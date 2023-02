Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge The Wells Fargo Cup returns to Winter Park. NSCD

Forget the frigid temperatures — there are plenty of hot times ahead, with special film festivals, new theater performances and outdoor adventures, including the annual Cupid's Undie Run!See our list of new art shows here , as well as a roster of fifteen things to do for free here . Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission this weekend:The Colorado Environmental Film Festival returns to the American Mountaineering Center with a variety of independent films that celebrate the beauty of the planet while also showing how you can make a difference. The fest opens with a community celebration that includes a screening of the filmwhich follows two young livestock farmers in Boulder County; admission is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance. Other programs run $12 each, and festival passes are available; get full details here Known for her best-selling books on scientific ideas and ways of thinking, Harvard professor Lisa Randall is adept at explaining cutting-edge advances in physics as well as connecting her research to broader domains. In this program, she will discuss science and creativity, as well as how to address the challenges faced by innovative thinkers. Tickets are $35; get them here The Denver Short Film Festival bills itself as "the coolest festival in the West," and that could be true today, given the weather. So settle into a nice warm seat at the Mayan, where you can enjoy a range of films ranging in length from one to twenty minutes, with novel cinematography and cinematic methods. Tickets are $17.50; get them here On February 1, Rattlebrain Productions actor Jon Wilkerson lost everything in a house fire. Now the creators ofare offering a bag of classic comedy sketches in a live revue that will benefit their colleague. Get tickets, $20, here The National Sports Center for the Disabled, one of the nation’s leading providers of adaptive outdoor recreation, is hosting the annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup, an annual fundraiser that supports therapeutic recreation summer and winter programs for children and adults living with physical, intellectual, emotional and behavioral disabilities. The activities include four races over the three-day weekend, with divisions ranging from corporate to kids; the action is capped by a championship competition with disabled athletes. Get the full details here For over thirty years, Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors have been dedicated to preserving and playing the jazz and blues of the legendary Five Points neighborhood. Last September, the Ambassadors — Purnell Steen on piano, Ed Stephen on guitar, Vohn Regensburger on guitar, Ron Bland on bass, and Bill Larson on drums — played in Denver’s Sister City of Brest, France; now you can hear them at a special lunch. Tickets are $30 ($20 kids); get them here Clover & Bee Productions, co-founded by actors Jessica Robblee and Mark Ragan, will take the stage at Buntport Theater for a three-weekend run of, William Luce’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated one-woman portrait of poet Emily Dickinson and her world. The biographical drama, made famous by actress Julie Harris, who performed fifteen characters on Broadway for 116 performances, will look different — in a good way — when Robblee revisits those roles in a smaller, more intimate space. Tickets range from free to $20; call 773-456-1376 for reservations.MCA Denver’s spring exhibition,celebrates local artists and the spirit and goals of RedLine Contemporary Art Center, which offers community outreach programs and two-year artist residencies that come with moral support, studio space and exhibition opportunities. This show marks RedLine’s remarkable fifteenth anniversary by recognizing eighteen of the 120 artists who’ve passed through the nonprofit’s doors. The opening celebration is a ticketed event with music, curated cocktails and people you'll want to know; not surprisingly, tickets ($25) are sold out, but you can get on the wait list here Hundreds of people will gather at Stoney's for some liquid courage in order to brave the cold (and humiliation) during Cupid’s Undie Run, the nation’s largest pantless party and mile-ish run for charity. The event raises awareness of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, as well as funds for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. You can register as an individual ($45) or team (or simply head to Stoney's to enjoy the fun); get the details here The DCPA Theatre Company’s Colorado New Play Summit gives audiences a front-row seat into the process of bringing a play to fruition in an exciting atmosphere augmented by the presence of playwrights, directors, actors, dramaturges, artistic directors, literary managers, casting directors, managers, agents and other representatives from theater companies. This year’s testing ground includes readings of four nascent plays, as well optional seats to the company’s fully produced playsand, with a playwright slam and a wrap party for socializing. All ticket packages are sold out; choose individual events by à la carte pricing here