Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Denver's creative community is constantly finding new ways to entertain its fellow citizens. Every night of this workaday week, there's some sort of free fun for empty-pocketed and open-minded Denver dwellers; keep reading for the five best.
Monday Movie Night: Real Genius
Monday, August 6, 8 to 11 p.m.
Declaration Brewing
Capture the remaining spirit of summertime with a beer and an outdoor screening at Declaration Brewing's Monday Movie Night. Curated by the kindly cinephiles over at Alamo Drafthouse, the series is heavy on cult classics and blasts from the past...and the profoundly goofy ’80s comedy Real Genius fits both criteria. Widely remembered as Val Kilmer's breakout role, Real Genius is a proudly dumb movie about brilliant characters that nonetheless manages to deliver a healthy dose of nostalgia for ’80s babies. Visit Declaration Brewing's Facebook events page to learn more.
Smash Brothers Tournament
Tuesday, August 7, 7 to 9 p.m.
The Monkey Barrel
Get ready to wreak 64-bit havoc at the Monkey Barrel's Smash Brothers Tournament, a gaming gauntlet where only the most ruthless and nimble-thumbed player may claim victory. Co-sponsored by Excalibur Mobile Entertainment, the contest brings the Nintendo 64 version of the colorful and chaotic brawler to the big screen, inviting players to pummel their pixelated opponents while enjoying discounted drinks and tacos. The tourney is free to enter, and prizes include Lootcrates stuffed with nerd-friendly curios and gift certificates to Mile High Comics. Find out more on the Monkey Barrel's Facebook events page.
Kickback Comedy One Year Anniversary
Wednesday, August 8, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Call to Arms Brewing
It may seem like nearly every brewery in town hosts a comedy show these days, but that's only because it's true. Standing out from the very crowded field, Katie Bowman's Kickback Comedy has endured for a year —thereby lasting longer than most new shows — by emphasizing quality over quantity. To mark this momentous occasion, Bowman has invited mirth merchants Timmi Lasley, Nolawee Mengist, Heather Thomson (L.A.) and headliner Sam Tallent. This is a rare opportunity to see the comics up close; the coziness of Call to Arms Brewing's tea light-festooned taproom lends Kickback Comedy a rare intimacy that bridges the distance between performer and audience. Go to Call to Arms Brewing Company's Facebook events page for more information.
HARD LINES: An Exploration of Geometry
Thursday, August 9, 5 to 8 p.m.
Space Gallery
Marvel at the manifold shapes that ideas can take at Space Gallery's latest exhibition HARD LINES: An Exploration of Geometry. The multi-dimensional collection includes new works from Ramón Bonilla, Jodie Roth Cooper, Anthony Falcetta, Howard Hersh and Frank Martinez, all of whom have created their distinctive and beautiful interpretations of geometric abstraction. Remarkably expressive despite its pared-down aesthetic, HARD LINES emphasizes color, pattern and composition with a fine collection of unforgettable images. Visit Space Gallery's Facebook events page for more details.
Helikon Summer Music Series: Kayla Marque and KDubbs
Friday, August 10, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Helikon Gallery & Studios
Known for displaying some of the city's most eye-catching art, Helikon Gallery & Studi- songwriter Kayla Marque, a gifted multi-instrumentalist who's helped shape the local music scene with her hardworking example. The concert is presented in coordination with Audio/Visual, a music-themed art exhibition in the retail gallery. Visit the Helikon Gallery & Studios events calendar to learn more.
Know of an event that could be in a future Free for All? E-mail information to editorial@westword.com.
