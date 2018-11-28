Eat, Drink and Be Merry: Fifteen Family-Friendly Holiday Events

Jingle bells, holiday lights, cookies, reindeer and all things merry and bright have officially landed in Denver, which means it's time to make plans for kids who are hyped up and home for the holidays over winter break. Get into the spirit of the season by exploring all the fun that Denver has to offer these small humans, from making cookies to visiting Santa to festive shopping complete with hot cocoa. Events are in chronological order, with ongoing things to do at the bottom of the list.

43rd annual Parade of Lights

Friday, November 30, and Saturday, December 1

What kid doesn't like a good parade? This one comes complete with beautiful lights, illuminated floats, giant balloons, Santa, Major Waddles the Penguin, music and gorgeous horses. To take in all the glory, head to Civic Center Park by 8 p.m. Friday, November 30, or 6 p.m. Saturday, December 1, to catch all the festivities. The parade starts at the lit-up Denver City & County Building and proceeds along a two-mile route. If you don't want to be in the thick of things, catch the parade from a downtown street (good spots include 13th Street from Glenarm Place to Colfax Avenue, 15th Street from California Street to Glenarm Place, and Glenarm Place between 13th and 15th). You can also catch the parade at home by tuning to 9News at 8 p.m. on November 30. Either way, it's free.

Winter Fest at South Pearl Street

Friday, November 30, and Saturday, December 1

If you're looking for a simple neighborhood event, the annual Winter Fest on the 1400 block of South Pearl Street is just the thing. The free fest runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on November 30 and again from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 1. Take a horse and and wagon ride, shop the special open-air holiday market, get a bite to eat and visit the merchants that have graced South Pearl Street for years. There will be photo ops with a classic-looking Santa, live music, hot cocoa and cider for the kids (and adult beverages, too), as well as a Christmas tree lot.

The holiday parade in Golden. Visit Golden

Olde Golden Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 1, December 8 and December 15

Fresh air, festive floats, cowboys and free horse and carriage rides (from noon to 3 p.m.). What could be better? How about having the parade repeat twice more, on Saturday, December 8, and Saturday, December 15? The fun kicks off at 10:30 a.m. all three days right on Washington Street, in the center of Golden. Expect to see Santa as well as elves on unicycles, the Grinch and some shiny old cars perfect for inspiring Christmas list dreams (for both you and your child). After the free parade, head to the Golden History Park and get a dose of homestead life by wandering around the old barn, farmhouse and chicken coop where, for 25 cents, you can feed some pretty fantastic-looking birds.

EXPAND Two happy kids during the holiday season. Linnea Covington

Learn to Make a Holiday Wreath

Sunday, December 2

Fluorescence Flowers has teamed up with Hotel Teatro, at 1100 14th Street, and The Nickel to host a class on making a modern holiday wreath. While this may seem like a grownup thing to do, and you certainly will enjoy the included cocktail and appetizers, the host also provides smaller wreathes for kids to decorate (and alcohol-free drinks, too). Think of it as a bonding experience that will not only teach you both a new skill, but will leave you with something to hang up when you're done. The class runs from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 2, and runs $55 per person.

Polar Express Movie Party

Sunday, December 2, and Sunday, December 16

Get dressed in your best pajamas and head to Alamo Drafthouse for a low-cost but super-fun holiday field trip. This animated film brings to life Chris Van Allsburg's classic book about a boy who boards a train to the North Pole to meet Santa. Order popcorn, milkshakes, cheese pizza and freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, and enjoy seeing this movie on the big screen. Book tickets for 11 a.m. or noon December 2 at the Littleton location, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, or 11 a.m. December 16 at the the Sloan's Lake spot, 4255 West Colfax Avenue.

EXPAND Winter Fest in Cherry Creek. Joyce Keum, Studio JK

3rd Annual Winter Fest in Cherry Creek North

Saturday, December 8

Take your family to Fillmore Plaza (between First and Second avenues on Fillmore Street) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on December 8 for a winter wonderland. Check out the live ice-carving, warm up by a fire pit, get your face painted to look like an elf and nibble on complimentary treats and hot drinks; there's also ornament-decorating and surprise entertainment. This free fest is a great way to get some fresh air as you celebrate the season and explore what this area has to offer.

EXPAND Christmas cookies! Linnea Covington

Cookie Decorating and Santa at ViewHouse Locations

Wednesday, December 12, and Wednesday, December 19

Making cute gingerbread men and other festive sweets has long been a holiday tradition, and what better way to do it than by letting someone else do all the hard work? Two ViewHouse locations are hosting a free cookie-decorating party, complete with supplies like sprinkles and frosting and a kids' Christmas movie. For $20, adults can get a bottle of wine and flatbread. Visit the Littleton spot (2680 West Main Street, Littleton) on December 12 from 6 to 8 p.m., or the LoDo location (2015 Market Street) on December 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Be sure to reserve a spot, as space and supplies are limited. Also, Santa will be coming to the Littleton ViewHouse on December 2 during brunch starting at 7 a.m., and the ViewHouse Centennial (7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial) starting at 7 a.m. December 19.

A Colorado Christmas With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, December 14, through Sunday, December 16

If you've been thinking about introducing your kid to the symphony, this holiday concert conducted by Christopher Dragon is a good way to start. Featuring songs such as "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," excerpts from "Too Hot to Handel," traditional carols and a live narration of "’Twas the Night Before Christmas," the program is a grand package of classic and modern holiday cheer. (It runs for approximately one hour and 40 minutes with an intermission.) Catch it at Boettcher Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. on December 14, 2:30 and 6 on December 15, and 1 p.m. on December 16; tickets start at $15.

ALREADY OPEN AND ONGOING

EXPAND The Denver Flea in Union Station. Linnea Covington

Union Station Holiday Market by Denver Flea

Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 16

While shopping might not be the best kid event, the Denver Flea at Union Station has incorporated plenty of fun for tots. While they check out the stunning, forty-foot tree, adults can enjoy a spiked coffee from Pigtrain Coffee, and youngsters can visit Milkbox Ice Creamery's hot chocolate bar; on Sundays, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And in the afternoon, you can tackle the make-your-own sundae bar for $5 a person. That's in addition to the $5 admission price for the Denver Flea itself, which is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays through December 16.

Elf: The Musical

Through December 23

Older kids will get a kick out of this production of Elf, that feel-good Christmas movie from 2003 starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel. Unlike the movie, Elf: The Musical at the Arvada Center (6901 Wadsworth Boulevard) features a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and some variation on plot twists. It's definitely different from the film, but fun and whimsical, perfect for an older kid who'd enjoy a holiday outing at the theater. Tickets start at $53.

EXPAND Blossoms of Light at the Gardens. Denver Botanic Gardens

Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

Through January 1

Every year, the Denver Botanic Gardens (1007 York Street) dresses the trees, bushes and lawns up with a spectacular light display, and this year's is bigger and better than ever. Guests can also purchase special HoloSpex glasses, which allow you to witness the show in a totally different way (think: tens of thousands of Santas). Warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and don't miss the interactive, sound-based light field that's the grand finale. Be sure to purchase tickets in advance; they're timed to help with the flow and tend to sell out. Blossoms of Light is open from 5 to 9 p.m. daily; admission is $13 for children ages 3 to 15; $16 for ages 16 to 64; $14 for 65 and up and the military; and little ones 2 and under get in free. Get tickets at botanicgardens.org.

EXPAND Winter Fest in Cherry Creek. Joyce Keum, Studio JK

Santa's North Pole Adventure at the Georgetown Loop Railroad

Through January 5

Two things most kids love: Santa and trains. The Georgetown Loop brings them together during this sixty-minute adventure. The train arrives at Devil's Gate Station (646 Loop Drive, Georgetown) completely decked out in holiday finery. Guests can book the fancy presidential car, mid-range parlor car, or laid-back coach car, all heated and enclosed. Once seated, the train takes off along the Georgetown Loop through fantastic scenery; Santa will pass through with his bag of goodies, treats and holiday magic. After the ride, wander through Georgetown, which has been decorated for the season. Tickets start at $28; call 1-888-456-6777 for reservations and a complete schedule.

Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo. Denver Zoo

Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo

Through January 6

Roar into the holiday season with live and lighted lions at the Denver Zoo. For 28 years, the zoo has celebrated the holidays by decking out the place with thousands of twinkling lights in fun animal shapes dangling from trees, molded into tunnels and "walking" on the grass. Ride the train and carousel or pay a little extra for the special nighttime giraffe-feeding experience; it's all a fun family adventure. As you tour at your own pace, stop at one of the food kiosks for popcorn, hot cocoa, beer and cider. Zoo Lights runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; book online for an extra $2 off and secure your date and time. Admission for children under 2 is free, $14 for ages 3 to 11, $20 for ages 12 to 64, and $17 for 65-plus.

EXPAND A live band at the Christkindl Market downtown. Christkinkl Market

Christkindl Market

Through December 23

This charming market is back at 1515 Arapahoe Street. Wander in for free and sing, eat German food, soak in the holiday cheer and shop: There are unique ornaments, Christmas trees, handmade Nepali winter wear, beautiful German and Bavarian steins and more. Try a blinchiki, a type of Russian crepe, or a Christmas Stollen from Kaiser Bakery. When you're full and shopped out, head to the ice rink at Lawrence and 16th Streets for free ice skating; bring your skates or rent them there. The Christkindl Market is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Downtown Denver Rink is open until February 3; hours vary.

EXPAND Santa at Chatfield Farms' Santa's Village. Linnea Covington

Santa's Village at Chatfield Farms

Through December 23

One of the most magical places for your child to see Santa is at the Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms (8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton). From 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, get in line for a special meet-and-greet with the man in red as he perches on a vintage sleigh in the farm's barn. While you wait, kids can explore the area and do a craft with Mrs. Claus. After meeting the Man, you can all find the live reindeer and give them a pat, explore the colorful lights and tiny elf houses, and catch a short holiday film. Pizza, holiday drinks and treats are available for purchase. Admission for children 2 and under is free, $15 for military and seniors over 65, and $20 for all others; get yours at botanicgardens.org.



