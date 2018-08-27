Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Rise and grind, Denver workers. Monday morning is here to usher in five more days of toil and trouble. Fortunately, the Mile High City is replete with opportunities to make the most of your leisure time. Classical-music aficionados, comedy nerds, green thumbs and others have plenty of reason to celebrate this week. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver over the next five days.

CU Faculty Tuesdays: Virtuosity for Two

Tuesday, August 28, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

School is back in session at the University of Colorado, and while that fact may be bittersweet for students, it's a boon to fans of the talented classical musicians in the CU orbit. The faculty series commences in fine style with a concert by violinist Charles Wetherbee and pianist David Korevaar, performing a trio of masterworks starting with Ottorino Respighi's Sonata for Violin and Piano in B minor, P. 110, followed by Ernest Chausson's Poème, Op. 25 and Ludwig van Beethoven's “Kreutzer” Sonata for Violin in A Major, Op. 47. With masterworks like these, "Virtuosity for Two" is a fitting name for this season-opening show. Due to popular demand, the organizers recommend arriving early to secure a seat. Visit the CU Presents events calendar for more details.

The Black Actors Guild

Black Actors Guild Presents Show Ya Teef

Tuesday, August 28, 8 to 11 p.m.

BarFly

The Black Actors Guild's Best of Denver award-winning improv show returns to the Alamo Drafthouse's BarFly lounge for another evening of extemporaneous performance. Off-book and funny as hell, the guild members engage the audience during ten to fifteen short-form improv games, finding the funny in politics, sociology, identity and relationships. Admission is free; find out more on BarFly's Facebook events page.