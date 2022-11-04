Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Wow, what a weekend! The sixteenth Denver Arts Week kicks off today, with nearly 450 events in the lineup between now and November 12. This creative cornucopia coincides with the 45th Denver Film Festival and the first Denver Immersive Gathering, which has drawn people from around the world to explore this city's immersive scene.
This is also First Friday, and arty parties abound; see our complete list in Art Attack. Venues around town are also celebrating Día de los Muertos; find our Day of the Dead roster here, as well as more free events here.
Now keep reading for ten more events around town worth the price of admission.
Black Sheep Fridays: S’mores Bar and Schitts Creek Trivia
Friday, November 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
As soon as snow threatens Denver and the nights turn long and dark, it’s time for MCA’s crafty, themed Black Sheep Fridays. The 2022 launch pairs Schitts Creek Trivia, because that's fun for everyone, with a S’mores Bar, because that’s delicious! Sessions continue every Friday through December 16, wrapping up with the ever-popular XXX-Mas Craft Fair and Makers Market. Tickets are $5 to $20 in MCA’s online store, and hurry, these will sell out.
Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary Silent Auction
Saturday, November 5, 4 p.m.
8640 Dahlia Street, Henderson
Broken Shovels is an animal sanctuary that offers shelter to goats, cows, turkeys, sheep, chickens, water buffalos, ducks, llamas, horses, donkeys, geese, and pigs. This second annual silent auction will benefit the animal residents, while humans enjoy food, music a wine pull and the silent auction. Attending in person is $35; you can also support and bid virtually for $10. Find out more here.
In the Court of the Conqueror
Saturday, November 5, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 6, 6 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
Visiting artist George Emilio Sanchez dropped in at Su Teatro all the way from Fort Greene, Brooklyn, to stage his one-man show In the Court of the Conqueror for two nights only. The solo performance tells the story of how Indigenous Americans have been robbed of their sovereignty bit by bit by the Supreme Court, watering down their tribal rights, delivered alongside his own story as an Ecuadorian immigrant who struggles with his Indigenous identity. Find tickets, $17 to $20, here.
Curious Theatre Company, Franklinland
Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2 p.m. Run continues through December 10
Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street
Curious Theatre Company continues to celebrate its Silver Anniversary, topping off 2022 with a story gleaned from America's pre-revolutionary history and one of its most brilliant founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin. The twist? It’s about the conflict between Franklin and his illegitimate son, William, a staunch loyalist who was appointed Colonial Governor of New Jersey by King George. Find out how that goes over with Dad by getting a ticket to Franklinland, $35 to $53 here.
Sound Journey Inside the Cave of the Winds
Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Cave of the Winds, 100 Cave of the Winds Road, Manitou Springs
A sound bath is a meditational adventure in itself, but the thrill is supersized when you experience hypnotic aural vibrations deep inside a cave. This weekend, Yoga Studio Satya in Colorado Springs and owner Amanda Neufeld host a sound journey at Cave of the Winds; sit back while Neufeld and her husband tickle your ears with a variety of healing sounds, using a vibrating zoo of sound bowls, drums, gongs and didgeridoos in the echoing chamber of the cave’s Canopy Hall. Admission is $55 here, and spots are selling quickly.
Opera Colorado, Verdi’s Rigoletto
Saturday, November 5; Tuesday, November 8; and Friday, November 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, November 13, 2 p.m.
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Opera Colorado gets warmed up for the holidays with a classic: Rigoletto. Hunch-backed jester Rigoletto still loses his daughter Gilda to the debauched Duke of Mantua, a curse still falls upon the clown and the duke, and Gilda still dies: You can't make up this level of operatic drama, and it's perfect fodder for the city’s resident opera troupe’s fortieth anniversary year. There are only four performances; grab your tickets, $39 to $225, here.
Post Mortem—a Fantastic Mystery Adventure
Saturday, November 5, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th Street
Denver’s Fantastic Hosts were known for creating immersive evenings long before anyone had ever heard the word “immersive” applied to a party. Post Mortem—a Fantastic Mystery Adventure will introduce revelers to the afterlife in a post-Halloween and Día Los Muertos adventure with wild art installations, dance-crazy beats and general underworldly weirdness. Costumes would be cool, although they're not a specified requirement. Remaining tickets are $25 at Eventbrite.
Modern Times
Sunday, November 6, 2 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
If you think the world is crazier than it’s ever been,, you're not alone! Stories on Stage and Buntport Theater Company tackle the madness with a montage of short pieces that paint a humorous view of modern life, with Buntport's Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz. Tickets to the in-person performance are $24, as is registration for a virtual performance November 10. Get the details here.
Know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]