Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Rise and grind, Denver workers. Monday morning is here to usher in five more days of toil and trouble. Fortunately, the Mile High City is replete with opportunities to make the most of your leisure time. Classical-music aficionados, comedy nerds, green thumbs and others have plenty of reason to celebrate this week. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver over the next five days.
CU Faculty Tuesdays: Virtuosity for Two
Tuesday, August 28, 7:30 p.m.
Grusin Music Hall
School is back in session at the University of Colorado, and while that fact may be bittersweet for students, it's a boon to fans of the talented classical musicians in the CU orbit. The faculty series commences in fine style with a concert by violinist Charles Wetherbee and pianist David Korevaar, performing a trio of masterworks starting with Ottorino Respighi's Sonata for Violin and Piano in B minor, P. 110, followed by Ernest Chausson's Poème, Op. 25 and Ludwig van Beethoven's “Kreutzer” Sonata for Violin in A Major, Op. 47. With masterworks like these, "Virtuosity for Two" is a fitting name for this season-opening show. Due to popular demand, the organizers recommend arriving early to secure a seat. Visit the CU Presents events calendar for more details.
Black Actors Guild Presents Show Ya Teef
Tuesday, August 28, 8 to 11 p.m.
BarFly
The Black Actors Guild's Best of Denver award-winning improv show returns to the Alamo Drafthouse's BarFly lounge for another evening of extemporaneous performance. Off-book and funny as hell, the guild members engage the audience during ten to fifteen short-form improv games, finding the funny in politics, sociology, identity and relationships. Admission is free; find out more on BarFly's Facebook events page.
Denver Botanic Gardens SCFD Free Day
Wednesday, August 29, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens
Eager to explore Denver's finest cultural institutions but wary of cover charges? Fret not, penny-pinching sophisticates: the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District has your back. All year long, the SCFD sponsors free admission days at cherished local attractions, a proud tradition that continues with a free day at the blooming Denver Botanic Gardens. Enjoy Mike Whiting's Pixelated and the Invisible Links exhibit along with the bounty of natural splendor on display, courtesy of the SCFD. Visit the Denver Botanic Gardens events calendar to learn more.
Black Shirt Comedy Night
Thursday, August 30, 7:30 p.m.
Black Shirt Brewing Co.
Enjoy pint after pint of laughter at the Best of Denver award-winning Black Shirt Brewing Co, which adds a standup show produced by Denver comedy champion (and Black Shirt trivia night host) Nathan Lund to its bustling performance lineup. August's lineup welcomes local mirth merchants Caitie Hannan, Zach Reinert, Rachel Weeks and prodigal Denverite Kevin O'Brien, so the fledgling showcase is clearly continuing Black Shirt's tradition of excellence. Enjoy a beer and a belly laugh at Black Shirt on a new night. Visit Black Shirt's Facebook events page for more information.
Levitt Summer Concert Series: Inspector and Roka Hueka
Friday, August 31, 6 to 10 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion
Make the most of the summer's dwindling days on the last night of August by skanking and swaying under the stars at Levitt Pavilion's Summer Concert Series. Have a brassy blast as Latin ska-slingers Inspector and Roka Hueka, two ensembles that specialize in bringing new energy to traditional sounds, share the stage. Admission is free, and VIP passes are available for $30. Visit Levitt Pavilion's Eventbrite page to find out more.
