Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The temperature's dropping this weekend, but the entertainment calendar continues to heat up, with several new theater openings, the start of a new movie series — and the first matches of the Denver Roller Derby's new season!
Catch the latest art openings here, and our guide to ten free events here. Now keep reading for ten things to do all worth the price of admission:
Untitled: Artist Takeover With Sofie Birkin and Melissa Ivey
Friday, January 27, 6 to 10 p.m.
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
The first Untitled of the year is devoted to re-centering women and marginalized identities at the forefront of human enrichment through storytelling. The theme is "Comeback," taken from ideas found in Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists From the Fong-Johnstone Collection as well as the creative practices of illlustrator/muralist Sofie Birkin and musician/activist Melissa Ivey. Play with clay, try some no-sew quilting and share stories in Melissa Ivey’s Recording Womb; catch an Indigenous fashion show from Corn Maiden designs, honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives; check out pop-up artwork from Birkin inspired by the Daughters of the Atelier section of Her Brush. There will also be a variety show from Melissa Ivey and her community of creatives, as well as a classic carnival sideshow honoring uniquely abled bodies, presented by Ukulele Loki. Untitled is included with admission to the Denver Art Museum; find out more here.
DCPA Theatre Company: Laughs in Spanish
Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, 7 p.m., Sunday, January 29, 1:30 p.m.
Singleton Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Set in Miami’s legendary Wynwood arts district, where the international expo Art Basel is about to begin, Alexis Scheer’s comic play Laughs in Spanish is ready for its close-up as a world premiere. The story of Mariana, the director of a tony gallery who finds herself dealing with an active crime scene in her showroom at a very bad time, Laughs in Spanish mines the difficulties Latinas face in exclusionary careers. It’s also one of two fully produced plays on the slate for the DCPA Theatre Company’s Colorado New Play Summit at the end of February, alongside Hotter Than Egypt. The run continues through March 12, with performances every night but Monday. Admission runs between $35 and $66; find information and tickets here.
The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts
Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, January 29, 3 p.m.
Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street
There’s no other stage experience in Denver — or anywhere — quite like an original show by the creative conspirators of Buntport Theater, who have a knack for reconstructing history and creating theatrical milestones that march to the beat of their own ridiculous drummer. The Death of Napoleon focuses on the monarch’s last exile on St. Helena, where he died in 1821 at the age of 51 — but expect the unexpected, since Buntport plays generally swerve away from the truth. Or do they? Shows continue weekends through March 12, and there will be an industry-night performance on Monday, February 13; get name-your-own-price tickets here.
Sophisticated Ladies
Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, 7:30; Sunday, January 29, 2:30 p.m.
Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora
There’s never been a jazz man more elegant than Duke Ellington, whose ear for swinging music always took the high road. Or was that "The 'A' Train"? Sophistication was the name of Duke’s game, composed for a swanky world peopled by satin dolls and, yes, sophisticated ladies. You can never go wrong buying a ticket for a musical revue like Sophisticated Ladies, where songs like like these cast a warm glow over the Harlem Renaissance era and beyond. This is American music of the highest level. Performances continue weekends through March 5, and Vintage is hosting a special industry night on Monday, February 6. Tickets for all shows are $20 to $38 here.
Baroque Chamber Orchestra, La Púrpura de la Rosa (The Blood of the Rose)
Friday January 27, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 29, 3 p.m.
St. Cajetan Center, 101 Lawrence Way, Auraria campus
The rarely performed La Púrpura de la Rosa (The Blood of the Rose) was the first opera written and performed in the Americas. Composer Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco and librettist Pedro Calderón de la Barca collaborated on the Spanish-language work, which premiered in Lima, Peru, back in 1701. Based on Ovid’s tales of the love lives of Venus and Adonis, the opera will be staged for two performances by the local Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado at the St. Cajetan Center on the Auraria campus. Tickets range between $12 and $40, including a Community Access price of $15. Learn more and get tickets here.
Arts Caravan Circus Variety Show: Macabre
Friday, January 27, doors open at 8 for the 9 p.m. show
Slashers, 5126 East Colfax Avenue
The circus-sideshow crew of Arts Caravan has no qualms about putting on family-friendly shows of amazing feats. But when it plays Slashers, you know things are going to be a bit darker, perhaps even grisly. Macabre stars such demented troupe members as sword swallower Slim the Living Cyborg and fire and flow artist Zia Pixie. Seating is limited, and admission is choose your own price, but a $25 donation is recommended because these folks work hard for their pay. Register and learn more here.
Andy Immerman at Meow Wolf
Friday, January 27, 9 p.m. (doors at 8)
1338 First Avenue
Andy Immerman is an audio engineer, producer, photographer and visual artist originally from Wisconsin, now living in Denver, where he's a resident DJ for The Hundred Presents. Blending organic and synthesized sounds, he creates vivid, emotionally drenched compositions that both echo and influence chillwave and house music — perfect for Meow Wolf, where he'll be joined by Mckina|Weir. Tickets are $25 (admission to Convergence Station is extra); get them here.
Colorado Motorcycle Expo
Saturday, January 28, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, January 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street
If you prefer revving up on two wheels with your hair flying in the wind, the 45th annual Colorado Motorcycle Expo is here. There’s something for everyone who’s ever climbed aboard a bike (or just wanted to), but most people will want to eyeball the Custom, Classic and Antique Motorcycle Show. Beyond that, you’ll find swap meets, used bikes for sale, lowriders, live music, an indoor poker run, big wheel races and a tattoo contest. Admission ranges from $20 to $25 for a single-day ticket to $135 for a VIP ticket for two here; it's free for children twelve and under.
Denver Roller Derby Season Opener
Saturday, January 28, doors at 5 p.m. and first game at 6 p.m.
The Rollerdome, 2375 South Delaware Street
Denver Roller Derby, a premier roller derby league, will have its first doubleheader of the season on Saturday. Catch Major Turbulence, DRD’s junior affiliate team, play the first of the doubleheader games, followed by a match between the open-gender versions of two of DRD’s home teams, the Bad Apples vs. the Green Barrettes. The teams will be playing on a renovated track at Rollerdome. Tickets are $15 to $20 and available online or at the door; find out more here. And if you're inspired by this event, there will be tryouts on Monday, January 30.
Mavens of Movies, Top Gun: Maverick
Sunday, January 29, 5:30 p.m.
Maven's Windsor Room, 1800 Wazee Street
A new cinema series is kicking off at the Maven hotel; each screening is $10 and includes popcorn and candy, with cocktails and food available for purchase. The opening selection is Top Gun: Maverick. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]