Celebrate Fifty Years of Earth Day Online

For five decades, Earth Day has been a chance for people of all ages to renew their commitment to the planet, attending lectures, gathering in parks and demonstrating in the streets. But on April 22, the fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day, most events will be inside, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

That's a big change from the action that had been anticipated earlier this year for this big anniversary, but there are still ways to celebrate Earth Day across the Front Range — from the comfort of your home.



Earth Week Summit

Through April 18

Green Team Academy is hosting a free online Earth Week Summit, where you can participate in virtual workshops and happy hours through April 18, getting a head start on events slated for the actual fiftieth anniversary on April 22.

Get Outdoors Day

April 18

Looking to get outside — or at least remember that there is an outside? The Alliance Center is offering movies that you can screen at home, including Glen Canyon Rediscovered and an instructional video for making a bird feeder. It's also collected online resources for how to safely and responsibly explore nature during COVID-19, enjoy some exercise and appreciate the planet.

Lakewood Virtual Earth Day Celebration

10 a.m. to noon April 18

From their living rooms and back yards, Lakewood residents will be celebrating Earth Day with live music, workshops, art projects, discussions of neighborhood sustainability, biking and more. The festivities will be live streamed on Facebook, at the Lakewood website and on cable television. Go to the event's Facebook page to find out more about all the ways to participate...and you don't even need to live in the town to join in.

Denver's Renewable Electricity Action Plan

April 18 through April 24

Are you ready to bring power to the people? Learn about Denver's 100 Percent Renewable Electricity Action Plan, and help organizers get a better sense of where the community stands on affordable, reliable and renewable energy by filling out a survey.

Sustainable Living Association: Virtual Earth Day Celebration

April 18 through April 22

The Sustainable Living Association is adapting its annual Earth Day celebrations in Fort Collins and bringing five days of speakers, hands-on activities, music and resources to you. There will be a mix of pre- and live-recorded videos, tips for having a fun Earth Day, and suggestions for fighting for the planet long past the holiday itself. Head to the Sustainable Living Association website for a full list of events and resources.

EXPAND Thousands of youth rallied against climate change at Civic Center Park in Denver on October 11. Kenneth Hamblin III

Earth Week

April 18 to 25

The Alliance Center is offering a cornucopia of workshops, celebrations, screenings and resources throughout Earth Week. There will be documentaries about waste diversion, political calls to action, conversations about climate change, discussions about food systems and agriculture, arts and culture activities, crafts, cooking projects and more. Head to the Alliance Center website for a day-by-day breakdown of both the entertaining and educational opportunities.

Climate Action Community Conversation

April 20 to 30

Denver Climate Action, Sustainability and Resilience will be hosting eleven days of community conversations with the public, elected officials and the Denver Climate Action Task Force, where you can weigh in on the future of climate action in the city. The city's promise: Bold action. The reality? What we make it.

Spirit of the Sun Panel

Wednesday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.

Indigenous activists are going to be addressing climate justice on Earth Day. This panel will look at environmental racism, the exploitation of natural resources and land, and how indigenous womxn and children and being harmed by predatory capitalism.

EXPAND The discussion about the fate of the planet doesn't stop. Kenneth Hamblin III

Youth Voices on Climate Action — Live Earth Day Webinar

Wednesday, April 22, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Sustainable Resilient Longmont will be hosting a live Earth Day panel moderated by Marlow Baines of Earth Guardians, who will be joined by Ashwini Shrestha of the Skyline High School; Maya Beauvineau of Niwot High School; Allie Hummer of Silver Creek High School; Megan Neufeld of Silver Creek High School; and the CIRES Stand Up for Climate Change Comedy Show. The students will discuss how they are thinking about fossil fuels, pushing climate change, and envisioning a better future.

Art With Armond: Live Painting From Diné Artist Armond Antonio

Wednesday, April 22, 2:15 p.m.

Diné artist Armond Antonio, from Gallup, New Mexico, will be sharing his art with young people during a painting class that will "allow our youth a safe space to be their authentic selves and relax into their creativity." It's a chance for indigenous youth to strengthen their community and create mutual support.

Climate Change Solutions

Wednesday, April 22, 7 to 9 p.m.

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson will host a free, family-friendly virtual panel discussion through the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the Institute for Science and Policy. The conversation will center on innovation, technology, policy and communication strategies in addressing climate issues in Colorado and the wider world. Speakers will include Paul Denholm, principal analyst at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory; Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado; and Dione Rossiter, executive director of the University of California Berkeley's Science at Cal program.

NoCo Hemp Expo EARTH WEEK Virtual Conference and Trade Show

April 22 to April 24

The hemp industry will be gathering online, starting on Earth Day, to discuss issues in the hemp trade, climate change, ecology and more. There will be a mix of pre-recorded and live content, conversations about farming, health and sustainability. While you're online, browse a virtual expo hall to see the latest hemp technology and products.



Do you have Earth Day events planned that belong on this list? Let us know about them at editorial@westword.com.