Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

As fall officially begins, the literary offerings begin to pick up in Denver. The weather is cooler, daylight wanes, and falling leaves somehow make people want to turn the pages of a book. The various bookstores in and around town are here to oblige, offering up everything from graphic novels to psychological treatises to political philosophy to new novels and Neil Patrick Harris. Okay, so Neil Patrick Harris isn’t in and of himself literary, but like Jell-o, there’s always room for some Neil Patrick Harris. Keep reading for the five best events on the literary calendar.

Farrar, Straus, and Giroux

Laurie Halse Anderson, Speak: The Graphic Novel

Tuesday, September 25, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Laurie Halse Anderson’s influential and classic novel Speak gets the graphic-novel treatment (that’s comic books gone literary, by the way), telling the timely story of a high school freshman dealing with the sexual assault she suffered at the hands of an upperclassman. Anderson comes to the Tattered Cover to christen this new edition of her book, which comes alive for both new audiences and established fans alike.

EXPAND W.W. Norton

Barb Maiberger & Arielle Schwartz, EMDR Therapy and Somatic Psychology

Wednesday, September 26, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Two Colorado-based authors launch their fascinating EMDR Therapy and Somatic Psychology: Interventions to Enhance Embodiment in Trauma Treatment, at the Boulder Book Store. The growing interest in the two elements combining as a model for comprehensive trauma treatment is the genesis of this important new book, and Maiberger and Schwartz will be on hand not only to discuss their research, but also to read from and sign copies of the book. As always, the $5 entry fee will be applied to the purchase of this or any book in the store.