Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Delve into the myth of the Trickster, read the stars of Shakespeare, or deal with depression, dread or Bob Marley: Opportunities to do all of this, and more, abound on the literary calendar this week. Back-to-school time for the kids is a good time to learn something new, whatever your age. Here are five ways to do just that over the next five days.

Ibis Press

Priscilla Costello, Shakespeare and the Stars

Monday, August 27, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

On the occasion of the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s passing, author and astrologer Priscilla Costello comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign her book Shakespeare and the Stars: The Hidden Astrological Keys to Understanding the World’s Greatest Playwright. Just remember who said, “The fault…is not in our stars, but in ourselves.” (Hint: it wasn’t John Green.) So, yes: Shakespeare is no stranger to the stars and what they mean — and Costello's book explores exactly how that comes through the Bard and his work.

The Denver Art Museum, where one can even interpret the furniture. Osbornb at Flickr

Drop-In Writing at the Denver Art Museum

Tuesday, August 28, 1 p.m.

Denver Art Museum

100 West 14th Avenue

Free with Museum Admission

Michael Henry, poet and executive director of Lighthouse Writers Workshop, hosts a free and welcoming creative space at the Denver Art Museum. Come explore the exhibits and discuss the concepts inherent in them…and then use that experience to light your own creative spark. The group meets on the first level of the Hamilton Building. Bring your writing tools, and come ready to create!