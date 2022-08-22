Support Us

Autumn Is Coming...and So Is the Deadline for Our Fall Arts Guide

August 22, 2022 12:31PM

Meow Wolf Denver turns one on September 17.
This long, hot summer is almost over. Are you ready for fall?

After two years of pivoting, we're looking forward to a new cultural season where we can stay in our seats, riveted by the action on the stage. Or in the park, or in the parking lot, or in any one of the inventive new performance spaces that will debut this fall.

Our Fall Arts Guide, which will be inserted in the September 15 issue of Westword, is your ticket to all the entertainment options around town, from art to theater, film, dance, music and all the other forms with which creatives are celebrating the cultural comeback. It will be inserted in the September 15 issue of Westword, and we're collecting information right now for our comprehensive listings section.

Is your organization hosting a haunted house for Halloween? Dishing up a tasty culinary festival? Ready to announce a series of concerts? We want to hear from you! Send all the details (when, where, why and how much, as well as a photo if you have one) to [email protected] We'll include events scheduled from September 15 into early in 2023; you can look at our Fall Arts Guide 2021 to see what kind of even listings we include.

The deadline for information is 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, at [email protected] See you this fall!
Trending Arts

Latest Stories

