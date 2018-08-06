Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Through literary events this week, you can experience one woman's exploration of the depth and breadth of the heart of America, another woman's run for the Senate, and still another woman’s descent into domestic terrorism. You can also revisit late-’60s cinema or hear the words of local veterans. Get your bookmarks ready for their stories of life both in uniform and out. In short, there’s a lot to experience this week. Get your bookmarks ready.
Carrie Morgridge, The Spirit of the Trail
Monday, August 6, 5 p.m.
Paepcke Library
845 Meadows Road, Aspen
Free
If you hit the road now, you can attend the Ascend at the Aspen Institute conversation with Carrie Morgridge, author of The Spirit of the Trail: A Journey to Fulfillment Along the Continental Divide. Her book invites readers on a cross-country mountain-bike trip over what are commonly regarded as the most challenging routes in North America. Whether you’ve always desired to take to the road or just wonder what it’s like to experience the full breadth of America, it’s worth a quick trip to Aspen to explore Morgridge’s experiences and discover the country and the Great Divide. The event is free, but registration is requested.
Jo Piazza, Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win
Wednesday, August 8, 7 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Jo Piazza, author of The Knock Off, How to Be Married and Fitness Junkie, has a new book: Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win. She'll host a BookBar Book Club session focusing on her novel, about a woman who wants it all —and doesn’t herself know how far she’ll be willing to go in order to get it. It’s modern politics meets sexual politics— and an insightful look into what it takes for a woman to run for national office today.
James Munn, This Is No Dream: Making Rosemary’s Baby
Wednesday, August 8, 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
$5
James Munn comes to the Boulder Book Store to speak about and sign his new book, This Is No Dream: Making Rosemary’s Baby. It's a deep dive into Roman Polanski’s legendary 1968 film, examining everything from the direction to casting choices to the kudos it received upon release — as well as the condemnation. This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of the film: time to be scared (and fascinated) all over again.
Still Coming Home: Denver Veterans Writing
Friday, August 10, 5:15 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center
2350 Arapahoe Street
Free
Contributors to the Colorado Humanities and Center for the Book anthology Still Coming Home: Denver Veterans Writing will gather at RedLine to celebrate the book’s publication. The reading is part of the 48 Hours of Socially Engaged Art & Conversation Summit, a two-day event that encourages cultural organizations, nonprofits, artists and other individuals to share their expertise on cultural responsiveness, social responsibility and collective leadership. The event is free, but registration is strongly suggested.
R.O. Kwon, The Incendiaries
Saturday, August 11, 2 p.m.
Tattered Cover LoDo
1628 16th Street
Free
Award-winning author R.O. Kwon will appear at the Tattered Cover LoDo to read from and sign copies of her latest book, The Incendiaries, a “powerful” and “darkly glittering” story about a young Korean woman at an American university drawn inexorably into the world of domestic terrorism by a cult tied to North Korea. It’s a fascinating look inside the minds of extremist terrorists, and at the same time a fractured love story — a warning about what can happen when some people lose the thing they love most.
