cleo Parker Dance Theatre, where he honed his skills as a principal member for a decade. Find tickets, $25 to $40, and details at Eventbrite.
Amplify: Museo de las Americas/ the Latinx Art Community Now
Saturday, March 19, 7 p.m.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
The Arvada Center’s Amplify series celebrates local cultural groups that have been overlooked. This session is devoted to Claudia Moran-Pichardo and Carina Bañuelos-Harrison of the Museo de las Americas, who will discuss their work with Latinx and Indigenous artists and efforts to bring diversity to the Denver art world. The talk is structured around a small pop-up show of work by a dozen local artists on display at the Arvada Center through March 24. Join the live event in-person or opt for a virtual feed over Vimeo; either way, it’s $5 to participate. Get tickets here.
Homeward Bound: A Benefit for the Longmont Humane Society
Saturday, March 19, 6 to 9 p.m.
Boulder County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont
Remember benefit galas, the ones with lots of curated food and drink, cocktail music, schmoozing and a requisite silent auction? They’re back. Homeward Bound comes with a cause that’s easy on the heartstrings, considering that (almost) everyone loves a sweet furry friend looking for a forever home. As if you needed more reason to ante up, this is also the Longmont Humane Society’s fiftieth anniversary, Tickets are $85; find information and reserve your seats here.
Purim Drag Queen Bingo
Saturday, March 19, 8 p.m.
Phillips Social Hall, JCC Denver, 350 South Dahlia Street
The Purim spiel is a memorable piece of growing up Jewish, when all the kids dress up like Queen Esther, Mordechai and Haman to twirl noisemakers and re-enact the Purim story. But then you grow up. Now what?The Denver Jewish Community Center’s Purim Drag Queen Bingo, geared toward the LGBTQIA+ crowd, might be a good second choice, with a costume contest and bingo round with quality prizes. And groggers. Make all the noise you want. The $46 admission price includes food, two drinks and bingo cards; reserve tickets here.
Vintage Voltage Expo
Colorado Guitar Show & Custom Luthier Expo
Sunday, March 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (10 a.m., early-bird tickets only)
Delta Hotels by Marriott, 10 East120th Avenue, Northglenn
Vintage Voltage, Denver’s go-to expo for classic audio, radio, TV and music gear, is back, and it’s bringing along a new friend: Say hello to the Colorado Guitar Show & Custom Luthier Expo, running side-by-side with Vintage Voltage and its old sidekick, the Colorado Radio Collectors Club, all for one admission fee of $5 ($10 for early-bird hour, between 10 and 11 a.m.). Electronics freaks, come out of your basements. Tickets are at the door, cash or charge, and there will be a line. Learn more here.
Persian Cultural Day
Sunday, March 20, noon to 5 p.m.
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
The Persian New Year, or Nowruz, celebrates the spring solstice and rewinds the Persian solar calendar for another year. Fire-jumping and spoon-banging are some of the old rituals still practiced during Nowruz, and the food is to die for. The Museum of Boulder will host the Persian Cultural Circle to give the public a taste of the festival’s charms with a ritual table, a film about the history and traditions of Nowruz, live dance performances, poetry readings and a spoon-painting craft. Snacks and a Persian tea ceremony are also on the agenda. Admission is $10 at Eventbrite, with a $35 optional add-on for access to the Nowruz Flower Bar.
plan ahead:
Pysanky for Peace
Monday and Tuesday, March 21-22: noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturdays, April 2, 9 and 16: 9 a.m. to noon
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
It isn’t unusual for stained-glass artist Maria Valentina Sheets to teach a class in Pysanky, a Ukrainian wax-resist technique for decorating Easter eggs with intricate patterns, at Valkarie Gallery. But this year, she saw an opportunity and will be teaching the craft during several three-hour sessions in the coming weeks in return for $100 donations for the International Rescue Committee to provide aid to the battle-worn nation of Ukraine. Along with the donation, there is a $1 reservation fee; learn more and register here.
Do you know of a great event in metro Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]