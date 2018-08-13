Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

For many workaday Denver dwellers, Monday mornings are the most dreadful time of every week. We're here to help. Even if you're deep into the doldrums, you'll be delighted by the opportunity to enjoy movies, concerts, comedy shows and an immersive pop-up art gallery without spending so much as a dime. Enjoy princely entertainment for a pauper's price at the five best free events in Denver this week.

Denver Press Club

Related Stories Earl Chuvarsky's Paintings Offer Solace in a Divided United States

Podcast Poetry

Monday, August 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Denver Press Club

Podcasting has opened up a new world of possibilities for anyone with ideas to express and a DIY ethos. Learn the origin story and hear about the freedom enjoyed by self-starting podcasters at the Denver Press Club's Podcast Poetry, a discussion with Faith Donaldson and Lois Melkonian, co-hosts of More to Life With Faith and Lois. With respective backgrounds in psychology and journalism, Donaldson and Melkonian offer invaluable advice for creatives, aspiring podcasters or simply anyone seeking to improve their own well-being. Visit Denver Press Club's Eventbrite page to register and learn more.

Patio Screenings at Avanti: Mean Girls

Tuesday, August 14, 9 p.m. to midnight

Avanti Food & Beverage

Nothing's more fetch than a movie under the stars, particularly when the movie in question is the eminently quotable Mean Girls. A classic entry into the teen-film canon that stands apart from its competitors with sharp, Tina Fey-penned dialogue and strong performances, Mean Girls hasn't diminished in the fourteen years since its initial release; indeed, a musical adaptation of the clique-critiquing comedy has taken Broadway by storm. So grab your burn book (along with a wide array of vittles and tipples available at Avanti Food & Beverage's various vendors) and take a trip back to high school that thankfully only lasts 107 minutes. Find more details on the Alamo Drafthouse box-office page.