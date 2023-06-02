Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Yes, the Nuggets are in the NBA finals, but there are many other winning events around town this weekend. First Friday will be big tonight; get all the details in Art Attack. June is Pride month, and the celebration has already started; see twenty of the most colorful events here. If you're short of cash, we've rounded up "Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Weekend."
Now keep reading for ten events around town worth the price of admission:
¡Lotería!
Friday, June 2, 6 to 10 p.m.
RiNo ArtPark, 3355 Ringsby Court
This benefit fiesta features music under the stars from Los Mocochetes, which you can enjoy while playing a game of Lotería at the Comal Heritage Food Incubator’s new location in RiNo ArtPark. Tickets, $125, benefit Focus Points Family Resource Center, an Elyria-Swansea non-profit organization dedicated to serving low-income families in the area; find out more here.
Lucha Libre & Laughs Tenth Anniversary Weekend
Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, 8 to 11 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
Lucha Libre & Laughs has gone through some changes over the last decade, with standard pro-wrestling competitors replacing the masked lucha libre crew with the super-charged slapstick pro-wrestling matches, while the event’s other half, live comedy, continues alongside the hokey action in the ring. LLL will celebrate its tenth anniversary this month with these exceptional matches: Warhorse vs. Filter, and a three-way: Heidi Howitzer vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Masha Slamovich. Meanwhile, Nathan Lund and Sam Tallent, both old hands in the Denver comedy scene, will offer hilarious commentary, just like in the old days. Find tickets, $20 to $125, at HoldMyTicket.
22nd Annual Indian Market and Powwow
Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Fort, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison
The nonprofit Tesoro Foundation’s mission is to accurately preserve all the rich cultures of Colorado history, not just the ones we were taught about in school. For more than two decades, the organization’s Indian Market and Powwow has celebrated Indigenous cultures on the grounds of The Fort restaurant. The two-day fest showcases traditional dance and drumming, paired with authentic work for sale by artists from more than forty tribal nations; find tickets, $10 to $15 (children six and under free), here.
Rhino Stampede Through RiNo
Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lekker Coffee, 3460 Larimer Street, and more RiNo locations
Join Global Conservation on its Stampede through RiNo, where you can stomp at will through neighborhood watering holes, enjoying tasty snacks, seeing art and learning about conservation events around the globe. Start at Lekker Coffee, then head to Stem Ciders, Improper City, Ironton Distilling, Great Divide Barrel Bar, River North Brewing, Shake Shack, Odell, Block Distilling and Barcelona; the fun ends at Ratio Beerworks! Tickets are $30, get the details here.
Sloan's Lake Wide Open: Putt Putt Pub Crawl
Saturday, June 3, noon to 5 p.m.
4032 West 17th Avenue
The shotgun-style golf tournament (groups will start at different bars and restaurants at the same time) includes holes at six local bars and restaurants around the south side of Sloan’s Lake: Side Pony, Barfly, Vatos Tequila & Tacos, Sloan’s Tap & Burger, Odell Brewing and the Patio. Tickts are $30 per golfer ($55 for a pair and $100 for a foursome); proceeds will support the Sloan’s Lake Park Foundation. Get the details here.
Saturday Night BAZAAR: Platte Street
Saturday, June 3, 5 to 9 p.m.
1553 Platte Street
Denver Bazaar is diving into this summer's nightlife scene with four night markets in trendy spots around town. This weekend it’s on Platte Street Plaza near the Millennium Bridge, with fifty vendors, street food and food trucks, fashion trucks and more. Admission is free, but a shop-and-sip happy hour deal on Bottomless Aperol Spritz is available for $20 from 5 to 6 p.m. Along with Platte Street, the Night Bazaar will pop up in RiNo, Lowry and Sloan’s Lake on different nights of the week throughout the summer (info here). RSVP for June 3 here.
Noche de Museo: Pura Vida
Saturday, June 3, 6 to 9 p.m.
Tivoli Turnhalle, 900 Auraria Parkway, Auraria Campus
Fancy yourself up for your Museo de las Americas. Noche de Museo: Pura Vida is a fundraising gala inspired by Costa Rican food and culture, with a silent auction on the side, with the eats prepared by Xatrucho’s accomplished Honduran chef, Edwin Sandoval. Put on the glad rags and represent for the Museo at Auraria’s Tivoli Turnhalle, where couples can dance to the rhythms of Ritmo Jazz Latino. Gala tickets are $250; reserve yours and learn more here.
Catamounts, Pride of the Farm
Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m., with other dates through June 25
Metzger Farm, 12080 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster
Catamounts, The Estate Sale
Sunday, June 4, through Saturday, June 24: Thursdays through Sundays, multiple performances
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Amanda Berg Wilson and the Catamounts have two immersive shows opening this month, one outdoors and one indoors. The first, Pride of the Farm, tells the history of Metzger Farm, the location where it also unfolds in real time. The tale ultimately delves into the farm’s relationship to social and environmental justice; find tickets, $25, here. The Estate Sale takes over the People’s Building, which serves as the set as audiences move from room to room in an artist’s house, learning about who he was and what kind of meaning might have been imbued in his objects. Bonus: you can buy the art and objets right off the set. Tickets are $25 to $35 here.
A Mexican Trilogy: Charity
Saturday, June 3, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 4, 2 p.m.; run continues through July 1 with an industry night performance on Monday, June 12, 7:30 p.m.
John Hand Theater, CFU Lowry Campus, 7653 East 1st Place
The Firehouse company and director Debra Gallegos take on Evelina Fernandez’s A Mexican Trilogy: Charity, the last of three related plays about the Morales family that arc through 100 years of family. Charity takes place at the time of Pope John Paul II’s death and the first Iraq War, when matriarch Esperanza hits 100, still wanting to hold the family together. Admission is $25 ($15 industry night); find tickets and information here.
Adulti-verse: Local-verse: A Celebration of Denver Favorites!
Wednesday, June 7, 5 to 10 p.m.
Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st Street
Meow Wolf is mum on who or what will be in the limelight at June 7’s 21+ Adulti-verse’s Celebration of Denver Favorites, but you'll be safe assuming it’s something larger than life, just like Meow Wolf itself. We do know this much: On the same night, Denver’s Convergence Station will host the Made By Us vendor market and also announce the winner of the 2023 Garnish Games Bartending Championship, a local bartenders’ competition focused on the art of the garnish. Six mixologists chosen by an online public vote will be serving up their winning Meow-Wolf-themed cocktails. Get tickets, $49, here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]