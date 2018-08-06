Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Through literary events this week, you can experience one woman's exploration of the depth and breadth of the heart of America, another woman's run for the Senate, and still another woman’s descent into domestic terrorism. You can also revisit late-’60s cinema or hear the words of local veterans. Get your bookmarks ready for their stories of life both in uniform and out. In short, there’s a lot to experience this week. Get your bookmarks ready.

MFF Publishing

Related Stories Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Carrie Morgridge, The Spirit of the Trail

Monday, August 6, 5 p.m.

Paepcke Library

845 Meadows Road, Aspen

Free

If you hit the road now, you can attend the Ascend at the Aspen Institute conversation with Carrie Morgridge, author of The Spirit of the Trail: A Journey to Fulfillment Along the Continental Divide. Her book invites readers on a cross-country mountain-bike trip over what are commonly regarded as the most challenging routes in North America. Whether you’ve always desired to take to the road or just wonder what it’s like to experience the full breadth of America, it’s worth a quick trip to Aspen to explore Morgridge’s experiences and discover the country and the Great Divide. The event is free, but registration is requested.

EXPAND Simon & Schuster

Jo Piazza, Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win

Wednesday, August 8, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Jo Piazza, author of The Knock Off, How to Be Married and Fitness Junkie, has a new book: Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win. She'll host a BookBar Book Club session focusing on her novel, about a woman who wants it all —and doesn’t herself know how far she’ll be willing to go in order to get it. It’s modern politics meets sexual politics— and an insightful look into what it takes for a woman to run for national office today.