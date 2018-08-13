Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

For many workaday Denver dwellers, Monday mornings are the most dreadful time of every week. We're here to help. Even if you're deep into the doldrums, you'll be delighted by the opportunity to enjoy movies, concerts, comedy shows and an immersive pop-up art gallery without spending so much as a dime. Enjoy princely entertainment for a pauper's price at the five best free events in Denver this week.
Podcast Poetry
Monday, August 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Denver Press Club
Podcasting has opened up a new world of possibilities for anyone with ideas to express and a DIY ethos. Learn the origin story and hear about the freedom enjoyed by self-starting podcasters at the Denver Press Club's Podcast Poetry, a discussion with Faith Donaldson and Lois Melkonian, co-hosts of More to Life With Faith and Lois. With respective backgrounds in psychology and journalism, Donaldson and Melkonian offer invaluable advice for creatives, aspiring podcasters or simply anyone seeking to improve their own well-being. Visit Denver Press Club's Eventbrite page to register and learn more.
Patio Screenings at Avanti: Mean Girls
Tuesday, August 14, 9 p.m. to midnight
Avanti Food & Beverage
Nothing's more fetch than a movie under the stars, particularly when the movie in question is the eminently quotable Mean Girls. A classic entry into the teen-film canon that stands apart from its competitors with sharp, Tina Fey-penned dialogue and strong performances, Mean Girls hasn't diminished in the fourteen years since its initial release; indeed, a musical adaptation of the clique-critiquing comedy has taken Broadway by storm. So grab your burn book (along with a wide array of vittles and tipples available at Avanti Food & Beverage's various vendors) and take a trip back to high school that thankfully only lasts 107 minutes. Find more details on the Alamo Drafthouse box-office page.
Ratio Comedy: New Blood
Wednesday, August 15, 8 p.m.
Ratio Beerworks
Denver's comedy scene may offer plenty of stage time to aspiring standups, but there are relatively few opportunities to perform in front of anyone besides disinterested fellow open mic-ers. Thanks to years of popular Wednesday night comedy shows, though, Ratio Comedy has cultivated a loyal crowd of beer-loving comedy nerds (or comedy-loving beer nerds) who fill the brewery's well-designed taproom week after week. New Blood is a well-curated showcase of fledgling comics — along with a couple of pros here and there — that helps introduce Ratio's crowd to an up-and-coming generation of local talent, all for free.This week's lineup includes Andres Becerril, Lily Ostberg, Brennan Conley, Talitha K, Ian Douglas Terry, Andrew Bueno, Brad Galli and Atlanta's Olive Lynch. Visit Ratio Beerworks' Facebook events page for more information.
This Machine Has a Soul: Opening Reception
Thursday, August 16, 4:30 p.m.
4335 Thompson Court
An art installation unlike any other, This Machine Has a Soul immerses viewers in visual metaphor, exploring the personal and sociological challenges of creating a home with daring new works from a talented consortium of local creatives. Organized by the civic-minded crafters at Warm Cookies of the Revolution, the installation features a museum of repeating history, a restored 1953 Chevy Bel Air juxtaposed with Hot Wheels toys, a video element called "The Closet of Souls," and much more. Taking up residence in a detached parking garage for a mere five days, This Machine Has a Soul is all the more vital for its pop-up ephemerality. The opening reception on Thursday, August 16, kicks off with live performances by Molina Speaks with Roots, Rice & Beans. Visit the This Machine Has a Soul home page to learn more.
Esmé Patterson and the Still Tide
Friday, August 17, 6 to 10 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion
Although Denver's outdoor concert season is beginning to wind down, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy live music under the stars. Levitt Pavilion's outstanding free summer series continues Friday, August 17, with a headlining set from one of the Mile High City's favorite singer songwriters, Esmé Patterson. A music-scene veteran with her own brand of "soulful dream-rock," Patterson will be joined by opening act the Still Tide. Admission is free, with VIP tickets are available for $30. Visit Levitt Pavilion's Eventbrite page to register and learn more.
