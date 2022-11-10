Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for November 10: EO

Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is offering his must-see picks for each day of the fest — including many flicks that movie lovers might otherwise miss amid the flood of silver-screen goodies. Today he spotlights a selection for November 10: EO.
EO
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
4:45 p.m. Thursday, November 10
7 p.m. Saturday, November 12
Sie FilmCenter
EO, Poland's submission to the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category, may be about a donkey, but that doesn't mean the result qualifies as kids' stuff. Matt Campbell stresses that "it's very much an adult film" — a quasi-remake of Robert Bresson's 1966 landmark Au Hasard Balthazar that won the jury prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
The donkey "is a circus performer, and after it escapes its circumstances, it goes on this journey around Europe. There's definitely some magic realism to it as the donkey gets into situations that keep escalating, but there's also a grittiness to it along with the fantastical elements" — not to mention a cameo appearance by one of the biggest stars in world cinema, whose identity Campbell would like to keep as much of a secret as he can.
"This is definitely for those who love a hard-hitting European art-house film," he maintains. "It scratches that itch, for sure."
Here's the trailer for EO:
Click to get details about tickets for the 45th annual Denver Film Festival.