Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Denver's creative community is constantly finding new ways to entertain its fellow citizens. Every night of this workaday week, there's some sort of free fun for empty-pocketed and open-minded Denver dwellers; keep reading for the five best.

Monday Movie Night: Real Genius

Monday, August 6, 8 to 11 p.m.

Declaration Brewing

Capture the remaining spirit of summertime with a beer and an outdoor screening at Declaration Brewing's Monday Movie Night. Curated by the kindly cinephiles over at Alamo Drafthouse, the series is heavy on cult classics and blasts from the past...and the profoundly goofy ’80s comedy Real Genius fits both criteria. Widely remembered as Val Kilmer's breakout role, Real Genius is a proudly dumb movie about brilliant characters that nonetheless manages to deliver a healthy dose of nostalgia for ’80s babies. Visit Declaration Brewing's Facebook events page to learn more.

Smash Brothers Tournament

Tuesday, August 7, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Monkey Barrel

Get ready to wreak 64-bit havoc at the Monkey Barrel's Smash Brothers Tournament, a gaming gauntlet where only the most ruthless and nimble-thumbed player may claim victory. Co-sponsored by Excalibur Mobile Entertainment, the contest brings the Nintendo 64 version of the colorful and chaotic brawler to the big screen, inviting players to pummel their pixelated opponents while enjoying discounted drinks and tacos. The tourney is free to enter, and prizes include Lootcrates stuffed with nerd-friendly curios and gift certificates to Mile High Comics. Find out more on the Monkey Barrel's Facebook events page.