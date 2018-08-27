Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Delve into the myth of the Trickster, read the stars of Shakespeare, or deal with depression, dread or Bob Marley: Opportunities to do all of this, and more, abound on the literary calendar this week. Back-to-school time for the kids is a good time to learn something new, whatever your age. Here are five ways to do just that over the next five days.
Priscilla Costello, Shakespeare and the Stars
Monday, August 27, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
On the occasion of the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s passing, author and astrologer Priscilla Costello comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign her book Shakespeare and the Stars: The Hidden Astrological Keys to Understanding the World’s Greatest Playwright. Just remember who said, “The fault…is not in our stars, but in ourselves.” (Hint: it wasn’t John Green.) So, yes: Shakespeare is no stranger to the stars and what they mean — and Costello's book explores exactly how that comes through the Bard and his work.
Drop-In Writing at the Denver Art Museum
Tuesday, August 28, 1 p.m.
Denver Art Museum
100 West 14th Avenue
Free with Museum Admission
Michael Henry, poet and executive director of Lighthouse Writers Workshop, hosts a free and welcoming creative space at the Denver Art Museum. Come explore the exhibits and discuss the concepts inherent in them…and then use that experience to light your own creative spark. The group meets on the first level of the Hamilton Building. Bring your writing tools, and come ready to create!
Anne Waldman, Trickster Feminism
Tuesday, August 28, 6 p.m.
Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe
1301 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder
Free
Anne Waldman comes to Boulder’s Innisfree Poetry Bookstore to read from and sign her new book Trickster Feminism. Waldman, who with Allen Ginsberg started the Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics at Naropa, is an active member of the Outrider experimental poetry movement, and has been an important part of the Beat movement and the second generation of the New York School. Terry Tempest Williams said it best about this, Waldman’s newest book: “Her words: sacred text.”
Hillary Jacobs Hendel, It’s Not Always Depression
Tuesday, August 28, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax
Free
Psychotherapist Hillary Jacobs Hendel, known for her work as the mental health consultant for the hit AMC series Mad Men, visits Tattered Cover to read from and sign her new book, It’s Not Always Depression: Working the Change Triangle to Listen to the Body, Discover Core Emotions, and Connect to Your Authentic Self. The concept of the Change Triangle became a “#1 emailed New York Times article” — which means you may have already seen this mentioned in the subject lines of messages from your well-meaning Aunt in Pueblo — and now you can not only understand what she was talking about, but also do yourself some potential good.
Marcia Douglas, The Marvellous Equations of the Dread
Thursday, August 30, 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
$5 (includes $5 voucher)
This mythical reworking of 300 years of violence is author Marcia Douglas’s trip deep into the history of Rasta. The Marvellous Equations of the Dread: A Novel in Bass Riddim focuses on Bob Marley, reincarnated as a homeless man named Fall-down; it’s the story of both Jamaica’s nihilistic violence as well as its wondrously creative humanity. Douglas visits the Boulder Bookstore to read and sign this vibrant new novel.
