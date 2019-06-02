The Ten Best Comedy Shows in Metro Denver in June

After an unseasonably damp and dreary May, Denver residents are more than ready to seize upon the splendor of late spring and early summer. Colorado's weather patterns may laugh in the face of your outdoor plans, but you can always guffaw your way through rain, sleet, snow or sunshine, thanks to the Mile High City's robust comedy calendar, which boasts jokes with a side of bloodsport, a Saturday Night Live pedigree and comedy nerd bona fides. Here are the ten best comedy shows along the Front Range in June.

Brian Posehn

Wednesday, June 5, through Saturday, June 8

Aggie Theatre

Comedy Works Downtown

$20 to $29

Few comics satiate the geekiest corners of fandom better than Brian Posehn, the preternaturally shlubby, metal-loving embodiment of a true comedy nerd. Co-star of the seminal tour documentary The Comedians of Comedy — which also helped introduce Maria Bamford, Patton Oswalt and Zach Galifianakis to the cultural zeitgeist — Posehn went on to record a number of gut-busting one-hour specials, including "The Fartist," "Criminally Posehn" and "25x2." He's also made a number of memorable turns as a character actor on shows like Seinfeld, The Sarah Silverman Program and Deadly Class. Posehn is rolling through the Centennial State for a series of performances, kicking off with a Fort Comedy-sponsored show at the Aggie Theatre on Wednesday, June 5, followed by a headlining engagement at Comedy Works Downtown from June 6 through June 8. To buy tickets, $20 to $29, and learn more, visit the Aggie Theatre and Comedy Works box-office pages.

Geoff Decker

Lucha Libre & Laughs: So Far, So Good

Friday, June 7, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater

$10 to $100

Over the course of its storied history, Lucha Libre & Laughs has bulked up from an unlikely hybrid of professional wrestling and standup comedy into an institution of the local creative community and winner of multiple Best of Denver Awards. Celebrate six years of brawn and buffoonery with "So Far, So Good," an evening replete with all the qualities that make Lucha Libre & Laughs such a special show. Newly-minted master of ceremonies Kyle Pogue, color commentators Sam Tallent and Nathan Lund, and comedians Anthony Siraguse, Timmi Lasley, David Rodriguez and Roxxy Haze will be on hand to keep the crowd giggling throughout rounds of choreographed fisticuffs. With LLL favorites like Anaya, Allie Gato, Mike Sydal and Royce Isaacs returning to the ring, the event will present a compelling argument for six more years of jokes and jabs. Visit the Oriental Theater box-office page to find tickets, $10 to $100, and more information.

Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould: The Show With Two Heads

Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m.

Gothic Theatre

$30 to $40

Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould have joined forces and hit the road for "The Show With Two Heads," a comedic mind-meld guaranteed to delight a certain stripe of fan. Their friendship was forged during their formative years in the Boston standup scene, yet their careers have flourished independently, both on the mic and behind the scenes. In addition to making the requisite comedy specials, albums and late-night appearances, Gould was a staff writer for The Simpsons and creator of the horror/comedy Stan Against Evil, while Goldthwait has emerged as the celebrated and in-demand director of gleefully deranged cult classics like Shakes the Clown and World's Greatest Dad. Flock together with these nerds of a feather; find tickets, $30 to $40, and more details on the Gothic Theatre's AXS Events page.

Jay Pharoah

Thursday, June 13, through Saturday, June 15

Comedy Works Downtown

$28

Jay Pharoah, the Saturday Night Live veteran famous for a litany of spot-on impressions of people like Barack Obama, Denzel Washington and Jay-Z, proves that his own voice is the strongest weapon in his comedic aresenal with each visit to town. Pharoah's been working steadily since leaving his debut gig, appearing on shows like White Famous as well as movies Unsane and Top Five, but the stage is where he shines brightest. Don't miss out. Buy tickets, $28, on the Comedy Works box-office page.

Chris Garcia

Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Denver Improv

$15

Few working comics can alchemize pathos into punchlines better than Chris Garcia, host of the upcoming WYNC podcast Dead Parents Social Hour. After he lost his father to Alzheimer's just as his show business career was starting to blossom, Garcia's comedy took a dark turn toward fearless honesty, becoming an unforgettable and unexpectedly life-affirming experience. Garcia has subsequently appeared on shows such as Adam Devine's House Party, This Is Not Happening and Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents, but nothing beats a live experience, even one haunted by death. Visit the Denver Improv box-office page to buy tickets, $15, and learn more.

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar

Wednesday, June 19, 8 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

$42 to $69

Five years after he last crossed the pond for the Force Majeure tour, Eddie Izzard alights upon the Queen City of the Plains once more with Wunderbar, a fresh hour of delightfully stream-of-consciousness comedy. A thespian, polyglot and political activist, Izzard is equally adept when performing on stage in French, German, Spanish or Arabic; appearing in films like Oceans Twelve and Thirteen, Victoria & Abdul and Valkyrie; or campaigning against Brexit. Whether he appears in or out of one of his famous drag ensembles, Izzard remains as sickening as ever over thirty years into his illustrious career. Tickets are $42 to $69 on Paramount Theatre's Altitude Tickets page; find out more on Izzard's Wunderbar Tour calendar.

Jason Mewes

Thursday, June 20, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Improv

$22 to $45

Get your bootchies snootched when slacker cinema's favorite corner-dwelling schwag peddler, Jason Mewes, tries his stink-palmed hand at standup comedy. The chattery half of Jay and Silent Bob, a recurrent source of comic relief throughout the films of Kevin Smith — plus one weird episode of Degrassi: The Next Generation — Mewes is a disarmingly skilled raconteur and reliably hilarious presence on Smith's live Q&A shows and podcasts such as Jay and Silent Bob Get Old. Tickets, $22 to $45, are selling quickly, so go to the Denver Improv box-office page to get yours before the opportunity disappears like a cloud of bong smoke.

Kevin Nealon

Thursday, June 20, through Saturday, June 22, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m.

Rialto Theater

Comedy Works South

$35 to $49

Kevin Nealon is still most recognized as Saturday Night Live's drollest Weekend Update anchor, and from his role on the TV show Weeds — where his gan-favorite character proved to be so integral that he stuck around longer than was narratively plausible — but his delightfully deadpan absurdism carries into his standup act as well. For proof, look no further than his undersung album and special, Whelmed, but not Overly. Appearing these days on the ensemble cast of the CBS sitcom Man With a Plan, Nealon nevertheless maintains a busy touring schedule, which winds through Colorado for performances at Loveland's Rialto Theater and Denver's Comedy Works South in late June. Find tickets, $35 to $49, and more information on the Rialto Theater and Comedy Works box-office pages.

Fortune Feimster

Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Comedy Works Downtown

$25

LGBTQ comedians may be woefully underrepresented during Pride month in Denver this year, but fortunately (sorry), Fortune Feimster provides well over thirty days' worth of joy with each performance. Most recently — and most importantly — seen as a guest judge and sketch partner on Ru Paul's Drag Race, Feimster initially stepped into the national spotlight as a contributing writer and roundtable panelist on Chelsea Lately. She's subsequently told jokes on Conan and Netflix's The Standups, and appeared in The Mindy Project and Office Christmas Party. Swell with pride and guffaw your guts out when Feimster returns to Comedy Works Downtown for another weekend of comedic devastation. Buy tickets, $25, and find out more on the Comedy Works events calendar.

Courtesy of Harrison Rains

Mile High Movie Roast Last Show Ever

Friday, June 28, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater

$20

Denver comedy crashes into the end of an era when the closing credits roll on the Mile High Movie Roast, which returns to its original home at the Oriental Theater for its final show. Co-created by Matt Vogl and Harrison Rains fourteen years ago, the show endured shifting venues, copyright entanglements and constant pressure over the course of its joke-filled history without ever losing the core crew of die-hard fans who showed up month after month to make fun at the movies. Don't miss out on one last opportunity to behold Vogl and Rains laying wisecracking waste to a secret film — the true joy of Mile High Movie Roast was never the films on screen; it was the jokes we told along the way — at a show that doubles as a parting gift for comedic locavores. Get your tickets to the final bow from the Oriental Theater box-office page, where you'll also find more info.