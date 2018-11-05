Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

It's election week across the U.S., and Colorado’s literary scene is going national. Former secretary of state John Kerry and nationally recognized fiction writer Ramona Ausubel kick off the week strong; this weekend, many events will honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s servicemen and -women. And Steven Dunn, author of Colorado Book Award finalist Potted Meat, will appear not once, but twice. There’s almost too much good stuff to list — but while you’re enjoying the bookish delights, don’t forget to take the time to vote. And here's an idea: Maybe vote for people who seem like they read?

Ramona Ausubel, Awayland

Monday, November 5, 6:30 p.m.

Tivoli 640 (Zenith Room), Auraria Campus

900 Auraria Parkway

Free

Join the creative-writing program at the University of Colorado Denver in welcoming fabulous fiction writer Ramona Ausubel, who'll reading from her latest collection of short stories, Awayland. Ausubel’s particular style of fiction has made understandable waves in the literary world, earning her several honors, awards and spots on “best of” lists. Come experience the wonderful weirdness and right-on truth of fiction that challenges, entertains and affects readers on a deep, core-myth level.

John Kerry, Every Day Is Extra

Monday, November 5, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

John Kerry has been a senator, the secretary of state, and the 2004 Democratic candidate for president — and now he comes to the Tattered Cover to read from and sign his new best-selling book, Every Day Is Extra. His autobiography tells the story of a unique American experience, from being the son of a diplomat to a decorated Vietnam veteran to a politician. It’s a revealing memoir by a witness to some of the most turbulent decades in American life…and a roadmap to where America can go next, if we have the collective will. The event is free, but registration is required.

Dr. Steven Trout, The Great War and Collective Memory

Saturday, November 10, 6:30 p.m.

Regis University, Claver Hall Mountain View Room

3333 Regis Boulevard

Free

Join Colorado Humanities in celebrating Veterans Day with an evening dedicated to war, history and American memory. A presentation by author, historian and consultant Steven Trout (On the Battlefield of Memory, Memorial Fictions) will be followed by a panel discussion with a panoply of local professors talking about the Great War — now a century old — and how we can and why we must remember that American experience.

At the Inkwell Book Release Party

Saturday, November 10, 3 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Join BookBar and At the Inkwell’s own Hillary Leftwich in welcoming three Colorado writers, who'll be reading from their works. Noted Fort Collins poet Camille Dungy will present her new book of essays, Guidebook to Relative Strangers; local writer and physician Dr. Richard Froude will read from his book Your Love Alone Is Not Enough, coming in late 2018 from Subito Press; and Colorado Book Award finalist Steven Dunn (Potted Meat) will talk about his new book, Water & Power. What could be better than supporting literature? Supporting lit on a local level. And maybe enjoying some wine at the same time.

Veteran Author Readings & Workshop

Sunday, November 11, noon

The Den, Red Rocks Community College

13300 West Sixth Avenue, Lakewood

Free

Didn’t get enough Steven Dunn on Saturday? Catch him at Red Rocks Community College, this time teaming up with notable local writer Jason Arment (Musahaleen) for a Veterans Day reading and writing workshop. Dunn and Arment, both veterans, will offer not only readings (and signings!) of their work, but also their insights into the process of writing, and how it can be a powerful and significant force in and of itself.



