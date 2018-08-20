Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

This week's literary events tell a variety of stories, from historic fiction to real-life-inspired novels to a touching memoir. It’s also celebrity-stocked, with actress Amber Tamblyn visiting Alamo Drafthouse and local-comic-made-good Adam Cayton-Holland. It’s a pretty full week, so make room on your schedule — and your bookshelf.

EXPAND Mark Woolcott

Tricia Downing, Chance for Rain

Tuesday, August 21, 5 p.m.

Fiction Beer Company

7101 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Denver dynamo Tricia Downing — athlete, motivational speaker, community activist and author — celebrates the debut of her first novel, Chance for Rain, at Fiction Beer Company. The book closely parallels some of Downing’s own challenges in living a life in the face of physical adversity, dealing with the “worries, experiences, and growth” of wheelchair users. Books will be available for purchase (and an autograph by the author) at the event.

Westword

Adam Cayton-Holland, Tragedy Plus Time

Tuesday, August 21, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

$26

Denver’s own Adam Cayton-Holland (a former Westword writer) takes a break from his national comedy appearances and his TV series Those Who Can’t to come home to the Mile High City to launch his book Tragedy Plus Time: A Tragi-Comic Memoir. The book is a paean to his sister, who took her own life after struggling with mental illness, and is an honest and heartfelt look at the beautiful, funny and heartbreaking relationship that they shared. Tickets to the event include a copy of the book and a spot in the autograph line.